Woman’s lip swelled with no explanation. The ER traced the mysterious cause back 10 years.

On a Tuesday, a woman named Lily noticed her lip felt sore in one spot. She figured she’d bitten it in her sleep. By that night, her whole lip had swollen. She went to bed anyway.

The next morning her entire face was puffed up. Her mother took one look and told her to go to the emergency room.

At the ER, the nurse asked her a question she wasn’t expecting: was she taking lisinopril? She was. She had been taking it for ten years for high blood pressure. They checked her vitals and put her in a bed immediately.

The diagnosis was angioedema, deep swelling in the tissue under the skin. In her case, it was a reaction to a medication she’d taken without incident for a decade. She described the whole thing in a TikTok posted under the handle @tornado_girl12.

A delayed reaction

Lisinopril belongs to a class of drugs called ACE inhibitors. They’re prescribed to tens of millions of people worldwide for blood pressure and heart conditions. Angioedema is a known and rare side effect, but few people are aware of the timing. Most patients assume that if a drug was going to cause a reaction, it would have done it early.

The medical literature says otherwise. Only a small fraction of cases appear in the first month of lisinopril use, and case reports document it striking after five years, eleven years, and even after sixteen years. In 2002, The American Academy of Family Physicians published findings on how easily late-onset cases get missed, noting that patients on ACE inhibitors should be told this can happen after years of uneventful use. A woman checks her lip in the mirror. Photo credit: kevin laminto via Unsplash.

Since it’s not a typical allergic reaction, treatment looks different. ACE inhibitor angioedema is driven by a buildup of bradykinin, a compound the drug prevents the body from breaking down normally. When bradykinin, rather than histamine, builds up and can’t be broken down, angioedema is the result. This is why the standard allergy toolkit comprised of antihistamines, steroids, and epinephrine often doesn’t touch it. The actual fix is stopping the drug and, in serious cases, protecting the airway in a hospital.

The swelling can reach the tongue and throat, and when it does, it can close off breathing. Lily said her airway was starting to feel uncomfortable, but she was already in the ER when it happened, so staff could stabilize her. She was put on an IV and monitored for twelve hours while the swelling went down.

Prevention moving forward

Lily now carries an EpiPen and was told to call 911 the moment she notices swelling again. Epinephrine often does little for this kind of swelling, so the call is what gets her to an airway team in time.

Her own assessment was blunt. “Learning from my doctors yesterday, I’m very lucky, and, in hindsight, I should have taken it more seriously from the very beginning,” she said, meaning she should have gone in on Tuesday rather than waiting for her whole face to swell.

Commenters recognized it immediately. “Lisinopril is infamous for this,” one wrote. Another, who works in medicine, described the pattern the literature bears out: “ACE inhibitor reactions are so weird and unpredictable. You’re fine for a long time, and suddenly your body is like, ‘Nope.’”

NOTE: None of this is a reason to stop taking a prescribed medication. ACE inhibitors are safe and effective for the overwhelming majority of people who take them, and stopping blood pressure medication on your own carries its own serious risks. Anyone with questions about their prescription should raise them with their doctor or pharmacist, and anyone experiencing sudden swelling of the face, lips, tongue, or throat should seek emergency care.

Follow @tornado_girl12 on TikTok for more content on health and lifestyle.