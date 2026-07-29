Professor shares why the key to improving your luck is having ‘more collisions’

It really is quite simple: when it comes to luck, one way we can change it is by creating more variables for ourselves. The idea is that the more motion we create, the better our chance of potentially changing our lives and turning them around.

In a recent Facebook post, Professor Sean Johnson discussed this idea, referencing the book Chase, Chance, and Creativity: The Lucky Art of Novelty by clinical neurologist and researcher James Austin. In the book, Austin lays out the “four kinds of luck: blind luck, luck from motion, luck from awareness, and unique luck.” Johnson focuses on Austin’s second concept. Essentially, he reiterates that the more we “collide” with other ideas, people, and plans, the more chances we have for a positive outcome.

The Kettering Principle

Over a video clip with a chyron reading “How to create more luck,” Johnson shares, “You need to go outside and meet more strangers. It’s not me, this is science, actually. In 1978, James Austin proposed four types of luck. And the second was being called ‘The Kettering Principle,’ which basically says that ‘chance favors those in motion.’

In other words, curiosity, exploration, and movement create collisions that can create lucky breaks. This obviously applies to networks. When you’re stationary, your probability of luck is limited to people you already know. But when you increase your movement, your collision rate with people will increase.”

Talk to strangers

Next, Johnson references psychologist Richard Wiseman’s ten-year study that, he says, “tracked self-described lucky and unlucky people.” He points out the conclusion, which was that “lucky people talked to strangers more and were more willing to vary their routines and take invitations or give invitations. So if you want more opportunities, you just need to make more collisions.”

He gives concrete examples. “Going to events. Sharing things on platforms like LinkedIn, or here (Facebook), or speaking on podcasts or in front of groups. Going to network events, hosting network events. Hosting events is amazing. Hosting a three-hour dinner for six to eight people, I get that it’s hard. It creates discomfort, but inertia is a real thing. And I think COVID, especially, turned us all into resting bodies. But you got to do it!”

Whether you’re trying to build revenue or just change your luck, Johnson claims the same prescription is necessary. “Leave your house. Leave the comfort of your office. Have coffee. Go to that conference. Say ‘yes’ to that dinner. Share your point of view. Send a thoughtful email to someone who doesn’t know you yet. Shoot your shot, have more collisions.”

You don’t stumble on things sitting down

With regard to the Kettering Principle, both Johnson and Austin are referring to inventor and businessman Charles F. Kettering, who had incredibly profound insight. He was quoted as once saying, “You will never stub your toe standing still. The faster you go, the more chance there is of stubbing your toe, but the more chance you have of getting somewhere.”

Kettering was also reported to have said, “Keep on going, and chances are you will stumble on something, perhaps when you are least expecting it. I never heard of anyone stumbling on something sitting down.”

His point was clear: movement creates chances and can therefore change your luck.

The ‘Yes Man’

The 2008 Peyton Reed-directed film Yes Man, based on Danny Wallace’s memoir of the same name, tackles this concept comedically. In the movie, Jim Carrey’s character has chosen to answer “Yes” to absolutely anything presented to him. While this leads to some cinematic hijinks, the idea still remains: forward motion leads to possibilities.

The comments under Johnson’s Facebook post are also quite thoughtful and supportive of the idea. One Facebooker writes in part, “I’ve learned that getting out, meeting people, and trying new experiences has led to connections, unexpected opportunities, and memories I never would’ve had otherwise.”

A few introverts pushed back, with one sharing, “While Carl Jung says, ‘No matter how isolated you are and how lonely you feel, if you do your work truly and conscientiously, unknown friends will come and seek you.’”

And of course, “collisions” don’t always yield positive outcomes. One person contends, “Luck goes both ways. There is good luck and bad luck. Increased motion increases chances of both.”

At the end of the day, it’s the possibilities that count. As this commenter put it, “This is true. We were born to live.”