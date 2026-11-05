A dad turns his toddler’s random questions into calm 3D animations. Millions of adults can’t stop watching.

“Hey Cosmo, why are cats so sleepy?”

“Hey Cosmo, what are the dragonflies doing?”

“Hey Cosmo, what is lightning?”

The questions come from a little Australian girl, recorded on what sounds like an ordinary day, and her dad turns each one into a short 3D animation. Two characters, one bigger and purple and one smaller and pink, stand against footage of the real world. He answers her, and then she responds. It’s a very simple format.

The Australia-based creator Cosmo (@familyfunwithcosmo) has built a massive following, with videos like his explanation of why cats sleep for so long getting close to seven million views.

The videos work because he doesn’t talk down to her or oversimplify things to the point that they’re barely accurate. When asked why cats like being up high, he tells her it is mostly for safety, to avoid getting eaten.

“Whaaat?!” she exclaims.

She follows that idea to its logical conclusion, asking whether the family cat is going to eat her.

“She’s not going to eat you,” he says. “We feed her ourselves. She’s our pet, so she doesn’t hunt.”

In another video, she sees a reptile sunning itself and declares it’s a snake. He corrects her, saying it’s actually a blue-tongued lizard. Sometimes she brings her own “research,” answering one of his explanations by singing a song she picked up from her bird book.

Many fans in the comments seem tired of the hyperactive, jump-cut children’s media that has dominated digital platforms for years and wish more actual TV shows were like this.

The pace of these videos is slow, with no flashy editing or loud music. Someone asks a question, and someone answers it properly, without any manufactured theatrics.

“This should actually be a TV program for kids,” one person wrote, “and it should be called The Tiny Fuzzy Family Show.”