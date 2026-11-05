Pregnant woman shares the 10 controversial rules her parents gave her for raising children

Entrepreneur Codie Sanchez is pregnant with her first child. Sanchez announced her pregnancy with her husband, Chris Petkas, in June 2026 and shared that she was due in December.

On X, Sanchez recently shared a list of controversial parenting advice she learned from her own mom and dad (a special education teacher and a self-made blue-collar builder) from the Boomer generation before she found out she was going to be a mom. She included a photo of her growing baby bump, along with her parents’ wisdom, for her followers.

“Just some lessons from parents I happen to think are some of the best in the world,” she wrote in the post. “Moms & dads everywhere, I’m in awe of you. Hardest job I’ve ever seen. Hope I’m half as good at it as my parents were with us.” Before I was even pregnant, I asked my mom & dad for advice from raising me and my brother…



This is what they told me, maybe you'll find it useful too:



1. Your kids are not your friends. They’re yours to safeguard and support, but set rules. Biggest problem with most kids in… pic.twitter.com/8sy7i75ZAW— Codie Sanchez (@Codie_Sanchez) October 27, 2026

10 controversial parenting rules

Rule #1: Your kids are not your friends.



While most Millennial parents may claim to be friends with their kids, Sanchez’s parents don’t believe in that dynamic.

“They’re yours to safeguard and support, but set rules,” Sanchez wrote. “Biggest problem with most kids in our generation, their parents wanted to be liked, not respected.”

Rule #2: Psy ops are underrated.



A psychological operation (or even psychological warfare) is also on the table.



“My mom had this line for whenever I got into trouble,” Sanchez wrote. “She’d say, ‘When I ask you a question like this, I already know the answer. I am giving you a chance to come clean…’ At which point I’d sing like a canary because I’m a scaredy cat. I found out today she rarely knew the answers. Brilliant and maniacal.”

Rule #3: Always on the same page.



Sanchez observed that her parents were always a unified team.



“My mom and dad rarely fought in front of my brother and I,” shared Sanchez. “They would never go back on the word of the other. United front to deal with us mini terrorists.”

Rule #4: Make time.



Her parents prioritized spending time with Sanchez and her brother.



“My dad had this silly line that is actually not silly: ‘You can make money, you can make a cake, but you can’t make time.’ So they made allllll the time for us,” she shared.

Rule #5: Four chairs.



Sanchez’s parents made time for uninterrupted discussions at home.



“We have these four chairs in our living room, no tv,” Sanchez added. “Growing up, we’d sit and debate and talk for hours. Politics. Opinions. Our days. Only thing not allowed was an opinion you couldn’t defend unemotionally. We still do this today.”

Rule #6: Mi Sangre mi siempre.



Sanchez explained that this Spanish phrase was like a family motto.



“They’d always say, blood comes first. They meant it,” Sanchez shared. “I hired my brother, my dad, my mom, my cousin at times. We stick together and we may fight like hell but never in front of others.”

Rule #7: Once you decide, you don’t quit.



Her parents gave Sanchez and her brother choices to make on their own, but they came with set boundaries.



“We could play any sport or instrument BUT if we committed we had to play the full year all out,” she explained. “No 3 lessons and quit. Taught us to choose thoughtfully and keep going even when it hurt.”

Rule #8: Always call.



Sanchez’s parents prioritize responding to every call from family.



“They still pick up the phone nearly every time it’s family,” Sanchez explained. “My dad in a meeting will pause to answer my mom. My husband taught me this too, and I try to do the same. If they’re your first priority this is an easy way to prove it.”

Rule #9: You’re not a princess, you’re a president.



Sanchez’s dad reminded her of her power, even in her nicknames.



“My dad always used to say that line. He told me this week that I lived up to it. Gutted me,” she shared. “He taught us we didn’t need to be saved, instead we could save ourselves and help others.”

Rule #10: Hug often and seriously.



Finally, the Sanchez family never shied away from physical affection.

“If you’ve ever hugged my parents, they mean it when they do it,” she added. “Such a simple, free gesture. My mom always gives you a hug and says vaya con dios… go with God. How can you not do big things with parents that hold you like that?”