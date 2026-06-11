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Need your cash to stretch further in this economy? Try feng shui. 

Every home has a “money corner” — here’s how to find yours.

By

Patrick Hamilton

couple, money, budgeting, plant, window, striped shirt
Photo credit: Canva / Wikimedia CommonsEvery home has a “money corner.” Here’s how to find yours.

Grocery bills, gas prices…it feels like the cost of everything is going through the roof. So, it’s not surprising that people are trying whatever they can to make their money stretch further. You might start up a side hustle. Perhaps cut a subscription or two. Or maybe you downgrade that dream vacation with the kids into a more cost-effective staycation. But what’s there to do when even that doesn’t feel like enough? 

While many Americans search for ways to budget better, some are suggesting a more out-of-the-box strategy to bring in some cold, hard cash. Practitioners of feng shui say that how you arrange your home influences the flow of abundance into your life. And it all starts with one specific spot: the “money corner.”

Feng shui experts say every home has a ‘money corner’

Let’s start with understanding feng shui. The idea is an extension of the Taoist belief in chi or life force. Within chi, there are the opposing but reciprocal forces of yin and yang. For over 4,000 years, the Chinese have arranged living and workspaces to balance chi. Feng shui, which roughly translates to “the way of wind and water,” relies on the five elements of earth, wood, fire, water, and metal to create harmony. These principles are designed to draw in positive chi and repel its negative counterpart. By arranging a space properly, it’s believed one can live healthier, spark good luck, and attract prosperity. 

This is where a home’s “money corner” comes into play. Traditionally, this area is found in the far-left corner of a room when standing at the entrance. Feng shui experts believe this space symbolizes both kinds of worth: financial and self. A cluttered “money corner” represents stagnant energy that can negatively affect your financial health. Luckily, the fix doesn’t require expensive renovations or pricey décor. 

The first step is likely obvious: clean up the clutter and dispose of any dust. Then, decorate the space with objects that symbolize growth and prosperity. Healthy plants, for example, represent expanding vitality. Blue and purple commonly symbolize health and abundance.

green money plant in white, glazed pot.
Chinese ‘money tree’ plant (Photo credit: Canva / pexels.com / kublir)

Sure, a houseplant or purple candle in the right spot won’t magically deposit money into your savings, but it’s the energy of these inanimate objects that can help guide prosperity your way. After all, the practice of feng shui is based on the idea that the state of our homes reflects or mirrors the internal state of our lives. By crafting a clean, intentional “money corner,” you can open yourself up to possibility, opportunity, and a more organized life.

The surprising appliance that feng shui experts call the ‘money maker’

Once you organize your “money corner,” you can really get cooking. According to many experts in the field, the real financial powerhouse of the home is the kitchen. Feng shui coach Milica Lenhart describes the kitchen stove as the “money maker” on her Instagram page and explains that “Dirty burners, unused burners, or a cold stove signal stagnant money.” So, what can you do about it? Wipe down the stovetop daily and keep the burners clean. Also, rotate which stove burners you use so they all get regular use. This repels the negative chi of stagnation. 

gas stove, black stovetop, natural gas, white countertop, cooking surface
Photo credit: Pixabay/ferarcosnImage of a black, gas stovetop with one burner lit.

Popular feng shui expert Marie Diamond also adds that stove placement is key. Due to its fire element, the stove represents sustained energy and vitality, but if it is placed opposite your sink or refrigerator—a water element—it can, in her words, “extinguish the fire energy of the stove.” What if moving your stove for better energy flow isn’t feasible? Diamond notes that you can still invite positive cash flow into your home by “placing a small green carpet between the appliances to create balance.” 

Whether you believe it or not, the ritual may have a hidden benefit

While feng shui will never claim that scrubbing a dirty stovetop will lower supermarket prices or erase credit card debt, for plenty of people, these practices help them feel more engaged with their goals. It only takes a few minutes to declutter a corner of a room, care for a plant, or wipe down a kitchen appliance. Completing small actions can feel empowering, and feng shui as a strategic tool can create a sense of personal control when the economy feels so out of control. It’s a form of optimism born out of living with more intention. And that’s a form of abundance we could all use right now.

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