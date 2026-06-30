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In 1969, the Monkees appeared on The Johnny Cash Show and played a stunning, original country song

“Nine Times Blue” is a jaw dropping intersection of craftsmanship and pure talent.

By

Tod Perry

By

Upworthy Staff

the monkees, nume times blue, monkees live, monkees country, johnny cash show
Photo credit: via Colleen Gruver/YouTubeThe Monkees perform on "The Johnny Cash Show."

The great debate about The Monkees is whether they were a real band or just a group of actors thrown together for a TV show. The answer is yes. They were actors cast to play an American version of The Beatles, and many of their early songs were written by big-time professional songwriters such as Tommy Boyce, Bobby Hart, Neil Diamond, Carole King, and Gerry Goffin.

However, The Monkees would pick up their own instruments, play on the 1967 Headquarters album and perform as a live band on sold-out tours. After a resurgence in the ’80s, the band enjoyed a lucrative career as a legacy act, with various members continuing to perform as The Monkees until Michael Nesmith died in 2021. Nesmith, originally a country singer from Dallas, Texas, wrote several of The Monkees’ hits, including “Mary, Mary,” “Papa Gene’s Blues,” “The Girl I Knew Somewhere,” and “Listen to the Band,” and was a driving force in the group being taken seriously as musicians.

By the summer of 1969, The Monkees’ TV series was off the air, and the affable Peter Tork had exited the group, citing exhaustion. The remaining three soldiered on, performing on The Johnny Cash Show to promote their latest album, Instant Replay. The band chose to perform “Nine Times Blue,” a country song written by Nesmith that he had demoed at the time but wouldn’t be released until he recorded it as a solo artist in 1970.

The performance is something else

The performance is a wonderful reminder that The Monkees were great comedic actors and accomplished musicians. Davy Jones and Micky Dolenz do a fantastic job singing harmonies on the chorus, while Nesmith plays some nice fills on his Gibson acoustic.

Later in the show, The Monkees joined Cash for a performance of his 1966 novelty song, “Everybody Loves a Nut,” which perfectly suited the band’s comedic sensibilities. Two weeks after the release, Cash scored one of his biggest hits with “A Boy Named Sue,” recorded live at San Quentin prison.

What Nesmith did after he left

A few months later, Nesmith left The Monkees to pursue a country-rock career, first with the seminal group The First National Band, which scored a Top 40 hit with “Joanne” from the album Magnetic South.

Although Nesmith’s country-rock albums of the ’70s were moderately successful, he was still overshadowed, as a musician, by The Monkees’ towering success and subsequent downfall. In the ’70s, it wasn’t easy for Nesmith to get the respect he was due as a country artist. But in the years leading up to his death in 2021, Nesmith’s work was reappraised, and he was seen as a brilliant songwriter who anticipated the rise of alt-country.

Where The Monkees really stand in history

The Monkees hold a complicated place in rock ‘n’ roll history. While some see them as a prefabricated band assembled to cash in on The Beatles’ success, others recognize them as talented musicians brought together under bizarre circumstances who forged their own path and created something fresh and innovative, only earning proper respect years later.

This article originally appeared in January It has been updated.

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