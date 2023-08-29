+
Family

Funny mom lays down the law by giving her son 7 back-to-school rules that every kid must hear

“What we not gonna do is complain about the lunches that are packed for you."

via ThicNicJack/TikTok and Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels

Nicole Jackson's back-to-school rules

The beginning of the school year is a time of positive anticipation for many students and their parents as they look towards what they hope will be a great year. Maybe this year, we can learn from all of our past mistakes, grow up a bit and make it the best year ever.

Or, we can fall into the same habits and deal with the same frustrating situations until June.

To avoid the same problems she’s had with her then 13-year-old son in the past, Ohio mom Nicole Jackson made a “PowerPoint presentation” of her seven things that won’t be happening in the new school year, “Coz this ain't that.”

The video went viral in July of 2022, but it resonated with parents everywhere, so it’s being shared again as a pep talk for the 2023 to 2024 school year. “It doesn’t matter what race, color, or creed—motherhood is the thing that unites us,” Jackson, 43, tells TODAY.com.

Here are the seven things “We not gon' do [this school year], coz this ain't that.”

@thicnicjack

THIS AINT THAT BACK TO SCHOOL ADDITION! #parenthood #backtoschool #denofbigboys #foryoupage #fyp #foryou

1. Faking being sick

“What we not gonna do is change up our stomach energy. You’ve been living on a diet of hot chips, chicken nuggets, and every popsicle and disgusting drink known to man, without one stomachache. You’re not about to come to me talking about ‘my stomach hurt’ like you’ve got the intestinal tract of a geriatric Crohn’s patient,” Jackson begins.

2. Start sleeping in

“What we not gonna do is act like we can’t wake up. You’ve getting up at 6:77 every morning—and yes, I said 6:77 because it’s some ungodly hour that doesn’t exist—asking me about some breakfast,” Jackson says. “This ain’t that.”

3. Forget to have your clothes ready the night before

“I’m not about to have a slight heart attack trying to rush us out the door to get you on time for the bus,” Jackson says. “This ain’t that.”

4. Run out of school supplies

“I literally just spent $75,000 making sure everything on the list was there,” the mother says. “You’re not about to keep losing everything.”

5. Tell me about things the night before

"I'm not about to get my blood pressure up running around here to get all these supplies, find an outfit or do a project into the wee hours of the morning,” Jackson says.

6. Complain about lunches

“What we not gonna do is complain about the lunches that are packed for you,” Jackson notes. "I literally took you to the store and asked you if every separate item was OK, but then when I went to put it together in a lunch that’s nutritious, now all of a sudden, it’s trash.”

7. Ask if dinner is ready

This year, Jackson warns her son to stop asking if dinner is ready “55 times” when he gets home from school. "I told you to eat the lunch that I provided, that you told me was OK, but now is trash," she says.

Jackson’s video connected with teachers and parents.

"Can you please speak at every school?????" Gregisms wrote.

"Ma'am, respectfully, do you do presentations via Zoom?? Cause my boy needs this," Whitty added.

"Omg, as a teacher, can we get copies of this slide show for our students for the first day!!!” a teacher wrote.

Pop Culture

Woman who lives on a cruise ship for free shares the 4 things she can’t do

Living on a ship isn’t perfect. It’s just close to perfect.

via Pixabay/Pexels

A beautiful ocean liner

Upworthy has covered a few stories about people who decided to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than living on land or in a nursing home. These stories have connected with millions because they say a lot about the modern cost of living but are also aspirational.

Christine Kesteloo has become popular on TikTok with over 680,000 followers because she shares what living on a cruise ship is really like. Kesteloo is the wife of the ship’s Staff Chief Engineer, so she gets to live on the boat for free. She only has to pay for alcohol and soda, which she gets for half off.

“I live on a cruise ship for half the year with my husband, and it's often as glamorous as it sounds,” she told Insider. “After all, I don't cook, clean, make my bed, do laundry or pay for food.“

Education

Teacher shares the fabulous call-and-response ways he gets students' attention

How do these kids know the lyrics of a Weezer song from 1994?!

@primrosetheband/TikTok

A music teacher has a unique way to get students' attention.

If you've ever taught a classroom full of children, you know that getting them to settle down and pay attention all at the same time is a bit like trying to herd cats. (Seriously, teachers should make six figures. Every single one of them.)

Believe it or not, shouting, "OK, everyone! Time to settle down and get started!" is generally an ineffective way to get kids to settle down and get started. Threatening punishment sometimes works, but that's not very conducive to a healthy learning environment. So teachers often come up with creative ways to grab everyone's attention. There's the ever-popular clap-a-rhythm method, which works well for the youngest kiddos. There's the ear-piercing two-finger whistle for teachers who are talented enough to pull it off. There's the bell or the bullhorn, both of which are as annoying to the teacher as they are to the students.

And then there's the unique call-and-response, which one teacher shared on TikTok to the delight of millions.

Culture

17 Gen X memes for the generation caught in the middle

Gen X is so forgotten that it's become something of a meme. Here are 17 memes that will resonate with just about anyone born between 1965 and 1980.

SOURCE: TWITTER

"Generation X" got its name in the early '90s from an article turned book by Canadian writer Douglas Coupland. And ever since, they've been fighting or embracing labels like "slacker" and "cynic." That is, until Millennials came of age and all that "you kids today" energy from older generations started to get heaped on them. Slowly, Gen X found they were no longer being called slackers... they weren't even being mentioned at all. And that suits them just fine.

Here are 17 memes that will resonate with just about anyone born between 1965 and 1980.

Gen X basically invented "Whatever."

gen x memesSOURCE: TWITTER


Joy

'Hack expert' explains why the side of the bed you sleep on says a lot about your personality

Prefer the left side? You're probably more positive.

via jordan_the-stallion8 and Gary Barnes/Pexels

A couple sleeping and Jordan Howlett sharing sleep facts

Jordan Howlett recently blew people’s minds with a TikTok video where he explained why you could learn a lot about a person based on the side of the bed they prefer. Jordan is a popular TikTok creator with nearly 11 million followers who shares candid monologues, reactions, stories, life hacks and intriguing fast food secrets.

His video was a response to TikTok users Angelina & Skyler, who confessed they don’t usually pick a side of the bed.

(FYI: Your side is determined from the perspective of laying in bed. For example, sleeping on the left side means that your partner would sleep to your right.)

Howlett responded to their video by explaining why the side you choose is so important. “Psychologically speaking, humans will pick a side of the bed due to attitude towards work, personality and income,” he says.

Pop Culture

6 songs that seem romantic but aren't, and one that seems like it isn't but is

Love songs are where we get our passion, our soul — and most of our worst ideas.

Love songs are where we get our passion, our soul — and most of our worst ideas.


Throughout human history, oceans have been crossed, mountains have been scaled, and great families have blossomed — all because of a few simple chords and a melody that inflamed a heart and propelled it on a noble, romantic mission.

Pop Culture

Chris Hemsworth's reaction to his daughter wanting a penis deserves a standing ovation

Thor knew exactly how to handle it.

Chris Hemsworth and daughter.

In addition to being the star of Marvel franchise "Thor," actor Chris Hemsworth is also a father-of-three? And it turns out, he's pretty much the coolest dad ever.

In a clip from a 2015 interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Hemsworth shared an interesting conversation he had with his 4-year-old daughter India.

Keep ReadingShow less
