Mom films her daughter reading a children’s book. Her emotional investment captivates millions.

Learning to read is a slow, deliberate process for kids. The required methodical connecting of speech sounds to the letter patterns they see on the page can be challenging. Their emotional investment in the story, however, is deep and instantaneous. This can, as we will soon see, present its own set of challenges.

Chelsea Archer, a Nebraska-based photographer, recently filmed her daughter Zoe reading a book from author Olivier Dunrea‘s popular Gossie & Friends series, which follows an adorable gaggle of farmyard goslings. The books are widely loved by toddlers and early readers for their gentle themes of friendship, sharing, and independence.

A tiny gosling’s missing boots prove too heartbreaking for one young reader

In this particular book, however, Gossie loses her cherished red boots, leaving the gosling “heartbroken.” For little Zoe, who has “unlimited empathy” according to her mother, this was simply “too much.”

In the clip, we hear Zoe’s utter despair as she sloooooowly sounds out the words. She finally ends with a pitiful “Noooooooo!”

Just as the book begins to take a more optimistic turn (Gossie will discover the boots on someone else, leading to a new friendship), Zoe has unfortunately had enough.

“I don’t like this book,” she tells Mommy through tears as she closes it for good.

This painful, yet adorable moment captured millions of hearts online

“I’m sorry for laughing but ‘heartbroken?? NOOOOO!!!’ absolutely ended me 😂” admitted one viewer.

“That poor child is feeling every word hahahaha” commented another.

“The good news is: She has GREAT Comprehension skills!!! The bad news is: She has GREAT comprehension skills!!! 😂😂😂” joked a third.

Little Zoe also inspired a ton of sympathy from fellow readers who know all too well the pain of getting a little too invested in a fictional story.

“Oh Zoe, this is the life of a reader. It never gets better. (Coming from an author who drinks out of a mug labeled ‘reader’s tears’).”

“‘I love reading books, its such a peaceful hobby’ also me reading said books.”

“Unfortunately, I can relate.”

“Literally me.”

Highly sensitive kids often experience stories on a whole different level

Mom reading with her son. Canva

Archer told PEOPLE that Zoe, who has a “big heart” for animals, often cries when she sees an animal in distress. So, it was understandable that this book was triggering.

However, she says that the two did finish the book moments after filming the video, and Zoe was not only “relieved” to see a happy ending but has also read two other books from the series since then. Archer is “proud” that she pushed through.

May this heartwarming story remind us all that kids are truly taking on a herculean task while acquiring reading skills, especially those who are highly sensitive. If the adults in their lives remain patient and diligent, though, they just might develop both competency and a real passion for literature.