Guy accidentally receives gender reveal cake, hilariously gives the reveal himself

Content creator Nick Wilkins had expected a cake to show up for his upcoming birthday. What he didn’t expect was a custom gender reveal cake intended for an expecting couple to show up instead. One he couldn’t return due to a policy rule.

Wilkins could have counted his losses and left it at that. But instead, he gave an impromptu gender reveal party for this couple online. It became a viral sensation.

“I got a gender reveal cake for Sam and Melissa,” Wilkins began, apologizing to the expecting parents that they have to find out their baby’s gender via a complete stranger online.

“But I gotta do it, dontchya wanna know?” he joked. Two cupcakes. Canva

A quick glance at the instructions showed that inside the cake was a mini-baby shaker. The color of the shaker would indicate the gender: blue for a boy, pink for a girl, and yellow for twins. Spoiler alert: you might want to take note of that last one.

“Ohhhhhh I hear it!” exclaimed Wilkins as he shook the confection.

Being the entertainer he is, Wilkins also made a few jokes while cutting into the cake, saying, “Why did you get Red Velvet? Melissa, we all know double chocolate is better.”

Hilariously, Wilkins didn’t realize that “gutting” the cake wasn’t necessary (he merely had to take off the paper topper) until it was too late.

The cake revealed a surprise no one saw coming

And then, he found it. A yellow rattle. Melissa and Sam are having twins.

A card Wilkins found also declared that they would be twin boys, prompting him to say, “Good luck to y’all.”

Quipping that since he “feels like part of the family now,” Wilkins then pitched:

“Can I be, like, the step-uncle or something? I feel like I’m part of the family now. I could be, like, the babysitter.”

Millions of viewers helped track down the expecting parents

But just how were Melissa and Sam going to find out about this momentous news? That’s where the Internet sleuths come in.

By this point, millions were already invested and determined to help Wilkins find the couple. Though there were a few fake accounts in the comments, eventually the real Sam and Melissa were found.

According to The New York Post, Melissa commented on YouTube:

“No way! Nick Wilkins, thank you for telling us our baby’s gender. I’m sorry that our cake got sent to you. We messaged the shop and are overjoyed to expect two baby boys! And yes, you can be their step-uncle!”

Indeed, her profile now says, “I have a 4-year-old named Carson and 2 baby boys are on the way, along with my husband, Samuel Samson.”

While there’s no telling who might be enjoying Wilkins’ birthday cake right now, he turned this mishap into an unforgettable—and truly entertaining—moment for everyone involved.