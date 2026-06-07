Mark Wahlberg got praise for confronting a DJ over lyrics at his 10-year-old’s dance

No matter how famous a person gets, they can (and probably will) be humbled by parenting. Even celebrities’ children get embarrassed by their parents, and even big-name moms and dads sometimes have to step up when they have a concern about their kids.

When his daughter Grace was 10 years old, actor Mark Wahlberg attended a daddy-daughter dance with her. Sadly, Grace had no interest in seeing her father strutting his stuff on the dance floor. “I didn’t get one dance,” Wahlberg told Ellen DeGeneres. “And I told her we were going to do the whole big circle and I was going to go off. And she said, ‘Dad, if you embarrass me, I will never talk to you again.’ But what she did do is she hung out with me.”

Grace was not having her dad on the dance floor

No matter who your dad is, especially if you’re a 10-year-old girl, you have zero desire to see him dance in front of your friends. But the parents at the dance probably would have had a blast seeing Wahlberg bust out some of his old-school ’90s Marky Mark moves. However, Wahlberg couldn’t help but leave his mark on the music being played at the dance.

Let’s not forget, he didn’t get famous for his acting but for showing off his abs in the “Good Vibrations” video.

Then he heard what the DJ was playing

Being that Wahlberg’s time as a pop star was several decades ago, he couldn’t believe it when he heard the music being played at the dance.

“[Grace] sat there on the edge of the stage, by the DJ. And then I’m sitting there with one other dad and I’m like, ‘This is not an edited version of this song. There are explicit lyrics being played at a school dance for girls,’ and I’m like, ‘No good,’” he said.

“I told the DJ and he’s like, ‘Oh, I thought it was.’ I said, ‘What are you doing?’ I’m hearing F-bombs and this and that’s not okay,” Wahlberg said.

He’s right. There’s no place for music with explicit lyrics at a dance for 10-year-old children.

Wahlberg says the DJ didn’t know he wasn’t playing the edited version, but it’s probably more likely that he didn’t even realize the song was a problem. Pop music these days is filled with a numbing amount of violent and misogynistic lyrics.

It’s odd that Americans have become more sensitive to misogyny in pop culture in films, television, and comedy, but still have a huge cultural blind spot when it comes to music. That’s not a good thing, especially when pop music is marketed to teenagers.

What experts say about music and kids

“We know that music has a strong impact on young people and how they view their role in society,” said Cynthia Frisby, a professor in the Missouri School of Journalism who has studied misogyny and violence in popular music.

“Unlike rap or hip-hop, pop music tends to have a bubbly, uplifting sound that is meant to draw listeners in,” Frisby continued. “But that can be problematic if the lyrics beneath the sound are promoting violence and misogynistic behavior.”

Let’s face it, pop stars are role models. Their examples show young people what to wear and how to behave. That’s not to say that kids will blindly follow someone just because they like their music. But it has an undeniable effect.

Wahlberg, and any parent who monitors what their kids are listening to, deserve credit for protecting the minds and hearts of their kids.

Pay attention to what your kids are listening to

Frisby has some great advice for parents concerned about negative imagery in pop music.

“Ask your daughters and sons what songs they like to listen to and have conversations about how the songs might impact their identity,” Frisby said.

“For example, many songs might make young girls feel like they have to look and act provocative in order to get a boy to like them, when that isn’t necessarily the case. If children and teens understand that what they are hearing isn’t healthy behavior, then they might be more likely to challenge what they hear on the radio.”

Of course, parents have been fretting over popular music for generations, and there’s certainly a debate to be had over what crosses the line and what doesn’t. But it’s wise for parents to pay attention to what their kids are listening to and to at least have ongoing conversations about how the things they’re hearing might affect them.

This article originally appeared six years ago and has been updated.