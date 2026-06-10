Kansas City police were called to shut down 2 boys’ lemonade stand. They supported them instead.

In Kansas City, Kansas, two boys set up a lemonade stand at the end of their family driveway. The plan was to sell it to their neighbors on a hot day to earn some extra cash. Unfortunately, one of their neighbors was bothered by the boys’ mini business venture and called 911 to report it.

Children have been creating lemonade stands for decades. Some kids can earn money through completing household chores, but not all parents have the means to provide an allowance. There are also times when children want expensive items that parents feel the child should contribute towards. In addition to not being of legal working age, these are some of the reasons kids become small entrepreneurs. Kids at a lemonade stand

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Typically, when people see children selling lemonade or other services, they smile. Some even dig out some change to purchase a cold drink and hope they remembered to add the sugar. But in this case, someone deemed it enough of an emergency that they called 911. One can only assume that they intended to get the lemonade stand shut down, but it turns out the responding officer was feeling parched.

The two boys, brothers Parez and Jakkhi Reese, have been selling lemonade for several years without issue. This year turned out to be different, and while they were working their lemonade stand, Officer Moran Reed showed up. Instead of shutting the stand down, however, Reed bought a cup and called coworkers to support the stand. Within 30 minutes, the Kansas City Fire Department and Police Department bought as much lemonade and juice as they could drink. Smiling police officers

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“I was calling everybody, yeah…make sure you guys stop by the lemonade stand.’ Then whenever they weren’t busy, a couple people were able to swing by.” While speaking with KCTV, Reed added, “I think a lot of us were kids growing up in this city. This was the thing that we always looked forward to as kids, these friendly police interactions.”

The brothers made $280 to go towards their summer goals. Parez is saving up for an e-bike and to help the homeless. Jakkhi says he is hoping to help his niece and nephew by buying them diapers. KCTV 5 shared the interview on their YouTube page, where commenters were confused about why anyone would call the police on children.

One person writes, “Kids selling lemonade, mowing lawns, shoveling snow, staying out of trouble and earning an honest dollar, get nosy Nelly’s call the police on them.”

Another person says, “THAT is how you support your community. Props to those officers & firefighters.”

Someone else laments, “People say kids should work for what they want instead of stealing — but when they actually do work, people still call the police on them. You can’t win!” Girl selling lemonade

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“How miserable can you be to call the police on two children who are just minding their own business? That’s just weird behavior,” another writes.

This person gushes, “Beautiful and inspiring young businessmen! Shout-out to the officers and firefighters for their compassion and support.”

Another writes, “These boys obviously have great parents to have produced these two outstanding young men. Their hearts must have sunk when the police first turned up. So glad the officers gave the caller a giant FU and became the stands best customers.”