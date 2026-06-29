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Founder of Bitty & Beau’s Coffee tears up as son Beau serves her on his first day of work

“I’ll carry that moment with me for the rest of my life.”

By

Emily Shiffer

bitty and beau's, bitty and beau's coffee, amy wright bitty and beau's, down's syndrome, coffee shop
Photo credit: bittyandbeauscoffee/InstagramAmy Wright visited her son Beau on his first day of work at Bitty & Beau's Coffee.

Amy Wright is one proud momma. Wright is the co-founder of Bitty & Beau’s Coffee, a chain of coffee shops that she and her husband, Ben, opened in 2016 to employ people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The Wrights are parents to four children: Lillie (who was born with autism), Emma Grace, Beau and Bitty (who were born with Down syndrome).

On Instagram, Wright shared an emotional video of herself visiting her son Beau on his first day of work at the company’s original shop in Wilmington, North Carolina.

“I’ve spent the last 10 years hoping to create more opportunities for people with disabilities,” Wright tells Upworthy. “Today, I got to see what that looked like through the eyes of my own son. I’ll carry that moment with me for the rest of my life!”

Beau’s journey

Before Wright headed into the shop, she sat in her car and explained to her followers why the day was so meaningful to her: “I’m sitting here outside our headquarters, and I’m going inside now for the first time to see Beau working. I get a little choked up.”

She continued, “But when I started this coffee shop 10 years ago, my hope was that one day he would want to work here at the coffee shop. And over the past couple months, he’s been practicing and training and feeling more and more confident with his job. So today I’m showing up so he can make me a drink and I can see it with my very own eyes. I am super proud, super excited to see him.”

Visiting Beau at work

When she walks into the coffee shop, Beau is behind the counter in his uniform. When he sees her, he can hardly contain his excitement.

“Mama! Mommy!” he says.

As she high-fives and hugs him, Wright responds, “Hi, Beau! Look at you! Man, this is awesome. I’m so proud already.”

His manager and helper, Sarah, says that Beau just completed his first coffee order, calling out the customer’s name loudly and praising him for a job well done. Then Beau pours another customer a fresh cup of coffee and hands it to him. Everyone claps for him, and Beau jumps up and down to celebrate.

Wright and Beau then chat with one another, and Wright tells Beau again how proud she is of him. She asks him how he feels about his job, and he replies, “I feel good,” adding that his favorite part is making strawberry smoothies.

She tells him, “When we started this 10 years ago, I wasn’t sure if you would want to grow up and work here, but look at you now! You’re working! You’re a working man!” Beau adds, “Like a man! Cool!”

His mom asks if he plans to save up or spend his money. He says, “Spend, and I’ll save it for my trips. For both.”

They end the video by sweetly saying, “I love you,” to each other.

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