Dad shares the hilarious conversations he has with 5-year-old daughter and folks are cracking up

Raising kids is tough, but there’s a lot of laughs along the way. Especially when actual conversations start, as kids begin trying to make sense out of the world around them, ask questions, and test mommy and daddy’s resolve.

Back in 2018, comedy writer and children’s book author James Breakwell, with four daughters who were all under the age of eight at the time, shared their hilarious conversations on X. From these tweets, it looks like comedy runs in the family. Here’s a sampling of some Breakwell’s funniest kid-inspired tweets.

The tweets that started it all