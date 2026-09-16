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Dad shares the hilarious conversations he has with 5-year-old daughter and folks are cracking up

“Why do people congratulate you when Mom is making the baby?

By

Jessie Dean Altman

By

Upworthy Staff

dads, dad jokes, funny, parenting, parenting humor, kids, funny kids, kid conversations
Photo credit: via James Breakwell/XAll parents have had similar convos with thier kiddos.

Raising kids is tough, but there’s a lot of laughs along the way. Especially when actual conversations start, as kids begin trying to make sense out of the world around them, ask questions, and test mommy and daddy’s resolve.

Back in 2018, comedy writer and children’s book author James Breakwell, with four daughters who were all under the age of eight at the time, shared their hilarious conversations on X. From these tweets, it looks like comedy runs in the family. Here’s a sampling of some Breakwell’s funniest kid-inspired tweets.

The tweets that started it all

The hits just keep coming

When sarcasm kicks in early on

While Breakwell’s 7-year-old wasn’t as heavily featured, when she was quoted, the sarcasm was palpable. Which makes sense, considering that kiddos begin understanding this mechanism around that age.

One more batch of golden quotes

Comedy really does run in the family

As of 2025, Breakwell was still at it, having shifted much of his storytelling to a Substack newsletter alongside his social media posts, still finding new material in the everyday chaos of raising daughters.Sometimes the best comedy writing doesn’t come from a writers’ room at all. It comes from a kitchen table at breakfast, delivered by someone who hasn’t even lost all their baby teeth yet.

Kids really do say the darnedest things, and we love them for it. It’s one of the many, many ways they bring so much joy to the world. It almost makes up for the headaches and sleepless nights, doesn’t it?

This article originally appeared eight years ago. It has been updated.

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