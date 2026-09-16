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People over 60 share 27 movies they think young people should watch that are ‘life-changing’

“It’s got everything. Fencing, fighting, torture, revenge, giants, monsters, chases, escapes, true love, miracles.”

By

Emily Shiffer

By

Upworthy Staff

movie, movies, watching a movie, classic movies, best movies
Photo credit: CanvaOlder people share the classic movies younger generations should watch.

Certain movies can claim “classic” status. From Dead Poets Society to Jaws, these movies are loved by people of all ages.

For younger generations, it can be hard to keep up with cinema history. But young cinephiles can rely on their elders for great direction when it comes to excellent movie recommendations.

In a Reddit community for older generations, users were asked: “If you are asked to pick only ONE movie as a MUST WATCH recommendation for young people, what would it be? Why?”

And they delivered. People over 60 shared the 27 films they believe younger generations should see that will be life-changing.

Watch on  YouTube

Classic dramas worth revisiting

To Kill a Mockingbird, because it’s a wonderful movie with lessons about prejudice and empathy woven into it.” – FaberGrad

Rear Window, for two reasons. First, it’s a great example of ‘old’ cinema that they may not have seen enough of (Hitchcock!). Second, it’s about voyeurism and lack of privacy, which is part of their lives these days. Everybody watches and is being watched, and don’t even know it.” – Tall_Mickey

“Or Gaslight. So many people use that word nowadays and have no idea where it originated and really what it means.” – Surleighgrl

“The answer is always, 12 Angry Men. 1957 film with Henry Fonda. Best movie ever made. Watch, learn, and stand your ground when in the right. One against eleven. Considering the current times maybe Judgement at Nuremberg with Burt Lancaster, 1961 film. Nazi war criminal trials. Very well done.” – halloween63

Princess Bride. It’s got everything. Fencing, fighting, torture, revenge, giants, monsters, chases, escapes, true love, miracles.” – NeutralTarget, UnrealizedDreams90

Watch on  YouTube

Comedies and cult classics too

Harvey starring Jimmy Stewart. It’s usually billed as a comedy, but there’s a lot more to it.” – iaMBictrochee

Thank You For Smoking is a good watch. So is Arsenic and Old Lace.” – HamBroth

Wag the Dog. It’s a great way to see how deception can occur in political media.” – 14crickets

Secondhand Lions. It will show them not all old people are boring and sometimes they are grumpy for a reason.” – CassandraApollo

It’s a Wonderful Life. Because it is.” – OneLaneHwy

Blazing Saddles, but you have to watch an uncensored version as the modern safe for TV version is lacking.” – weredragon357

Shawshank Redemption because it’s a great movie.” – PsychologicalMethod6

“I’m a movie freak, all good suggestions, I’m surprised nobody said Dr. Strangelove. One of the greatest movies ever made. Always in the top 10 from critics. This list should keep you busy for quite a while.” – theBigDaddio

Apocalypse Now. Man’s inhumanity to man.” – Shetalkstoangels3

Babette’s Feast. It’s beautiful. It’s upsetting.” – MrsMorley

War films that leave a real mark

Schindler‘s List so that the young person will understand history and what can happen if you allow someone like Hitler to take over. It’s also good to know about the Holocaust and hardship lest we become spoiled and self-indulgent.” – goredd2000

Saving Private Ryan. Love, war, sacrifice.” – Hot_Joke7461

Muriel’s Wedding.” – ConfidentHighlight18

2001. It was ground breaking and waaaay ahead of its time.” – LayneLowe, karmalove15

Stand By Me.” – MarleysGhost2024

Network (1976) with Faye Dunaway, William Holden, and Peter Finch. I watched it in my mid 20s and it was definitely thought provoking and relevant even now.” – classic_queen

Forbidden Planet. It set the themes the Sci-Fi films that followed after it.” – mike11172

“The original Planet of the Apes. 1968 with Charlton Heston.” – Shellsallaround

Casablanca. The main characters each have a mix of virtue and vice. Shades of grey come together to a mostly just and positive conclusion. It helps to see that many people, though imperfect, can do good, in their own way.” – Hugh_Jim_Bissell

The Ghost and Mrs. Muir (1947 Gene Tierney). Love, betrayal, manipulation, consequences and fantasy.” – thoughts_of_mine

If you are asked to pick only ONE movie as a MUST WATCH recommendation for young people, what would it be? Why?
byu/chaiteelahtay inAskOldPeople

The list keeps growing

What makes this list so compelling isn’t just the movies themselves, it’s the reasons behind each pick. A film about voyeurism that suddenly feels relevant to a generation raised on social media. A courtroom drama that still has something to say about prejudice decades later. These recommendations aren’t nostalgia for nostalgia’s sake, they’re an invitation to see the world a little differently, one classic at a time.

This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.

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