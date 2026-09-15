Christian Bale worked for nearly 2 decades to open a ‘foster-care village.’ Last week, it finally happened.

It would seem that when actor/activist Christian Bale sets his mind to something, he does it at full force. Whether he’s completely transforming his body for a role, winning Oscars (which he did for the 2010 film, The Fighter), or learning how to shift his voice into a low raspy Batman vibe, he stops at no less than 100 percent.

This goes for his activism work as well. For the past 18 years, Bale, along with his wife Sandra “Sibi” Blazic and their nonprofit team, had a vision to build “Together California” in order to provide a home for kids who have been in foster care. The crux that they would have a safe space, where they wouldn’t be separated from their siblings. Though Bale himself wasn’t in foster care, the idea was sparked by the love he had for his own children.

@cbsla Oscar-winning actor Christian Bale just opened the first foster care village of its kind in Palmdale. The 12-home community is designed around one goal: keeping siblings together. Research shows that up to 75% of siblings in foster care get separated when they enter the system. CBS LA spoke to Bale about what this project means to him and his wife and how it can serve as a guideline for future foster care systems. ♬ original sound – CBS LA

Together California

A clip on CBS LA’s TikTok page shows Bale telling news outlets that he feels if they get this model of foster living right, it will maybe “become the norm.”

A CBS journalist explains, “Actor Christian Bale and his wife Sibi and their entire team have officially opened ‘Together California.’ The goal of the nonprofit is to keep siblings in the foster care system together. The 12 new homes the nonprofit opened up in Palmdale are a step toward achieving that. It can take care of up to 72 kids at a time.”

The clip throws back to Bale, who shares, “Just getting kids prepared, so they don’t end up incarcerated, they don’t end up homeless. That they understand people care, they love them. They’ve got patience for them and there’s hope for the future.”

Keeping siblings together

The reporter explains, “I talked to foster care experts who explain the impacts of sibling separation in the system.” The video cuts to Tim McCormick, listed as a “Together California” executive director. He shares, “It puts (kids) at risk for more vulnerability. Because oftentimes, the siblings are the core element that keeps that family together.”

Bale says, “It doesn’t take more than 30 seconds to imagine a child having no parents, being torn apart from siblings and the devastation of that. Who are they, how can they find themselves possibly, you know?”

At the breaking ground event for the new facility, a journalist asks Bale, “What has foster youth taught you and your wife?” Bale answers, “That there are seemingly insurmountable things that cannot be changed. But, just even if you can’t do great things, you can do small things in a great way.”

The Together California site quotes many experts who explain the importance of keeping foster siblings together. Brandon Nicholas, Director of the Los Angeles County DCFS shares, “Keeping siblings together in foster care holds significant value. It recognizes and prioritizes the importance of maintaining family bonds even during challenging times. Together California is helping us transform foster care and achieve more positive outcomes for those involved in the foster care journey.”

‘Highest population of children in foster care’

Isabelle Farina writes in Variety, “The community is 11,000 square feet with 12 furnished homes including two studio apartments for those transitioning out of foster care.” She notes, “With over 30,000 children in the system, Los Angeles has the highest population of children in foster care in the United States. Organizers said the village will offer programs focused on stability, support and care.”

The comments under a re-share of the clip on Threads greatly support this work. One writes, “It’s not lost on me that Christian Bale is actually doing what Bruce Wayne would probably do with his billionaire money.”

A real life Batman

Along the same lines, another Threader shares, “the actor playing Batman is being a better Batman than Batman.”

Another, who has been a caregiver for foster children, relays, “As a lifetime foster care-er for two beautiful siblings, I cannot love this anymore.”