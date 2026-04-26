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Couple buys new house and finds abandoned dog tied to a tree

Who could abandon that sweet face?

By

Heather Wake

By

Upworthy Staff

abandoned dog, pit bull rescue, dog adoption, emotional rescue story, tiktok dog, animal lovers, pet abandonment, rescue animal, kind homeowners, viral pet story, molly the pit bull, dog left behind, dog goes viral, happy dog ending, pet compassion, real estate surprise, rescue success, pet rehoming, animal care, dog story
Photo credit: CanvaRepresentative Image: Who can say no to a pit pup?

Molly, an adorable, affectionate 10-year-old pit bull, found herself tied to a tree after her owners had abandoned her. According to The Dodo, Molly had “always been a loyal dog, but, unfortunately, her first family couldn’t reciprocate that same love back,” and so when the house was sold, neither Molly nor the family’s cat was chosen to move with them.

While the cat was allowed to free roam outside, all Molly could do was sit and wait. Alone. Luckily, the young couple that bought the house agreed to take the animals in as part of their closing agreement, and as soon as the papers were signed, they rushed over to check in.

In a TikTok video, April Parker, the new homeowner, walks up to Molly, who is visibly crestfallen with teary eyes. But as soon as Parker begins cooing, “Baby girl…you’re gonna get a new home,” the pitty instantly perks up, all smiles and tail wagging.

Welcome to the family

“We are going to make her life so good,” Parker wrote in the video’s caption. “She will never be left all alone tied to a tree.”

@mollysnewlife

The people that sold our house to us left behind their 10yr old dog they had since it was a puppy. I was so stressed we wouldnt get the house and something bad would happeb to her. We are going to maje her life so good. She will never be left all alone tied to a tree. 😭😢@roodytoots ♬ Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) [2018 Remaster] – Kate Bush

The video has been seen upwards of 4 million times. Countless people commented on how enraging it was to see a dog treated so carelessly.

“I’ve had my dog since she was 7 weeks old. She just turned 10 a few days ago. I literally cannot imagine doing this,” one person wrote.”

Another added: “The tears in her eyes…she doesn’t understand why they could just leave her, it breaks my heart. People like that shouldn’t be allowed to be pet owners.”

A new beginning for Molly

Subsequent videos show Parker freeing Molly from her leash and introducing the sweet pup to her husband, with whom she was instantly smitten. It’s clear that this doggo was both relieved and elated to be taken in by her new family.

Since being rescued, Molly has accompanied her new mom and dad everywhere.

@mollysnewlife

Replying to @ohitscourtney she won’t stop following us around. Its so sweet!! 🥰 ♬ Lucky Girl – Carlina

“She’s sticking to our side,” Parker wrote. “She won’t stop following us around. It’s so sweet.”

Parker has created an entire TikTok channel documenting her newfound pet’s journey, aptly named “Molly’s New Life,” showing Molly enjoying warm baths, plenty of treats, cuddles…all the finer things in life.

But what Molly seems to enjoy most of all is car rides:

@mollysnewlife

Taking Molly to get a treat! Stay tuned!! #mollysnewlife #goodgollymissmolly 🐕🐾🐶❤️ ♬ Happy Together – Weezer

And in case you’re wondering, the kitty is doing well, too, though it still prefers to stay outdoors.

Molly also has two indoor cat siblings who instantly welcomed her into the family. The video below shows one of them, Joofus, comforting a trembling Molly with kisses during a thunderstorm.

@mollysnewlife

We had a big storm this morning and Molly was having a hard time. Joofus got on the bed and started comforting her. It was the sweetest thing. They got snuggled up and Molly went to sleep. Animals are amazing. mollysnewlife petsarefamily ♬ I Won’t Let Go – Rascal Flatts

It seems that Molly has gotten the safe, loving home she’s deserved all along.

A reminder of why rescue stories matter

We know that animal abandonment is fairly common. According to the ASPCA, approximately 2.8 million dogs entered shelters and rescues in 2024 alone. And still, it’s really hard to fathom how humans can treat such innocent creatures with such blatant disregard when they provide so much pure joy.

Thankfully, there are folks out there like the Parkers who know that taking care of animals like Molly is one of life’s most precious offerings.

This article originally appeared two years ago. It has been updated.

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    @kiki.tiel

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    ♬ original sound – ✨ Kiki the cockatiel✨

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    Many dog owners like to commemorate their fur babies’ birthdays with a party. But this doggy birthday party takes things to a whole new level. 

    Lady, an adorable spaniel turning five, didn’t celebrate her solar return with treats or costumes. Instead, her mom, Kat, arranged for her and her canine friends to go on a backyard “sniffari.”

    The sensory adventure featured fresh chicken eggs (the crowd favorite), as well as a small herb garden, old socks and shoes, a pile of sticks, and layers of cardboard with treats hidden between each layer. And of course, participants could refuel themselves at the “pup cup station,” where they’d be served whipped cream, aka “pupaccinos.”

    The TikTok video racked up over 500,000 views online, and people couldn’t help but praise Kat for her grade-A dog mom skills. 

    @ladyandthepamp_

    It’s Lady’s world, we’re just all living in it 🥰🐕 #dogtok #dogparty #dogmum #doggo

    ♬ suara asli – Wafee ||| BARU BELAJAR NGONTEN – Wafee

    “What a unique and thoughtful birthday treat for your pup,” one viewer commented.

    Another added, “You rock as a dog mom I’m done. I thought my doggo was spoiled.”

    Why sniffing matters to your pup

    As PetMD explains, our dogs “see” the world through scent. They use their powerful noses to understand and interact with the world around them, increasing their mental stimulation while lowering their stress levels in the process.

    @ladyandthepamp_

    Lady’s sniffari in action 🐕 Thanks everyone for all the love 💕 she had the best day with her friends. I’m so happy so many of you have decided to try and recreate your own with your own dogs. Pressure is on for her 6th birthday… #dogtok #dogparty #dog #dogmum

    ♬ Alright – Supergrass

    So sniffing activities are like the upper echelon of enrichment. That’s why experts recommend owners be patient while taking their dogs on walks and even reward sniffing behavior. The olfactory fulfillment they receive from it is crucial to their well-being.

    Of course, that was just the beginning of Lady’s birthday celebrations

    @ladyandthepamp_

    If she can live until she’s 100, it really would be the cherry on top 🥰🐕 #dogtok #dogmum #dog

    ♬ original sound – Kat and Lady 🐕💕

    She and her mom also enjoyed some pampering during a beachfront hotel stay in England.

    In a heartfelt follow-up video, Kat was in tears as she shared, “I think I just peaked in life. My dog turns five tomorrow, and I’m just so happy.” 

    We get it, Kat. We really get it. 

    Fun ways to throw your own “sniffari”

    dog sniffari, dog birthday party, dogs
    A dog sniffing a hedgehog. Photo credit: Canva

    Inspired by Lady’s celebration, pet parents can easily create their own scent-based party at home. The key is variety and curiosity. Scatter safe, dog-friendly items with different textures and smells around your yard or living space. Hide treats inside boxes, under towels, or within layers of paper so pups can “hunt” for rewards.

    You can also create themed scent stations. A garden corner with herbs like rosemary or basil gives dogs new smells to explore. A “laundry pile” of worn clothing offers familiar scents that many dogs love. Even a simple cardboard maze can become an adventure when treats are tucked inside.

    For an extra special touch, invite a few canine friends and let them explore together at their own pace. Keep things relaxed and supervised so each dog feels comfortable.

    Truly, for birthday celebrations or otherwise, sometimes the best thing we can do for our pups is to let them experience the world as closely to how nature intended as we possibly can.

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