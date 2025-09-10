Black mom has perfect response to people asking why her baby is white with blonde hair and blue eyes
You can't argue with that logic.
Popular TikToker Alex McCurry and her husband, Rob, were shocked when they had their third child, affectionately known as Pudge Pudge, because she has blonde hair and blue eyes. Their first two children look like a combination of Alex, who is Black, and Rob, who is white, but Pudge Pudge has the skin tone of someone born to two white parents.
Pudge Pudge was conceived through IVF, so her mother thought that there was a mistake in the lab and she was implanted with an embryo made from a white woman’s egg. "We decided to do the DNA test because she was so white," Alex joked to the Truly Show. However, when the results came back, Pudge Pudge was definitely Alex and Rob’s baby.
Alex has had some very uncomfortable experiences with people who don’t understand or believe that she is Pudge Pudge’s mother. “This lady complimented me on being such a great nanny, and I was like, ‘I'm her mom,’" Alex told People. Another time, she and a friend were followed in a grocery store because someone thought she had kidnapped her baby. “At first, my reaction was like, 'Why would somebody steal a baby? Like, do you know how stressful it is to have kids?'” she jokes.
In 2020, while she was bored during COVID, Alex created a TikTok channel where she shared her unique family and story, and, although she does get some love on the platform for her beautiful family, she’s also the target of racists. She created her page to remind people that racism still exists even though there’s no need for it. "I should be able to hang out with my child, the way I want to,” she told the Truly Show.
After three years of being forced to explain that she is Pudge Pudge’s mother, Alex has found a way to tell other people about her unique family. “Just a reminder, y'all, genetics do whatever they wanna do, okay? I don't know why my child has blond hair and blue eyes. I don't know why my other two children don't have blond hair and blue eyes. I don't know. I didn't study that much biology,” she admits.
“But what I do know is that these are all biologically my babies. I do know that I love them,” Alex continues. “And I do know that I'm gonna love and educate and teach my children to be the best people that they can be. And that is really all that matters.”
@4thfreshestmccurry2
Replying to @user6631055707588 She is my baby. she is biologically my child. all of my kids are. my husband is white and that's why they're so light.ets move on to suggestions about how to tame this wild baby #pudgepudge #familiesdonthavetolooklikeyouexpect #theyjusthavetoloveeachother
How can a Black woman have a baby that looks white?
There are hundreds of different strands of DNA that work together to determine someone's skin color. A white man and a Black woman both carry gene variants for a lighter skin tone, and if the baby inherits both variants, the baby can appear to be white-looking. Furthermore, in some cases, if the Black parents have lighter-skinned ancestors, those can resurface in their children generations later, something that was a prevalent danger and fear for many white-looking Black individuals who chose to "pass" in the early 20th century America.
Ultimately, Alex has learned that when she is confronted by people who don’t understand her family, it’s not her job to share a lesson about biology, but one about love. “Don't be all asking me those kinds of questions,” she concludes her video. “I don't have time for it anymore. What I do have time for is to remind you that families don't have to come the way that you expect. They just have to love each other.”