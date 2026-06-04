Culture

Family

Nature

Science

Subscribe

‘Backrooms’ review: The film’s creepy liminal spaces expose a deeper fear we all face

It’s about more than creepy yellow wallpaper and fluorescent lights.

By

Tod Perry

backrooms, Chiwetel Ejiofor, A24, movie stills, horror films
Photo credit: via A24Chiwetel Ejiofor in 'Backrooms.'

Warning: Mild spoilers inside.

Great horror films often play upon our fears of venturing into the unknown. Whether it’s the trepidation of going back in the water after a shark attack in Jaws, the shadowy threats in the woods in The Blair Witch Project, or the unoccupied corridors of a hotel in The Shining.

Backrooms, 2026’s runaway summer horror hit, plays on a new type of fear: liminal spaces. The concept leapt into public consciousness in 2019 after a creepy 4Chan post about an empty room in a Wisconsin building that just felt “off.” The post perfectly exposed a fear many have but didn’t know how to express.

Backrooms follows Clark (Chiwetel Ejiofor), a failed architect turned furniture-store owner, who drinks too much and was kicked out of his home by his wife. Clark seeks help coping with his failed relationship by seeing Mary (Renate Reinsve), a therapist struggling with her traumatic upbringing. Clark eventually discovers his furniture store is a gateway to an extradimensional liminal space that is as confusing as it is perilous. 

Solid performance, masterful set design

Ejiofor turns in a deft performance that keeps us pulling for Clark, even though his motives are often unclear. As does Reinsve, who convincingly plays a therapist whose poker face is challenged by trauma and self-doubt. The set direction is superb, magically turning the intentionally sparse backrooms into a visual feast as they roll on into oblivion. As an audience, we are asked to spend a lot of time in these rooms, and the art director’s sleight of hand keeps them intriguing by cleverly reinventing recurring spatial themes.

The liminal staging is superb, but the film is about more than just creepy, flickering fluorescent lights, stacks of hunter-green padded chairs, and the beings that scuttle in the shadows. Backrooms taps into a deeper trepidation that resides in all of us: the fear of change. Just like the constantly unfolding backrooms, the film posits that when we don’t confront our inner demons, they multiply and reproduce to diminishing returns.

Clark, creator of his own backrooms

The tragedy of Clark’s character is his inability to take responsibility for his problems, which banished him to the backrooms indefinitely. “Nothing’s ever your fault, is it? You drink too much? Blame your job. You hate your job? Blame the world. You get kicked out of the house? Blame your wife,” Mary shouts at him in the depths of their backroom despair.

Psychologist Carl Jung once said that “what you resist not only persists, but will grow in size,” an idea that plays out in Backrooms’ dramatic climax. The concept was later expounded upon by psychologists in the ‘80s, who developed Acceptance and Commitment Therapy, which states that when you go out of your way to avoid a feeling, it becomes a bigger problem than the feeling itself. For Clark, being stuck in the backrooms is a much bigger problem than those he avoids, but he refuses to admit it. 

The lesson of Backrooms is not to avoid the creepy, unpopulated areas in retail spaces, but to confront our issues before they become insurmountable and trap us into a world where nothing seems to change. Also, if you do have to go into the backroom of a creepy ‘90s furniture store, be sure to have your personal problems straightened out beforehand, or you may not make it out alive.

Add to Google News

Tags

More for You

Japan, tea, elderly, senior citizens
Generations

Cafes in Japan are exclusively hiring people over 70 and it could help cure the loneliness epidemic

basements; finished basement, buying homes, no basement homes
Uncategorized

The real reason American homes have basements when homes in other countries don’t

spelling bee, shrey parikh, scripps spelling bee, spell off, spelling winner
Education

Unbelievable California 8th grader wins spelling bee after getting 32 difficult words right in 90 seconds

people, fatherhood, doctor, adoption, adoption stories, family, feel good stories, positive news
Family

Doctor who adopted and raised a teen boy teared up when he discovered the kid’s true identity

baby name, Reddit, AITA, Mune, parenting, marriage, relationship, conflict, baby shower, mother-in-law
Family

Husband asks the world for help after fallout from secretive wife’s choice of ‘horrible’ baby name

Get stories worth sharing delivered to your inbox.

Advertisement

Featured

All Featured Stories →
anti-homeless, homeless, hostiel architecture, urban planning, housing crisis, mental health
Culture

Artists got fed up with ‘anti-homeless spikes’ and revamped them in the coolest way

Upworthy Staff
boomer parents, entitled kids, rude kids
Family

Teacher reveals 11 things that boomer parents totally got right

Tod Perry & Upworthy Staff
mittens, history, fashion history
Culture

Why yellow mittens have been superior for the coldest climates for over 300 years

Heather Wake
galapagos, post office bay, floreana island
Culture

U.K. man got a hand-delivered, mystery postcard from the Galapagos. It has a 233-yr-old history behind it.

Annie Reneau