64-year-old woman has been going blind for nearly 50 years. AI glasses just helped her 'see' again.
"This is what AI should be used for."
When actress Kat Conner Sterling isn't in front of the camera, she often finds herself behind it. With a social media following of hundreds of thousands to appease, Sterling has found a surprising star: her mother.
Sterling's mother, Charlotte, has been the focal point of many hit reels and posts, partly due to her colorful personality and partly because she has been blind since she was a teenager.
According to Newsweek, Charlotte, 64, began losing her sight when she was just 17 due to a rare genetic disease. Her vision quickly deteriorated and she became legally blind before her eyesight worsened further with the onset of glaucoma and retinitis pigmentosa. Charlotte says she can only see shades of light and dark and sometimes make out the shapes of common objects, but otherwise, she is "totally blind." Despite having many decades to adapt, it's challenging for Charlotte to do many everyday tasks independently.
In a recent TikTok post, however, Kat shared how her mother's life was about to change in a big way thanks to a new pair of AI-powered glasses. In one video clip, Charlotte is shown getting dressed and visiting an eye doctor to have the glasses fitted and tested.
"They never said blind people can't be cute," Charlotte says, as Kat helps her apply makeup.
In the optometrist's chair, Charlotte puts on the glasses and asks them to access the menu for the restaurant the women are planning to visit for lunch. She then asks the glasses to recommend the "best food to get there."
Meta's AI glasses, along with other AI-powered eyewear, don't enhance a person's eyesight, per se. Instead, they feature a small camera that can take in images and videos from the outside world and translate those visuals into spoken text that only the wearer can hear. The glasses are also Bluetooth-enabled, allowing them to connect to a smartphone's data connection to access the internet.
In the next clip, mother and daughter visit a grocery store, where Charlotte holds a bag of chocolate chips and asks the glasses to read the packaging aloud. In the caption, Kat explains that her mom hasn't been able to grocery shop independently in decades.
"I was excited to think there might finally be something that could give me a slice of independence, rather than constantly relying on friends and family to help me understand what I'm seeing," Charlotte tells Newsweek.
After testing the technology on a few more items, Charlotte gives an enthusiastic thumbs-up. "Yay, yay, yay!" she says.
Kat's videos of her mother testing out the glasses have received millions of views and thousands of supportive comments. In a world where AI is polarizing at best and harmful at worst, many viewers found the footage incredible:
"I despise AI for nonessential use, but I will always support AI usage for good. This is amazing!"
"This is what AI should be used for. Not as a search engine but as medical assistance and medical research."
"My opinion on ai just changed"
"This is the only use of ai i'll accept, we should advocate for this more it really does have the potential to help so many people"
"The only AI in our society should be helping us make life easier not harder. this is an amazing use for AI glasses"
In another clip, Charlotte uses the glasses to get a description of the food served to her at a restaurant. She then has the glasses help her find the Diet Coke dispenser on a soda machine.
She's still getting used to the device and the technology, and so far is only scratching the surface of what's possible.
something cool. We did not expect this response. The messages, the stories, the encouragement… it’s been overwhelming in the best way. People working in disability programs want to share this with their teams. Others are reaching out hoping this could help them or someone they love. It’s reached way more people than we ever imagined. Definitely inspiring us to make more content! Stay tuned #momsoftiktok #ai #technology #disability #accessibility
An essay in Ability Magazine shares another blind user's experience with Meta's AI Ray-Ban glasses. Writer Gina Velasquez describes how the glasses help her orient herself in public, physical spaces:
"Sitting in a waiting room at the massive Mount Sinai Hospital, the Meta glasses not only accurately identified the location as a hospital waiting room, it also described the furniture, the reception area and the patients sitting in chairs. When I asked for the location address, it answered and went on to tell me about the hospital wing I was in and other departments it contained. The Ray-Bans gave me more information about where I was than I've ever received from the companions who've helped me attend my appointments."
She also shares an anecdote from podcaster Ed Fischler, who uses AI glasses to "read" non-braille books to his three-year-old grandson—something that wouldn't have been possible without the technology.
Velasquez also notes that using a service called Be My Eyes, a real human volunteer can tap into the camera on her glasses to add a human touch by offering descriptions, assisting with visual tasks, and more.
There are downsides, of course, as with any technology. AI has many limitations, including inaccuracies and hallucinations, so it may not be safe to rely on AI glasses to read prescription labels or help you cross a busy street, for example. Some users also have privacy concerns with companies like Meta having access to a camera they wear for several hours a day.
But overall, AI glasses have received positive marks from the accessibility community.
As for Kat, she's thrilled for her mom. The two are extremely close, and it's been incredibly fulfilling for Kat to see her mother regain even the slightest bit of independence in her daily life.
Of their trip to the grocery store, Kat says, "It felt strange not standing right beside her reading everything, but it was such a meaningful and welcome change for both of us. I even left her in an aisle for a few minutes while she browsed on her own, with the glasses reading everything to her."
They hope the technology will continue to improve, becoming less clunky and more accurate over time. But for many people like Charlotte, the glasses are already making a positive difference.
