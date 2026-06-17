A Red Cross trick to help you cool down quickly, even in blazing heat

Summer may not officially begin until June 21, but things are already heating up. With the Fourth of July around the corner, weather forecasters are issuing heat warnings across wide swaths of the United States. So how can you enjoy all those backyard barbecues and beach days without melting like Olaf under the blazing sun?

You probably have a standard summertime toolkit: a floppy hat, a gallon of sunscreen, and a patch of shade. All good things to have to avoid the effects of too much sun exposure. Not to sound shady, but sometimes even the biggest umbrella doesn’t cut it. If you’ve ever felt like you were simmering from the inside out, science has a “cool” secret for you: just tap into your body’s own internal radiator.

The pulse point hack that acts like a mini fridge

The best way to “speed-run” your cooldown, according to the British Red Cross, is getting wet. Now, at first, this biohack may not sound revolutionary, but this isn’t about taking a full-body dip in the pool. Your body has specific “hot spots” known as pulse points. It’s where your blood vessels are closest to the surface of your skin. When you chill these spots, you aren’t just cooling a patch of skin; you’re cooling the blood that will soon circulate throughout your entire body. Cool down those hot spots. Photo credit: Lara Jameson/Pexels

Start by running cold water over your wrists or soaking your ankles in a cool basin. By lowering the temperature of the blood in these high-traffic areas, you’re essentially sending a “simmer down” signal to your heart and brain.

By chilling these hot spots, you’re lowering your temperature from the inside out. It’s like your veins have a mini refrigeration system built in.

Trick your brain into chilling out

Maybe it’s because your head is the closest part of your body to the sun, but your brain can be a bit of a drama queen when it comes to taking the heat. The hypothalamus is the part of your central nervous system that regulates body temperature, and the back of your neck provides one of the closest points of access to it. This is where the biohack of “cooling your collar” comes into play, and it’s particularly helpful when you’re out and about.

So, what do you need to do? An NBC Chicago report states that “cooling your collar” is as simple as applying a cold bandana or ice pack to the back of your neck. This sends signals directly to your brain that it doesn’t need to flip out over the heat. So tap into your inner Boy Scout and “be prepared” by bringing along an ice chest to dip into during sunny activities.

Know the ways of water, too

These tips can help chill you out, but always remember to stay hydrated. Water works wonders, but hydration goes beyond what you drink. Munching on high-water foods like watermelon, cucumbers, or strawberries (all more than 90% water!) helps your skin release trapped heat through sweat more effectively. Remember to stay hydrated. Photo credit: Mikhail Nilov/Pexels

With summer temperatures hitting all-time highs, don’t just stay in the shade. Grab a cold bottle of water, douse your wrists, and let science do the heavy lifting. Stay cool out there, everyone!