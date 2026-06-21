Culture

Family

Nature

Science

Subscribe

11-year-olds mowed 50 lawns for free so the ‘Lawnmower Man’ donated gear to open a business

“These are good, hard-working kids that deserve some gratitude.”

By

Tod Perry

By

Upworthy Staff

rodney smith jr., 50 yard challenge, giving back
Photo credit: via Upworthy PresentsRodney Smith Jr. mowing a lawn in West Covina, California

Rodney Smith Jr., of Huntsville, Alabama, was profiled by KMBC in 2023 for his generous donation to two 11-year-olds who completed his 50 Yard Challenge in Gadsden, Alabama. Ja’Torrian Taylor and Tevin Rice, founders of TJ & JT Mowing Service, completed Smith’s challenge to mow 50 yards for the elderly, veterans, and people unable to care for their lawns for free.

“I’m heading down to Gadsden right now. These are good, hard-working kids that deserve some gratitude,” Smith, known as “The Lawnmower Man,” told KMBC. Smith had been told that Taylor and Rice were sharing an old lawnmower that a neighbor had donated to them.

When he arrived, he gave both teens a mower, a blower, and a trimmer for their hard work, hoping they would use their new equipment to expand their business. “Giving these boys lawn equipment is teaching them discipline,” Smith said. “If they tell someone they are going to mow a lawn, they need to mow the lawn.”

“Remember, this is not the end; it’s just the beginning,” Smith added. “This could be the beginning of a successful lawn service.”

How the Lawnmower Man got started

Smith’s commitment to caring for people’s lawns began in 2015, and the following year he went viral for helping a 93-year-old woman who could no longer mow her lawn. The photo of Smith and the woman received over 1 million likes.

Upworthy previously profiled Smith for setting a bold goal of mowing lawns for free in all 50 states. His goal was to promote his initiative that “provides free lawn care to our elders, those who are disabled, single mothers, and our veterans, who do not have the time, resources, and/or money to manicure their yards.”

As part of this goal, he created the 50 Yard Challenge, which has been a smashing success.

Thousands of kids are taking part

As of May 2023, 4,588 pre-teens and teens are participating in this challenge across the United States. If everyone completes the challenge, the total number of lawns mowed for free by Smith’s Raising Men & Women Lawn Care Service will reach 229,400.

Kids and teens can take part in the challenge by sending them a photo holding up a sign that says, “I accept the 50 Yard Challenge,” and in return, they’ll receive a white Raising Men/Women shirt along with shades and ear protection to get started. For every 10 lawns cut, they will get a new color shirt.

• 10 lawns earn an orange shirt

• 20 lawns earn a green shirt

• 30 lawns earn a blue shirt

• 40 lawns earn a red shirt

• 50 lawns earn a black shirt

The 50-Yard Challenge also promotes safe gardening. “This challenge is meant to be fun and also to help people, but first and foremost, like I said, safety comes first,” Smith says. In the video, he and his friends explain why it’s important for those who take the challenge to always wear safety equipment, ensure the lawn is cleared of debris, and wait until the lawn is dry before mowing.

Here’s what they get for finishing

After completing the challenge, the child or teen will receive a mower, a blower, and a trimmer, just like Ja’Torrian Taylor and Tevin Rice from Alabama.

Smith’s story is an incredible example of how one good deed from a kind-hearted person can lead to an outpouring of kindness across the country. It also teaches young people the values of giving back, self-discipline, and entrepreneurship.

Learn more about Smith’s nonprofit and donate at Weareraisingmen.com.

This article originally appeared three ago. It has been updated.

Add to Google News

Tags

More for You

boomer, boomers, baby boomer, boomer anger, angry boomer
Generations

A Gen Zer asked Boomers to explain why they come off as ‘angry.’ They replied with vintage honesty.

sexism, dads, daughters, parenting, school, sexism, time travel, family, women, girls
Culture

A dad’s hilarious ‘time-travel’ letter to school demands explanation for bizarre field trip

1949 step saving kitchen, 1950s, vintage kitchen, functional kitchen design, home economics
Science

Video of a 1949 kitchen design has people drooling over its brilliant features

science, botany, plants, seeds, biodiversity, farming, crops, food supply, experiments, scientists
Nature

In 1879 a scientist buried bottles filled with seeds. Every 20 years, one is dug up and studied.

American surnames; American last names; disappearing last names; keeping last names; smaller families; staying single
Generations

American last names are disappearing fast. These 15 names are nearly extinct.

Get stories worth sharing delivered to your inbox.

Advertisement

Featured

All Featured Stories →
kids, raising kids, kid psychology, parenting, child psychologist, parenting tips ,formative years, bad habits
Parenting

Child psychologist begs parents to break these 6 common but harmful habits for their kids

Upworthy Staff
server, waitress, child abuse, domestic violence, calling 911
Kids

Server felt something was ‘off’ about a family with teen boy at diner. Her simple note saved his life

Annie Reneau & Upworthy Staff
funeral, dancing, mourning, grief rituals, death, grief, mourning rituals, trauma, family
Culture

Grandpa attends funeral for his 15-year-old grandson, then bursts into dance

Heather Wake & Upworthy Staff
dna test, paternity test, maternity test
Modern Families

Heartbroken wife files for divorce after DNA test reveals 2-year-old son isn’t hers

Tod Perry & Upworthy Staff