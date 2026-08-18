300 women bought a French chateau for $7,700 each and made it an ‘adult summer camp’ for all women

Wise people often advise us to put our dreams into action. It’s a nice thought, and possible, if, say, your dream is to buy a new blender. But how practical is it when our dreams involve enormous mansions in foreign countries?

Sometimes it just takes a little imagination, gumption, cooperation, and a dash of magic, which is exactly what just over 300 women happened to have when they pooled together to buy Château de Béduer and later, L’Abbaye-Château in the French countryside. They dreamt big and turned a little “what if” into an incredible reality.

How three women started it all

It all began when Leah Lykins, her mother Philippa Girling, and Girling’s friend Lynda Coleman stumbled upon a French property online. What if, somehow, they could fix it up? The three began turning the wheels to make it happen. In a piece for Marie Claire, writer Kathryn Madden shares, “Their vision was to create a place where women and people who identify as women could just be.”

On a TikTok posted to their Camp Chateau page, we see stunning photos of a French castle and videos of women drinking wine in luscious vineyards. The chyron reads, “POV: You bought a medieval chateau with your best friend, eldest daughter and 300 other women. And now you’ve created space for women to gather and embrace, celebrate and lift one another up. Freely. Joyfully. Wholeheartedly.”

The clip explains what the camp embodies. “Camp Chateau is not just a picturesque summer camp located in France. It is a testament to female empowerment and community. Founded by women for women, Camp Chateau celebrates the essence of what summer camp can offer: friendship, adventure, and personal growth in a supportive environment.”

The Instagram site Nurtle (@therealnurtle) added some context, sharing, “More than 300 women pooled around $2.3 million to buy a 1,000-year-old château in southern France, creating a women-only retreat known as Camp Château. The project was funded through a shared ownership model, where participants collectively contributed to the purchase and restoration.”

What a stay at camp actually includes

As for what people get if they book a stay: “The château hosts six-day, all-inclusive stays where guests can shape their own experience, from organized activities like kayaking and workshops to simply spending time on the grounds.

Camp Château has since expanded beyond a single property, growing from 240 spots in 2023 to roughly 1,850 planned for 2026 and more than 2,100 expected in 2027. The founders have also launched Pocket Château, a digital membership community for women who can’t make it to France.

The clip spawned many comments, some of which seem inspired to follow in their footsteps. “This sounds so magical and wonderful,” writes one Instagrammer. Some even offer their services: “Can I be your chef starting in September?”

Inside the two French properties

The Camp Château official website explains what’s in store at their different properties. Château de Béduer, they share, “has a storied past of remarkable women and is nearly 800 years old. It has 20 acres of stunning grounds and gardens for catching a quiet moment or playing outdoors.” On the premises of the 13th-century chateau, they also include a more modern 19th-century farmhouse.

Their more recently acquired location, the L’Abbaye-Château de Camon, sits “atop one of France’s official plus beaux villages. This former Benedictine abbey-turned-château is steeped in nearly a thousand years of history.”

Traveler Victoria Goyet shared with Business Insider that attending the camp at age 75 changed her life. “When I returned and told a friend about my experience, I said attending camp made me stop, re-center, and think about my life and what I want to do. I don’t know how many years I have left, but I’m closer to the end than the beginning. Camp made it clear to me that it’s important I start making time for things I want to do.”

This article originally appeared in May. It has been updated.