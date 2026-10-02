Single woman’s ‘husband application’ Google form goes viral, attracting over 240 ‘applicants’

Self-described “hopeful romantic” (and “Equal Opportunity Employer) Arin Patterson grew tired of the modern dating scene. So, she decided to find her future husband a different way: having him fill out an application.

The 36-year-old based in Charlotte, North Carolina, pinned a three-page Google Form to her Instagram bio in late August, introducing herself as an “optimistic” and “bubbly” “people person,” who values “learning and growth,” and who is looking to meet a “handsome, intelligent, kind, loyal, and generous man” who can provide “good conversation.”

What’s on this Google Form?

“Minimum qualifications” included being 28 to 47 years old, Christian, single and ready to find love, and desiring to be a husband and father.

Preferred qualities: having a “bachelor’s degree or higher” with a height of 5’10” or above, as Patterson herself is 6’0″ with heels.

And while she would accept a “boo for the holidays,” Patterson was clear that “ultimately, marriage is the goal.”

Potential beaus answered both basic questions, like height and employment status, but were also asked to be upfront about the type of relationship they wanted, their current relationship status, and whether they had or wanted kids.

They were then asked to get a little creative by sharing a topic they could talk about for hours, what friends might say about them in a reference check, something they’re working toward or are excited about right now, and what their first date would be.

In other words…Patterson was thorough. And it’s seemingly paid off.

She received around 241 submissions and “anywhere from 1,000 to 1,500” direct messages, according to the New York Post. Now, she plans to categorize the applicants in a spreadsheet to see who might move to the next phase.

Why Patterson chose to create her “husband application”

Patterson shared that her parents’ 44-year (and counting!) marriage inspired her to seek long-term love. However, as she told Fox News, dating is “very different” than how it was during her parents’ time. The dating apps, while “socially acceptable,” bore few substantial matches. And the IRL dates set up by friends also didn’t bring the results she had hoped for.

“I literally did everything I knew and could do, and that’s ultimately how I ended up creating a husband application,” she explained. “This is just an opportunity for me to try something new, something different, and I would say it’s working out thus far.”

As for whether another out-of-the-box approach should be seen as an act of desperation, Patterson makes it clear in this interview with Q City Metro that desperation and clarity are two very different things.

“Wanting something and saying what you want is one of the fastest ways to get it,” she said.

The application window is now closed. Patterson has quite a bit of admin work ahead of her, but we’re rooting for a happy ending.