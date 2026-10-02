A neurologist shares the 3-minute drawing test that can help determine if someone has dementia

Learning to tell time is something that every child conquers as they grow. And while most of us rely on the digital readouts on our phones and laptops to keep us on schedule each day, the old-fashioned analog clock serves an important educational purpose for children, helping them organize information and learn sequencing. It also helps doctors assess the cognitive capabilities of their patients.

The following may sound like an elementary school test, but it’s actually a medical exam. Draw a clock face, and add all 12 numbers. Now draw in the clock hands to represent the time as 10 past 11. This simple clock drawing test has become one of neurology’s most informative exams. In a recent viral video, practicing neurologist Dr. Ad introduced it to his social media audience.

A doodle that reveals more than it seems it should

The clock test isn’t new. Clinicians have used it for decades. It’s one piece of the larger Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), a screening tool developed in the mid-1990s. The MoCA checks memory, language, attention, and orientation and takes about 10 minutes to administer. The clock portion specifically targets visuospatial ability and executive function, which are harder to fake or coach around, to test whether your brain can plan and execute a multistep, spatially demanding task.

Drawing an accurate clock face sounds simple, but it requires a surprising amount of coordinated brainpower. First, you need to recall what a clock looks like. Then, you need to evenly space all 12 numbers within the face. You also need to represent what time it is via the clock’s hands. The complication is that you have to do this without a model to copy from.

Neurologists look for specific red flags when viewing the patient’s finished result: numbers crowded onto one side, hands of the wrong length, digits out of order, or unevenly distributed numbers on the clock face. Those aren’t just sloppy sketches. They can point toward deficits tied to specific regions of the brain, including areas responsible for planning and spatial awareness.

Why doctors trust a test you could do on a napkin

The clock test is so useful for physicians because it’s fast and simple. It only takes a few minutes, requires just paper and a pen, and can identify problems that a casual conversation with a patient might not uncover. Someone in the early stages of cognitive decline can often carry on a completely normal conversation while still struggling significantly with this type of task.

That said, researchers are careful to note that it isn’t a diagnosis on its own. A poor clock drawing is a signal to investigate further, not a confirmed case of dementia or Alzheimer’s. The test performs best when providers combine it with the rest of the MoCA’s broader battery of tasks.

Still, there’s something almost comforting about a diagnostic tool this accessible. In a field full of brain scans and expensive imaging, a genuinely useful piece of insight can come from something as ordinary as a circle, 12 numbers, and two hands.