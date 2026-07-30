Boomers and Gen Xers share 28 things they don’t miss from the ’80s and ’90s

Nostalgia is all about remembering how things were in the “gold old days.” But sometimes, upon further reflection, some things really sucked in the past despite how rosy our colored glasses made them look. Boomers and Gen Xers are reminiscing on the things they really don’t miss from the 1980s and 1990s.

Over on Reddit, member pizzagamer35 posed the question to Boomers and Gen Xers: “What is something you do NOT miss from the 80s-90s?”

Boomers and Gen Xers had plenty of throwback experiences and products they are happy to never come across again. These are 30 of the most nostalgic responses from Boomers and Gen Xers about things they don’t miss about the ’80s and ’90s.

Not everything deserves the throwback

“Long distance phone bill.” – gohdnuorg

“Having to wait until after 7pm or whatever so you could call your long distance friends because it was free after that.” – raz0rbl4d3

“Answering the landline and having no idea who’s calling. Just raw, unfiltered anxiety.” – Fit-Interview-3886

“Not having GPS.” – recrysis

“Smoking or non smoking and still be in the smoking section.” – Less-Lengthiness4863

“Using those Noxzema pads to burn and dry out my pimply face. It had a smell, too.” – poizon_elff

“Waiting for JPGs to load one line at a time.” – timmayd

“Those hair ties with the two giant plastic beads on them that EVERY mom used to tie up their daughter’s hair in pigtails. God forbid she lose her grip on one while she was already ripping your soul out through your scalp.” – Honey-Badger-90

“Third degree burns from metallic seat belt fasteners.” – JLMTIK88

“Not being able to use the internet if someone needed the phone line to be free.” – Joshawott27

These answers cast a wide net

“Satanic panic.” – Historical_Spot_4051

“Buying a CD and realizing all the songs suck, except for one, maybe two.” – 11B-E5

“Batteries and flashlight bulbs. Holy crap they were crap. I still remember seeing the little LED light on our shitty car radio and asking dad what kind of light that tiny dot was. He told me it was a diode and diodes kinda ‘last forever’. I immediately wondered why the hell we weren’t developing that tech.” – snoozieboi

“Shoulder pads.” – Thin_Apartment_8076

“Ordering pizza by calling the restaurant and yelling your order to a guy in a noisy kitchen. Missing an episode of your favorite TV show (or forgetting to tape it if you had a VCR) and not being able to see it until summer reruns, or maybe never.” – Imaginary-List-4945

“Terrible contact lenses.” – MandatoryMatchmaker

“To contribute something small: manual computer defragmentation. It took several hours and you couldn’t do anything else.” – rena-vee

“Pay Phones that gave you limited talk time.” – Aggravating-Iron9804

“Gym class. Boys were expected to know how to play sports. My dad taught me how to fix tractors and cut firewood, but he didn’t teach me sports because no one ever taught him. The gym teacher didn’t teach us sh*t. When we f*cked up or didn’t know what to do, the jocks would laugh and the teacher would join in the fun.” – Fluffy-Cupcake9943

“The ‘heroin chic’ body type.” – Heartbreak_Star

“Panty hose.” – Kitty-haha

“Aqua net=hair that absolutely did not move! And you could see little hairspray bubbles .” – IAmTheBlackStar1979

“Having to rewind VHS tapes like it was a part-time job.” – Repulsive_Corgi_6187

“Waiting by the radio for your song to play so you can record it on tape.” – mycrml

“Serial killers. They just can’t exist at the same level anymore. Plus we got all the lead out of stuff. So now people are 100% normal. 100%.” – PrimeNumbersby2

“Manual roll up/down windows in cars.” – Human-Average-2222

“Carpeted bathrooms. someone shared a bunch of pictures of them on some nostalgia account and i could smell the pictures through my phone .” – GoblinHeart1334

“Busy signal on the phone.” – crjconsulting What is something you do NOT miss from the 80s-90s?

by inAskReddit

Nostalgia has its limits, apparently

At the end of the day, it’s easy to romanticize decades we didn’t have to live through the messy parts of, or conveniently forget the parts we did. Aqua Net and busy signals make for good jokes now, but nobody’s actually lining up to relive third-degree seat belt burns or a landline ringing with zero clue who’s on the other end. The ’80s and ’90s gave us plenty worth missing, but this list is proof that some things are exactly where they belong: in the past, and nowhere near a comeback.

This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.