12-year-old Julia Butters opens a can of whoop a** in this latest challenge video

via Zoë Bell / Twitter

A year ago, legendary stuntwoman Zoë Bell created the viral "Boss Bitch Fight Challenge." It featured A-list female action stars showing that they could still kick butt, even while social-distancing.

The video featured Scarlett Johansson, Rosario Dawson, Daryl Hannah, and Margot Robbie, just to name a few.

Bell is best known for her work in two Quentin Tarantino films. She played herself, performing death-defying stunts in "Death Proof."

Death Proof Shipsmast Stunt GIF from Deathproof GIFs

She also had her car smashed by Brad Pitt in "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood."

The "Boss Bitch Fight Challenge" was a huge hit receiving over 2.7 million views on YouTube.


BOSS BITCH FIGHT CHALLENGE - Zoe Bell www.youtube.com


Now, Julia Butters, who played a precocious child actor in "Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood" has filmed her own "Boss Bitch Challenge" video where she proves that she can pack a punch, too.

In the video, Butters shows that big power can come in small packages as she battles her friends, mother, and Bell herself.



Headstone for a woman who died at 97 includes her signature fudge recipe

via Find a Grave

Logan Cemetery in Utah is home to one of the most creative and practical headstones to ever mark a final resting place. The headstone for husband and wife, Wade and Kathryn Andrews, features the dates they lived, some images that represent Wade's life, and Kathryn's fudge recipe.

Wade first passed away in 2000 and Kathryn helped select the images that went on his side of the headstone. When her children asked what she'd like to have to have on hers, she said she'd like her fudge recipe.

Keep Reading Show less
This woman almost dropped out of school due to poverty. Now she's helping others stay in school.

Courtesy of CAMFED/Eliza Powell
True

Alice Saisha was raised in the Luapula Province of Zambia with 10 brothers and sisters. She always had big dreams for when she grew up. However, she almost didn't achieve them. "I nearly had to drop out of school because of poverty," she says. She also almost became a child bride to a much older man.

"If CAMFED did not step in, my story would have been different."

CAMFED is a pan-African movement revolutionizing and supporting girls' education — which is exactly what it did for Saisha. Not only did she finish school with their support, she also got her undergraduate degree in Sociology and her Master's degree in Development Studies. She's currently looking to get her Ph.D.

And she didn't stop there. "All of the knowledge I obtained was applied right in the community where I grew up," she explains. Saisha is a trainer and facilitator in leadership and enterprise, financial education and psychosocial counseling — and an activist, philanthropist and advocate of women's rights.

"We speak out for the voiceless, create leaders along the way, and amplify the importance of children's welfare in school and at home."

Today, Saisha is a CAMFED ambassador, using her education to benefit her community and make sure that other girls, just like her, find a way out of poverty through education. Her work creates a bridge between the young women, children, youths and all the existing opportunities, information, and aid they can access. She provides mentorship and financial aid to those in need. "I come up with innovative ways to reach out to other young women or girls through media, calls, and one-on-one or group meetings," she explains. "To share knowledge, use my experience and give room to lend a listening ear whenever need be."

"I am very passionate about seeing women progress in all areas of life."

Without a doubt, she says her life story helps drive her work, not only because it is the motivation behind what she does, but also because it helps her relate to the girls she supports. Saisha is currently supporting 11 orphans and vulnerable children by directly funding their education. She is also fostering two of the children. "[They] come from similar backgrounds," she says. "They were at the verge of dropping out due to early marriage." She met them during her volunteer work in district communities and noticed a reflection of her own experiences. "I instantly connected with them and I believed they had brighter futures."

"Seeing them transform is priceless, and hearing them dream big is so touching. Their achievements speak to it all."

Courtesy of CAMFED/Eliza Powell

Saisha is one of Tory Burch's Empowered Women this year. The donation she receives as a nominee is being awarded to CAMFED — the very organization that helped get her where she is today.

"I want girls to be heard. It does not matter where they are in the world, what race they were born into or the type of background they came from," Saisha says. "Girls should be supported to escape unsafe environments. They need to always have a safe space which allows them to grow, and to nurture the great visions they possess."

To learn more about Tory Burch and Upworthy's Empowered Women program visit https://www.toryburch.com/empoweredwomen/. Nominate an inspiring woman in your community today.

