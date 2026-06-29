11-year-old starts $10 garbage bin cleaning service as a summer job, showcasing hard work ethic

Getting a summer job is a time-honored tradition in entering the workface. While some kids work for ‘the man,’ an 11-year-old sixth grader named Ashton has decided to start his own business: a lucrative garbage bin cleaning service called Your Bin Cleaning.

The York, Canada, preteen is impressing fans online with his entrepreneurial spirit. Ashton’s business model sees him going door-to-door, pitching potential new clients to clean out their gross garbage bins for a flat fee of $10.

His videos show the highs and lows of owning a business: gaining new clients while also getting plenty of “no’s” when pitching his service.

“Don’t take the no’s personally and the first ‘no’ is the hardest,” Ashton tells Upworthy.

Ashton’s business is born

The start of Ashton’s garbage bin business began by simply collecting them after trash day.

“He began his business initially by taking out a few of our neighbors bins on garbage day and bringing them back into the garage after pickup,” Ashton’s mom tells Upworthy.

With some established clients, he decided to find new ones.

“He offered those people to clean their bins periodically. He then had the idea of going door to door and finding out if other people wanted their bins cleaned,” she adds.

With a little help from his mom and social media, the business began to take off.

“I suggested that people may enjoy his interactions with potential customers and maybe he should film as he goes door to door,” she says. “We posted on Instagram and the response has been unbelievable.”

Ashton gets a mentor

Ashton plans to take his business beyond just a summer job and garbage bin cleaning—he hopes to move into lawn care and snow shoveling in the winter. He’s recently gained some help and guidance from a mentor: Antonio from Aqua Stop Waterproofing & Construction.

In a video hyping up Ashton, Antonio shared that his $10 cleaning fee is a “killer deal because I would pay somebody $100 to wash my garbage bins! That’s one of the things that I hate doing the most.”

He adds that he admires Ashton for the way he handles rejection.

“Rejection isn’t always the easiest to take on the chin. And this kid’s like Tyson,” he says. “He’s actually so business savvy that when they do give him a ‘no,’ he gives them a flyer and says ‘Well hey, maybe you’re not interested in the service now. But if you ever are please give me a call’.”

To help get his business off the ground, Antonio generously hooked Ashton up with some helpful tool essentials: a 100-foot extension cord, a 50-foot hose, colorful microfiber cloths, a respirator, some safety goggles, a scrub brush, a rake, a dump cart, an electric pressure washer, a leaf blower, and a push lawn mower.

Viewers react

People from all over the world have been blown away by Ashton’s hard work ethic and drive. They’re sharing their support in the comments:

“Am I the only one that’s shocked how many ‘no’s’ he is getting? The courage it takes to knock on those doors is a yes for me!! It’s $10 people!!!! I’d pay him $50 simply for his hustle!”

“Protect this kid at all cost. Good job parents 🥹💪👏”

“Even if my bins were spotless …he would get a big YES and an even bigger tip!! Keep going!!! 👏”

“Nice! Love the hustle buddy. Keep it up. Your future is very bright. Every no is a step closing to yes.”

“You’re gonna run the world one day my friend. Keep hustling and brushing right by those ‘nos’ you have so many ‘yes’ coming your way!”

“How could you not hire him? I’m so proud of him 👏😭Keep up the hustle!!”

“I’ve trained new door-to-door guys, and I’m being so serious when I say that you would blow them out of the water. Keep it up 🔥”

“🔥🔥🔥 You keep up that good work ethic and friendly pitch and you will be going places 👍”