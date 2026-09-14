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Want free concert tickets? EARNT has a simple idea: Volunteer for them.

In March, 200 people volunteered and got to see Harry Styles.

By

Heather Wake

harry styles, earnt, concert tickets
Photo credit: EARNT_/Instagram (used with permission)EARNT volunteers at Harry Styles' Manchester concert, left, and Harry Styles for EARNT, right.

Getting to see your favorite artist live is already a big win. But getting to do that for free, all while receiving the satisfaction of giving back to your community at the same time? Now that’s the ultimate win-win situation. And it just might be the future of fandom. 

Earlier this year, 200 lucky Harry Styles fans went to his highly coveted, extravagantly priced  “One Night Only” show in Manchester for exactly zero dollars.  

But…how?

No, these fans didn’t win some sweepstakes. At least, not in the traditional sense. 

“Winners” were selected out of 16,500 applicants, as you might expect from a general contest, but rather than winning the tickets outright, participants would get them in exchange for volunteer hours. In this case, for restoring a playground and outdoor space at a local charity. 

For those who have been living under a rock, Harries go hard. There’s not much they wouldn’t do for the guy, making the barter a no-brainer. 

In fact, there are soooo many equally hardcore fanbases out there (members of the Beyhive and Army, we’re looking at you) who would be just as enthusiastic to lend their time if it meant seeing their favorite performer do their thing. 

And this is exactly what EARNT is banking on.

Enlisting the world of fandom to make the real world a better place

The motive behind this organization is simple: to convert that unrelenting power of fandom into positive action. 

Volunteers give their time to whatever cause is linked with the artists they want to see, and then the “Earned Thank You” (ETY) gets them free access to exclusive rewards, limited-edition merchandise, “VIP” experience, or even sold-out concert tickets. 

From shoes to shows, and (hopefully) beyond

Lauren Scott-Harris, founder of EARNT, came up with this idea 12 years ago, thanks to witnessing another notoriously diehard fandom within the apparel world: Nike. 

According to the Reiventing Capitalism substack, Scott-Harris saw so many line up outside the store, ready to “invest hours of their lives” in hopes of getting something they wanted desperately. She thought surely that kind of dedication could be put towards something “useful.” 

Watch on  YouTube

“We’re sort of using the desire that capitalism creates to fix the problems that it leaves behind,” she explained in an interview with Liz Hamlet at Ideas Fest

Harry Styles was a first-time trial for the service, and following its success, Earnt has rolled out similar campaigns in Amsterdam and across the U.K. It is unclear whether or not there are plans for it to head across the pond to the U.S. 

Come for the free tickets, stay for the other feel-good benefits

What is really interesting is hearing from fans how addictive volunteering starts to become, regardless of the rewards. 

As one Styler put it, “you go once and you’re like, ‘wow, I love this, even if there’s not Harry Styles tickets on the line, you’re gonna come back.”

Who knows, maybe that’s because giving back offers that same sense of community and belonging that fandom promises. Maybe it’s because this dynamic provides a more meaningful barter system than a simple financial transaction. Maybe it’s because seeing your hero while getting to feel like one is a rare treat. 

Regardless, EARNT has found a way to give people what they desperately crave and something they secretly need. 

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