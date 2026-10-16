To calm an angry child in a second, experts swear by the ‘low and slow’ speaking method

When a kid is in the middle of a meltdown, keeping a low, calm voice is the last thing on a parent’s mind. Instead, their instincts may tell them to ask questions, try to explain how “not cool” that behavior is, or even yell back in frustration.

And yet, time and time again, experts recommend the “low and slow” method to help overwhelmed kids actually process what’s happening.

This technique is pretty straightforward: when a child is experiencing intense emotions, the parent slows their speech and lowers their voice and volume, thus creating a calmer presence for the child to gravitate toward.

Co-regulation and parenting go hand in hand

The “low and slow” speaking method works because it harnesses the power of co-regulation, the process by which one person’s calm, steady presence instinctively helps another manage overwhelming emotions through the mirror neurons we all share.

Young kids are still developing the ability to regulate their nervous systems and therefore rely heavily on this process. They look to subtle cues from adults on how to respond when feelings get too big. Yelling or demanding they “calm down” when they’re already upset and reactive can feel like an attack and cause further distress.

Furthermore, trying to logically explain the need to calm down to a mind already in “fight-or-flight” mode is pretty futile. Instead, parents often get more mileage by creating the conditions that make calming down possible in the first place. Plus, this can help parents regulate themselves in the moment while still holding boundaries.

So, how do you go “low and slow”?

The beauty of this method is that it has few steps to remember, which is especially helpful when a parent is trying to stay Zen amid the turmoil.

First, lower your voice and slow your words down. Keep your sentences short and simple, rather than asking a series of questions or giving a long explanation.

Next, pause. A child in the middle of a meltdown may need extra time to process even a few words, so resist the urge to keep talking. A simple “I’m here” or “You’re safe” may be more useful than long, drawn-out sentences.

Finally, pay attention to your body and keep your body language neutral. Many experts recommend lowering yourself so your eyes are at or below the child’s eye level.

The skill helps all ages

Two men hugging and co-regulating. Photo credit: Canva

Of course, co-regulating helps adults too. After all, grown-ups get overwhelmed and struggle to process, whether it’s a panicked friend, a frustrated coworker, or a distraught family member. Applying the “low and slow” method here doesn’t mean treating them like a child, but it works on the same principle: a slower pace, a softer voice, and a relaxed presence do more to invite calm than fighting back.

Whether you’re dealing with a little human or a full-sized one, the best thing you can do in a difficult moment is remind them they’re not alone.