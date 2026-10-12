Culture

Family

Nature

Science

Subscribe

The surprisingly simply reason why letters were called ‘uppercase’ and ‘lowercase’

Capital and small letters date back to ancient times. but these terms refer to something more modern…and literal.

By

Heather Wake

history, language, etymology
Photo credit: Bruno Martin, UnsplashA case of letterboxes.

Whether you’re typing out a text, drafting an email, or even handwriting a sentence with good old-fashioned pen and paper, switching between uppercase and lowercase letters is probably second nature. Unless, of course, you’re Gen Z with an aversion to any and all grammatical rules holding this fragile world together…but that’s a different conversation. 

Point being, while most of us know the names of these two basic fixtures of writing, we don’t know the surprising history behind how they got their names. 

Our story begins in Europe, with the invention of movable type. Which, as we know, transformed how books were produced. These giant machines assembled words by arranging individual letters, each one encased in a reusable block. Getting those letters into the right order required meticulous organization, and that’s where the terminology we still use today began to take shape. 

Cases. Actual, literal cases.

Watch on  YouTube

Printers store their metal type in wooden trays called, you guessed it, cases. Capital letters were in the upper tray, while smaller letters stayed in the lower one, conveniently positioned for frequent use. 

According to the Oxford Dictionary (paywall), one of the earliest documents referencing “uppercase” and “lowercase” appeared in 1683, in Joseph Moxon’s printing manual, Mechanick Exercises, or the Doctrine of Handy-Works Applied to the Art of Printing

In short, the names originally described the physical storage system. Over time, that became the standard terms for the letters altogether.

As linguist and language expert Noel Wolf explained to HuffPost, “The terms are more literal than people tend to assume.” 

Capital and small letters have an even older history, though

Printing might have given us “upper” and “lower” case, but the distinction between capital and small letters developed much, much earlier. 

Ancient Greek and Roman writing commonly used majuscule, a handwriting style featuring relatively large formal letterforms. Smaller letters, known as minuscule, emerged as handwriting evolved and people found more efficient ways to write. 

The smaller forms were often easier to produce quickly, with rounded shapes that flowed together (probably the psychology behind the Gen Z habit of texting without any caps). Some letters developed ascenders, which extend above the main body of a letter, and descenders, which stretch below it. The stem of a “b” and the tail of a”p” are familiar examples. 

Watch on  YouTube

But in the late eighth century, the ruler Charlemagne pushed education reform that standardized written Latin. The resulting Carolingian minuscule helped establish a recognizable system wherein small letters appeared alongside capitals to symbolize beginnings, titles, and place emphasis where needed. 

Printers would then hold onto this organizing principle. 

Other languages use different approaches

The two-case system is so natural to native English speakers that it can be easy to assume that it is universal. But in reality, many writing systems, including Arabic, Hebrew, Korean, Thai and Chinese, don’t distinguish between uppercase and lowercase letters. Instead, they use spacing, punctuation, and other conventions to convey capitalization. 

Even other languages that do use tw cases sometimes play by their own rules. German, for instance, capitalizes all nouns, while English uses them almost exclusively for proper names and the beginning of sentences. 

You probably don’t think about the fact that something as seemingly meaningless as pressing a Shift key on your laptop contains centuries’ worth of human history. But then again, every aspect of our lives does. And that’s the really cool part about learning stuff like this: not just having a weird fun fact, but actually connecting with the people who made our lives today possible. 

Add to Google News

Tags

More for You

jacksons, michael jackson, robot dance, Cher, 1970s TV
Nostalgia

In an iconic 1975 clip, a teenage Michael Jackson stuns Cher during hypnotic robot dance duet

moms, young moms, sage pasch, doctor, bias
Family

Mom took her teenage son to the ER, and the doctor seriously doubted their relationship

teens, parenting, curfew for teens
Family

Mom explains why she gives her teens a ‘leave by’ curfew instead of an ‘arrive by’ curfew’

teacher, classroom, teaching
Education

First-grade teacher with 34 students tearfully explains how ‘exhausting’ teaching is

patrick mahomes, baby with ipad, ipad, baby technomogy, kansas city
Generations

9 of today’s most popular trends that in 10 years we’ll ask, ‘What were we thinking?’

Get stories worth sharing delivered to your inbox.

By subscribing, you accept beehiiv's Terms of Use & Privacy Policy. Our site's Privacy Policy applies.

Advertisement

Featured

All Featured Stories →
dads, fatherhood, parenting, kids, family, parents, technoference, distracted parenting, screen time, phones, technology, relationships, love
Parenting

A dad rewatched a video of his son’s birthday. What he saw in himself changed the way he parents.

Evan Porter
school, education, fundraiser, school fundraiser, classroom, teachers, parents, kids, students, community, culture, burnout, overwhelm, funny
Parenting

Michigan middle school fundraiser offers parents refreshingly honest opt-out options

Evan Porter
Starry Night, painting, van gogh, impressionism, art history, art
Pop Culture

In 125 years, millions of people have looked at this painting. No one really saw it until recently.

Upworthy Staff
arthur schopenhauer, philosophy, intelligence, genius, smart, smart people,
People Skills

The two signs someone is incredibly intelligent, according to philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer

Tod Perry & Upworthy Staff