Neighbor notices a single mom’s fence falling down, so he builds her a new one for free

It’s not unheard of for people to do nice things for their neighbors. This might mean borrowing a bag of rice to finish dinner or collecting the neighbor’s mail while they’re on vacation. All of these scenarios fall within the realm of normal, kind neighborly interactions. But while some neighbors may come over to assist with a weekend project, most don’t take on huge tasks without prompting.

A man who goes by the name Uncle Jhonn on TikTok, a retired maintenance superintendent from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has made it his mission to go above and beyond for his neighbors. That’s why, when he wasf6 driving through his neighborhood and noticed a fence lying on the ground, he decided to get out of his truck and help.

@unclejhonn Thinking about replacing my neighbor fence? Leave a comment if I should.. ♬ original sound – Uncle Jhonn

He didn’t just patch it — he rebuilt it

But he did more than just a quick repair. Jhonn took the entire fence down, cut it up, and built a new one that wouldn’t need replacing for many years to come.

“So, today I was riding down the street and that’s when I noticed my neighbor’s fence laying on the ground, so I decided to replace it completely for free,” he says in the video, that has now been viewed over 16 million times. “Just because I’m retired y’all and I ain’t got nothing better to do. Plus I’m sure if they could afford to get it done, it would’ve been did by now.”

Jhonn quickly clarifies, “Now, I didn’t just jump out of my truck with a saw and start cutting these people’s fence up. I actually knocked on their door to see if this was something they actually wanted me to do and they was more than excited to tell me yeah when I told them I was going to do it for free.”

The family’s story makes it even more meaningful

According to Jhonn, the woman who owns the home is a single mom living with her own mother, who was involved in a car accident that left their car totaled. The family had been trying to get the fence replaced for several years, but the cost was simply too high. The removal and installation of a new privacy fence can run anywhere from $4,000 to well over $10,000, depending on the size of the yard, the type of gates, and the style of privacy fence being installed.

Jhonn explains that the family had been quoted over $6,000 by multiple contractors in order for the fence to be replaced, “and we all know with the state the world in right now, $6,000? You might as well say that’s a million dollars.”

It took the man just under three hours to complete the new fence and cost him a total of $2,173.89. He explains that he has big plans for his neighborhood by doing his part to make it look more desirable. Jhonn uses the money he makes off of TikTok to purchase materials for the free projects he does. The handy neighbor also has a website that has free blueprints of DIY projects like raised garden beds, sheds, mailboxes, and more.

The internet is here for all of it

Commenters can’t stop praising Jhonn’s action and dedication to his neighborhood:

“This is what we need more of neighbors helping neighbors!”

“That fence looks amazing!!! You can tell that you didn’t take shortcuts either. Built it like it was for yourself!!! Good on ya.”

“That is amazing. You know that family is overjoyed with what you’ve done for them.”

“Amazing job sir! God Bless you helping others! The world needs more folks like you!”

“As a single mom thank you I know that family are so grateful and appreciate you.”

“You are such a good human. My mom was a single parent for many years and an older gentleman rebuilt our front and back porch because he was worried my Nana would get hurt. My mom was so grateful.”

This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.