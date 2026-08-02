Culture

Family

Nature

Science

Subscribe

Expert shares the simple small talk mistake almost everyone makes, and how to fix it

“It’s a natural impulse—we want to relate, to show we understand.”

By

Tod Perry

By

Upworthy Staff

friends, chatting, small talk, conversation, communication
Photo credit: via Canva/PhotosA group of friends having a chat.

You might be shocked to learn that many people don’t like making small talk. Surprise, right? They either believe it’s beneath them to talk about mundane subjects or don’t see the benefit of discussing the weather, sports, or television with people they hardly know.

However, these folks are missing a very valuable form of interaction that can help them with their love lives, friendships, and careers. They also remove themselves from situations where they can elevate small talk to something more valuable and meaningful.

Jefferson Fisher, a Texas personal injury attorney and communications expert, has become massively popular on Instagram, with nearly 6 million followers, for sharing tips “to help people argue less and talk more.” While promoting his new book,The Next Conversation: Argue Less, Talk More, Fisher discussed the number one problem people have while making small talk.

What’s the biggest mistake people make during small talk?

“They unknowingly turn the conversation back to themselves too quickly,” Fisher tells Parade. “It’s a natural impulse. We want to relate, to show we understand. But what often happens is that we hijack the conversation.”

“For example, someone says, ‘I just got back from a trip to Italy,’ and instead of asking about their experience, we jump in with, ‘Oh, I’ve been to Italy several times, it’s great.’ It’s well-meaning, but it can come across as dismissive,” Fisher said. “Instead, focus on them. Ask open-ended questions like, ‘That’s wonderful, what was your favorite part?’ Small talk isn’t about impressing people, it’s about making them feel seen and heard.”

Fisher’s advice echoes that of the great Dale Carnegie, author of the 1936 classic How to Win Friends and Influence People. In the book, Carnegie says, “To be interesting, be interested.” Carnegie’s advice is counterintuitive because we are taught to believe that being likable means dominating conversations and entertaining the other person. However, Carnegie thinks that people who are generous listeners tend to make a better first impression.

How to be more likable

Researchers at Harvard University found that when you ask someone a question, people will like you more if, after they answer, you ask them two more follow-up questions. So, if you ask, “Where did you go last summer?” And they reply, Italy, you can follow that up with two questions about their favorite city and the restaurant they’ll never forget. Then, you can tell them that you’ve been there, too.

“We identify a robust and consistent relationship between question-asking and liking,” the study’s authors write. “People who ask more questions, particularly follow-up questions, are better liked by their conversation partners.”

People will take a shine to you after you ask a few questions because it shows that you are listening and interested in what they say. “Follow-up questions are an easy and effective way to keep the conversation going and show that the asker has paid attention to what their partner has said,” the researchers write.

How to actually put this into practice

While at first, it may take a little practice to ask follow-up questions instead of turning the conversation to your experiences and opinions, it should take some pressure off the need to be interesting. Now, instead of trying to wow people with your stories, all you have to do is listen to theirs, and they’ll like you all the more for it.

This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.

Add to Google News

Tags

More for You

great depression recipes, great depression food, great depression dessert, thanksgiving, thanksgiving recipes, easy thanksgiving recipes, cheap thanksgiving recipes
Generations

8 Depression-era Thanksgiving meal ideas that still hold up today

casserole, casseroles, casserole recipe, casserole recipes, gen x, boomers
Culture

15 old-school casserole recipes that feel like home for boomers and Gen Xers

gardiner brothers, dancing, irish step dance, beyonce, country music
Pop Culture

Video of two brothers Irish step dancing to Beyoncé’s country hit ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ is pure delight

rescue animal, otter, wildlife, tame otter, leya the otter
Animals

Man who raised and released an orphaned otter films her swimming to his kayak for cuddles

chinese, mandarin, translations, english, names
Pop Culture

Chinese teacher shares 18 American names with delightfully awkward meanings in Mandarin

Get stories worth sharing delivered to your inbox.

By subscribing, you accept beehiiv's Terms of Use & Privacy Policy. Our site's Privacy Policy applies.

Advertisement

Featured

All Featured Stories →
men's jeans, women's jeans, women's fashions, no pockets, fashion
Pop Culture

‘Are you serious?’ Man tries on women’s jeans to see if the pockets are ‘really that bad’

Annie Reneau & Upworthy Staff
hospital, hospice, dreams, end-of-life, Dr. Christopher Kerr
Making Sense of Science

Hospice doctor reveals the loved ones who will visit and those who won’t in your final dreams

Cecily Knobler
NFL, Atlanta Falcons, MLB, hotdogs, street pricing
Finance

The Atlanta Falcons brought back old-school concession prices, and spending actually went up

Cecily Knobler
culture shock, driving, UK, TikTok, travel
Identity

A British woman can’t make sense of American stop signs, and she has a point

Adam Albright-Hanna