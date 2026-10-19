See the 18 incredible finalists of the 2026 Dog Photography Awards-including one profound pit bull

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Since 2021, the International Dog Photography Awards have given professional and amateur photographers alike a platform to showcase their artistic talent, celebrate beloved dog breeds, and shine a light on those that are often misunderstood.

For the 2026 awards, Katie Brockman won Dog Photographer of the Year for her image of a pit bull sporting a newspaper crown and collar. The crown’s headlines read positively, including “Pit Bull Saves Family From Fire” and “Pit bull therapy dog teaches lessons, allays fears.” Meanwhile, the collar carries more negative headlines, such as “A time-bomb on a leash?” and “Words ‘pit bull’ have sparked hysteria.”

The image, aptly titled Loved and Hated, clearly conveys the “complicated relationship” between humans and pit bulls and other “bully breeds.”

Loved and Hated, Katie Brockman

“The collar and chain represent breed bans, restrictions, and other ways pit bulls are punished simply for existing, while the crown and gentle hand represent the advocates who support and love the breed. Meanwhile, the dogs themselves are caught in the middle between the two sides,” explained Brockman.

Brockman met Caldwell, her pit bull model, while volunteering at a shelter. He had been overlooked by adopters and developed behavioral issues, lessening his chances of adoption even further. By then, however, Brockman had “fallen in love” with the sweet and stoic pittie. She even bought a house to adopt him.

“Where I live, it’s nearly impossible to find rentals that allow bully breeds,” she noted.

Brockman submitted to the Studio category, which focuses on controlled lighting and creative work produced inside a photography studio.

Here are the other winners of the studio category:

2nd Place: Head in the Clouds, Jill Garrett

3rd Place: This is Growing Up, Belinda Richards

There are five other categories: Portrait Outdoor, Action, Dogs and People, Documentary, and Open.

Keep scrolling to see the winner of these categories.

Portrait Outdoor

This category captures dogs in close-up portraits or expansive natural landscapes exclusively outdoors.

1st Place: Beyond The Track, Elena Marchi

2nd Place: The hunter becomes the hunted, Susan Lang

3rd Place: It’s Her World, Karir Laiapea

Action

This category highlights dogs’ physical energy, movement, and athletic ability.

1st Place: Winter Launch, Nika Kuplenk Golobič

2nd Place: Mission Balance, Gavriella Leon

3rd Place: Weightless, Linda Glomb

Dogs and People

This category emphasizes the unique connection, bond, and shared moments between dogs and their human companions.

1st Place: Close, Sarah Ebner

2nd Place: Nika and Sherry, Eco Lorka

3rd Place: The Weight of Connection, Santos Román

Documentary

This category tells real-life, untold stories, rescue journeys, or emotional narratives (no AI-generated content allowed).

1st Place: Waiting, Tianhang Zhang

2nd Place: On top of the world, Katie Gyltnes

3rd Place: Alone together, Katie Gyltnes

Open

This category allows creative, conceptual, and experimental dog photography styles.

1st Place: Run, Elena Marchi

2nd Place: Losing Control, Callie Soden

3rd Place: Swimming, Tianhang Zhang