Comedian captures the mysterious joy of checking the pockets in an old winter coat for the first time

Though it’s hard for some of us sweltering through 100-degree weather to fathom, winter is fast approaching. That means it’s almost time to pull those forgotten winter coats out of storage, where they may be hiding some unexpected joy in their pockets…as comedian Alice Etches so charmingly demonstrated.

In the video, which has racked up over 6.4 million views since she shared it on social media, Etches puts on her coat for the first time since last year and quickly discovers she’s forgotten quite a few things tucked away.

What’s in the pocket?

At first she finds the usual suspects: an old lip balm, some tissues, a used train ticket from a “good weekend.” But then things get a little more unhinged as she pulls out a whisk, a TV remote (“I’ve been looking for that!) and a still-ripe pear, which is understandably baffling.

Then she fully commits to the slapstick, producing an unopened DVD box set and a string of Christmas lights before quickly handing them to an imaginary person offscreen to keep rummaging.

Finally, she reaches her last discovery. “It’s very soft,” she notes, struggling to retrieve whatever is hiding inside. “Oh, it’s sharp. It’s…” she says before pulling out a black cat.

A cat?!

“Buttons?” she exclaims in shock. “Oh, my God!” she says, holding it closer. “We thought you ran away! I’ve been looking all over for you!”

Judging from the comments, Ethces is far from the only one to experience this very specific type of seasonal joy. People quickly shared stories of lost, forgotten items resurfacing in their winter coat time capsules.

Strange items folks have found in their winter coat pockets

“Faded receipt and a dog poo bag.”

“Found a fork in my jacket pocket once. Still not sure what I was doing with it.”

“Don’t forget ancient chewing gum.”

“And a cough sweet stuck inside sometimes.”

“Literally found $4, my ‘lost’ favorite earrings, a lipstick (not mine), and my transpo cards in a coat pocket the other day.”

“The amount of surgical masks I have found in my various pockets over the years is astronomical.”

“Everything but money.”

Etches has more fun comedy skits where that came from

From her “Lady at the Farmer’s Market,” who always promises to come back and make a purchase after “making a look” (spoiler alert: she never does):

To that one “friend who doesn’t know how to act around kids”:

To the woman who “can’t relax on vacation”:

She clearly has a talent for finding silliness in everyday situations. Give her a follow and find more reasons to smile.

Now, time to rummage through some pockets…