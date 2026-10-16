Their neighbor died. They found his missing golden retriever a mile away guarding his sweater.

When Tom Montgomery (@DrTOMontgomery) heard that his neighbor had died, the first thing he and his brother did was check on the dog.

The neighbor was 39. It had happened fast. He had a golden retriever who went everywhere with him, but when the brothers got to the house, she was gone.

They called the local rescue, but it hadn’t taken her in. Nobody had seen her, so they widened the search and assumed the worst: that someone had taken her in the confusion.

They found her about a mile away, sitting on a bench overlooking a lake, with their neighbor’s sweater slung over the back of it. When we heard the sad news that a neighbor had suddenly died, my brother and I went to see what had happened to the golden which had been his constant companion.



She was nowhere to be found. We started to worry that she might have been stolen—we'd checked she hadn't been… pic.twitter.com/cOPfi0Q0Jz— Dr Tom Montgomery (@DrTOMontgomery) October 1, 2026

“No amount of cajoling or delicious treats would persuade her,” Montgomery wrote in a post on X, recalling the day about a decade later. She wouldn’t come, so they ended up picking her up and carrying her home.

Montgomery kept her.

“She’s lived with me ever since, with the old red sweater in her bed.”

He posted the story so other pet owners can prepare for something like this. If his neighbor’s dog hadn’t had someone nearby look for her, she’d have ended up in a shelter or worse, because nothing in writing said where she should go. Most Americans with a will haven’t included their pets. Many assume family will sort it out, but some don’t know they can write their pets into their will at all. My daughter was the intended guardian for a dog she walked and boarded sometimes. The owner asked her specifically to care for his dog, Issac and left that in his will with financial provision for his beloved pup. Family disregarded and took the money and sold the dog. So sad.— Parenting in the USA (@Parentingtip2go) October 2, 2026