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Their neighbor died. They found his missing golden retriever a mile away guarding his sweater.

The neighbor’s frantic search led them to a lakeside bench a mile away, where the loyal dog was sitting beside her late owner’s red sweater.

By

Adam Albright-Hanna

nature, pets, best of humanity
Photo credit: Mike Cox via UnsplashRepresentative image of a dog waiting on a bench.

When Tom Montgomery (@DrTOMontgomery) heard that his neighbor had died, the first thing he and his brother did was check on the dog.

The neighbor was 39. It had happened fast. He had a golden retriever who went everywhere with him, but when the brothers got to the house, she was gone.

They called the local rescue, but it hadn’t taken her in. Nobody had seen her, so they widened the search and assumed the worst: that someone had taken her in the confusion.

They found her about a mile away, sitting on a bench overlooking a lake, with their neighbor’s sweater slung over the back of it.

“No amount of cajoling or delicious treats would persuade her,” Montgomery wrote in a post on X, recalling the day about a decade later. She wouldn’t come, so they ended up picking her up and carrying her home.

Montgomery kept her.

“She’s lived with me ever since, with the old red sweater in her bed.”

He posted the story so other pet owners can prepare for something like this. If his neighbor’s dog hadn’t had someone nearby look for her, she’d have ended up in a shelter or worse, because nothing in writing said where she should go. Most Americans with a will haven’t included their pets. Many assume family will sort it out, but some don’t know they can write their pets into their will at all.

The replies were filled with people who’d watched similar scenarios go wrong. “I begged my mom to bequeath her pets, naming me as pet guardian. Only thing I requested. The attorney told her there was no need; it was unimportant,” one wrote.

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