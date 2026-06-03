People at Sioux Falls tattoo parlor help save baby opossums after they ‘fell out of their mom’s pouch’

When it comes to baby animals, it takes a village. And sometimes that village includes a tattoo and piercing parlor. Help often comes from the most unlikely of sources.

Such was the case for a maternal opossum who set up shop in a tree behind the store. She got herself wedged and stuck, and in the process of being helped, she inadvertently dropped a few of her baby opossums along the way.

Vishnu Bunny Tattoo and Piercing posted photos of it all, alongside a brief explanation of what went down. On their Instagram page, they share, “A momma opossum made her way to a deep window well behind the shop. Animal control helped her out, but in the process, some babies fell from her pouch. We then learned that the mommas don’t know that they dropped babies and therefore they don’t come back for them.”

But they had a plan to help. “We contacted Deanna at @keepinitwildwildliferescue, and she changed her route for the day and drove over an hour to come save them. We cannot thank her enough for not only what she did for these babies but for all she does for animals in general.”

The woman they’re referring to at Keepin It Wild Wildlife Rescue is Deanna Leach. She states on her social media pages a clear mission of their rescue, located in Jefferson, South Dakota: “To protect and rehabilitate injured, orphaned, and displaced animals, returning them to their natural habitats.” She too posted photos/videos of the baby opossums and asks the community for help with formula, if they feel inclined. “With the overwhelming number of baby opossums currently in our care, we are in desperate need of more formula.”

She shares a photo of a tiny grey, white, and black baby opossum cuddling in a red, white, and blue blanket. “These little ones require around-the-clock feedings, and we are going through supplies incredibly fast. If you would like to help support the babies, this formula would make a huge difference for our rescue.” (Her page lists places in which people can donate.)

Christine Manika, a co-host at the KXRB radio station in Sioux Falls, caught wind of the kind story and shared it on her radio station’s socials and that of their sister station KKRC’s Facebook page. She added, “The sad part is it’s not unusual that possum moms don’t come back for their babies once they are out of the pouch. Luckily these babies were in good hands!”

On the Opossum Society US official site, they back up the claims that opossum babies (and other small wildlife) can often have a rough go in the wild. “The opossum has an average lifespan of 1 to 2 years. This short lifespan is due in part to the presence of many predators, including dogs, cats, and people. Sometimes the opossum is able to escape death by ‘playing ‘possum’ or feigning death.”

On a lighter note, they also share some cuddly fun facts. “Despite its appearance, the opossum is not related to the rat. In fact, the opossum is a marsupial, or ‘pouched’ mammal, and is therefore related to other marsupials such as the kangaroo and the koala. Like kangaroos and koalas, infant opossums stay inside the mother’s pouch to nurse and develop. The opossum holds the distinction of being North America’s only marsupial.” (They are referred to as possums in Australia and are genetically different.) Baby opossums. Video Credit Deanna Leach, Keepin’ It wild Wildlife Rescue

Upworthy had the chance to chat with Leach, whose rescue is full of tiny possums and raccoons. She sent a video of the tiniest opossum peering behind a “blanket tent” set up for him and his fellow opossum siblings. He adorably yawns as he decides whether to burrow or have a little snack. Ultimately, he opts for the snack, gently lapping up liquid in a bowl.

“Pretty soon the ten tinies are gonna join you,” Leach tells him. She then pans over to three in a corner and shares, “These are the three from the tattoo place in Sioux Falls. Aren’t they adorable? They’re doing really good!”