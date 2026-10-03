Matthew Lillard calls out ‘abysmal’ teacher salaries in passionate interview

The average salary for high school teachers in the United States is $72,040 per year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Kindergarten and elementary school teachers make even less, with an average salary of $63,820 per year.

According to Scooby-Doo actor Matthew Lillard, that’s not nearly enough. In a recent red-carpet interview with USA TODAY Entertainment, Lillard expressed his impassioned views on the current state of teachers’ salaries in the United States.

Lillard, who has taught theater, called teacher salaries “abysmal.” Fellow educators are praising him for speaking up.

@usatodayentertainment When reflecting on his character in Prime Video’s upcoming adaptation of “Carrie,” Matthew Lillard got candid on the state of education cuts in America and the importance of teachers. ♬ original sound – USA TODAY Entertainment

Matthew Lillard defends teachers’ salaries

Lillard spoke with the outlet while promoting his new Prime Video project, a miniseries adaptation of Stephen King’s Carrie. In it, he plays high school Principal Henry Grayle.

While reflecting on his character, Lillard “got candid on the state of education cuts in America and the importance of teachers.”

“What’s happening in education right now in America right now is abysmal and horrific and an embarrassment to our country and to our communities,” he said. “We have CEOs in the United States of America that are making 40 million dollars a year. And teachers across America are being cut, cut, cut.”

He goes on to add, “They’re making just above the poverty line. And it’s absolute garbage. We’ve got the whole thing out of whack when we are paying CEOs that much money and not the men and women who are raising our kids from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. every single day. Our coaches, our teachers, our counselors…I mean, it’s absurd. And our values are in the wrong place, and it should change.”

Lillard is also a teacher

While Lillard has found success in acting, teaching has been a constant in his life and career. In an interview with District, he shared that after attending acting school, he started his own theater company and began teaching.

“My third audition was for a movie called Serial Mom, and when I came back, the first thing I did was I started to teach,” Lillard said. “And then I started doing movies.”

But in 2000, the industry began to change. Lillard began teaching full-time to support his family.

“We sold things, and we changed the way we lived our life,” Lillard said. “I’m a better teacher than I have ever been an actor. I’m a better teacher than I have ever been everything else.”

Throughout his career, Lillard has continued to teach master classes and seminars to theater students.

Viewers respond

In the video’s comment section, viewers supported Lillard’s statements while many educators chimed in:

“It’s not about the pay, it’s about parents not respecting the teachers and the value of public education.”

“I have a Masters Degree in education and work two side hustles after school and weekends ✨”

“From teachers everywhere… Thank you so very much”

“I am a teacher. Every position related to education deserves more financial and societal support, from custodial and support staff to teachers.”

“The thing is teachers aren’t just teaching anymore.. they are PARENTING too!!!”

“I am a teacher. I do not work outside contract hours anymore because when I am at school, I am not supported to do my job. I’m not giving 160% to get 5% in return.”

“As a teacher he is correct. Not to mention there would be no other jobs if it weren’t for teachers.”