Family

Dramatic video shows a heroic 3-year-old girl saving her younger sister from drowning in a pool

Let this be a warning for parents.

via Pexels

A child swimming in a residential pool.

This story originally appeared on 04.08.22


Warning:The following video contains disturbing imagery.

Security camera footage out of Thailand is a warning to people everywhere about the importance of making sure children are safe around pools. It’s also a wonderful story about a toddler being brave and looking out for her younger sister.

Kana Kanuengnit, 3, and 2-year-old Kaning were hanging around their family’s pool in Chiang Mai, northern Thailand on Friday, April 1 when the incident happened. Their father, 29-year-old Apisit, was watching the kids while their mother was inside the house.


Pop Culture

Jamie Foxx's spot-on Donald Trump impression reminds us how wicked talented the guy is

Seriously, what CAN'T he do?

"Jamie Foxx" by Urbanworld Film Festival is licensed under CC BY-ND 2.0.

Jamie Foxx is a modern-day renaissance man.

Jamie Foxx may have made a name for himself as a comedian first, but time and time again he shows us that his talents truly know no bounds.

Before he started doing open mic night at comedy clubs, Foxx was an aspiring musician. He was classically trained as a pianist, and attended the prestigious Juilliard music school. He has a gorgeous singing voice and his musical impressions are impressive.

Despite being known first for his humor, Foxx also has serious acting chops, winning an Academy Award for Best Actor in 2005 for his performance as Ray Charles in “Ray.”

He can dance, too. Oh, and according to the Bleacher Report, he was also a football star in high school with ambitions to play professionally so … yeah. The guy can do anything.

Pop Culture

Ventriloquist on 'America's Got Talent' performs jaw-dropping tribute to Olivia Newton-John

Celia Muñoz's act was a sight to behold.

"America's Got Talent" via YouTube

A little bit of movie magic.

You might not think that ventriloquism is the highest art form in the world. But after watching Celia Muñoz deliver an amazing musical act on “America’s Got Talent,” you might be singing a different tune.

First off, her skills are incredible. Muñoz revealed to judges that she had previously worked as a professional opera singer in Spain and had picked up the vaudeville act on a whim.

“Normally people take about 20 years to learn how to do this,” judge Simon Cowell recalled. Muñoz nailed it in two.

Second, Muñoz paid an unexpected tribute to another iconic performer in the process, making it all the more special to watch.

