In 1992, Annie Lennox blew David Bowie away while rehearsing ‘Under Pressure’ for Freddie Mercury tribute

Rock fans around the world were still in mourning. A mere six months after the death of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, his bandmates gathered some of the biggest names in music for a concert at London’s Wembley Stadium. It was unlike anything since Live Aid. The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert began as a fond farewell to one of rock’s greatest legends. Over the course of the night, it became a global call for compassion and action in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Globally, the concert reached an estimated audience of more than one billion people. Onstage, rock stars from Metallica and Elton John to George Michael and Guns N’ Roses paid homage to Mercury and the songs he crafted with Queen. When David Bowie stepped onstage to perform “Under Pressure,” the audience knew something special was about to happen. What they did not know was who would take on the challenge of performing Mercury’s half of the song.

A rehearsal that revealed something extraordinary

In 1981, “Under Pressure” reached the #1 spot on the singles charts in over 10 countries. It was Queen’s second-ever #1 single in the UK, and, for Bowie, only his third song to reach that height. Mercury’s vocals carry enormous emotional weight and replacing him was understandably intimidating. Enter an unexpected choice: former Eurythmics lead singer Annie Lennox.

In recently resurfaced rehearsal footage, you can see for yourself just how nervous everyone looks as surviving Queen bandmates Brian May, John Deacon, and Roger Taylor start to work through the song. David Bowie can be seen chain-smoking throughout. Lennox, known for her controlled vocals in hits like “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of These),” is searching for the right balance between honoring the original and making it her own. Just to add to the pressure, there was only time for a single rehearsal on the soundstage at Bray Studios before the big Wembley Stadium show.

The moment when the vibes completely shift

At first, Lennox appears genuinely nervous. Her attempt at Mercury’s opening jazz scat feels tentative. It’s when she reaches the song’s soaring “Why can’t we give love?” section that the room’s temperature changes. Bowie visibly lights up, his confidence growing. Brian May cracks a smile in between power chords. Everyone seems to realize the same thing at the same moment: this is going to work. And if you watch closely, you can spot another future showstopper in the background: George Michael. George Michael, singing along with Queen, David Bowie, and Annie Lennox to ‘Under Pressure’ (Media Credit: YouTube)

Michael was waiting in the wings to rehearse his own tribute version of “Somebody to Love,” a performance many still consider one of the greatest live Queen tributes ever. In this candid moment, however, he’s just a fan captivated by Bowie and Lennox’s performances as they ready themselves to perform “Under Pressure” in front of 76,000 screaming fans.

An iconic performance that brings the house down

The one-night-only live performance was every bit as dramatic as it was transformative. Lennox wore a gown by Anthony Price, a designer Bowie suggested. In an interview with CBS Mornings, Lennox shared she initially had “sticker shock” at the high price point, but she trusted Bowie’s well-honed presentational instincts. At the last minute, she added some final dramatic flair: harlequinesque makeup. And the surprises kept coming.

The most thrilling part of the performance happened entirely on the fly. During the song’s climax, Lennox spontaneously reached out, wrapped her arm tightly around Bowie’s neck, and pulled him in close. In the same CBS Mornings interview, Lennox laughed about how risky it felt at the time: “We didn’t plan that…I’m looking at him out of the side of my eye and he just stood there. He knew exactly what to do because he was so consummate. He just let me kind of slither around…Can you imagine if it hadn’t worked? A lot of egg on my face.”



As stunning as the concert footage is, the rehearsal remains the more revealing document. This fly-on-the-wall footage captures a fleeting moment when a group of world-class artists came together not to chase perfection, but to honor a friend and forever icon.