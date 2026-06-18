Culture

Family

Nature

Science

Subscribe

In 1992, Annie Lennox blew David Bowie away while rehearsing ‘Under Pressure’ for Freddie Mercury tribute

“I still honestly, genuinely can’t believe that we did this.”

By

Patrick Hamilton

Annie Lennox, David Bowie, rock concert, blue suit, white shirt
Photo credit: YouTube“I still honestly, genuinely can’t believe that we did this.”

Rock fans around the world were still in mourning. A mere six months after the death of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, his bandmates gathered some of the biggest names in music for a concert at London’s Wembley Stadium. It was unlike anything since Live AidThe Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert began as a fond farewell to one of rock’s greatest legends. Over the course of the night, it became a global call for compassion and action in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

freddie mercury queen
Photo credit: Freddie Mercury” by kentarotakizawa is licensed under CC BY 2.0.Fans are thrilled to hear Freddie Mercury's iconic voice once again.

Globally, the concert reached an estimated audience of more than one billion people. Onstage, rock stars from Metallica and Elton John to George Michael and Guns N’ Roses paid homage to Mercury and the songs he crafted with Queen. When David Bowie stepped onstage to perform “Under Pressure,” the audience knew something special was about to happen. What they did not know was who would take on the challenge of performing Mercury’s half of the song. 

A rehearsal that revealed something extraordinary

In 1981, “Under Pressure” reached the #1 spot on the singles charts in over 10 countries. It was Queen’s second-ever #1 single in the UK, and, for Bowie, only his third song to reach that height. Mercury’s vocals carry enormous emotional weight and replacing him was understandably intimidating. Enter an unexpected choice: former Eurythmics lead singer Annie Lennox.

In recently resurfaced rehearsal footage, you can see for yourself just how nervous everyone looks as surviving Queen bandmates Brian May, John Deacon, and Roger Taylor start to work through the song. David Bowie can be seen chain-smoking throughout. Lennox, known for her controlled vocals in hits like “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of These),” is searching for the right balance between honoring the original and making it her own. Just to add to the pressure, there was only time for a single rehearsal on the soundstage at Bray Studios before the big Wembley Stadium show. 

The moment when the vibes completely shift

At first, Lennox appears genuinely nervous. Her attempt at Mercury’s opening jazz scat feels tentative. It’s when she reaches the song’s soaring “Why can’t we give love?” section that the room’s temperature changes. Bowie visibly lights up, his confidence growing. Brian May cracks a smile in between power chords. Everyone seems to realize the same thing at the same moment: this is going to work. And if you watch closely, you can spot another future showstopper in the background: George Michael. 

George Michael, singing along with Queen, David Bowie, and Annie Lennox to 'Under Pressure'
George Michael, singing along with Queen, David Bowie, and Annie Lennox to ‘Under Pressure’ (Media Credit: YouTube)

Michael was waiting in the wings to rehearse his own tribute version of “Somebody to Love,” a performance many still consider one of the greatest live Queen tributes ever. In this candid moment, however, he’s just a fan captivated by Bowie and Lennox’s performances as they ready themselves to perform “Under Pressure” in front of 76,000 screaming fans.

An iconic performance that brings the house down

The one-night-only live performance was every bit as dramatic as it was transformative. Lennox wore a gown by Anthony Price, a designer Bowie suggested. In an interview with CBS Mornings, Lennox shared she initially had “sticker shock” at the high price point, but she trusted Bowie’s well-honed presentational instincts. At the last minute, she added some final dramatic flair: harlequinesque makeup. And the surprises kept coming.

The most thrilling part of the performance happened entirely on the fly. During the song’s climax, Lennox spontaneously reached out, wrapped her arm tightly around Bowie’s neck, and pulled him in close. In the same CBS Mornings interview, Lennox laughed about how risky it felt at the time: “We didn’t plan that…I’m looking at him out of the side of my eye and he just stood there. He knew exactly what to do because he was so consummate. He just let me kind of slither around…Can you imagine if it hadn’t worked? A lot of egg on my face.”

As stunning as the concert footage is, the rehearsal remains the more revealing document. This fly-on-the-wall footage captures a fleeting moment when a group of world-class artists came together not to chase perfection, but to honor a friend and forever icon.  

Add to Google News

Tags

More for You

dance, dancing, wholesome
Wholesome

Belgian man travels the world asking people to teach him their favorite dance. It’s so darn wholesome.

Ridgland Farms, beagles, animal testing
Nature

After 10 years of legal battles, break-ins, and arrests, a lab that breeds beagles for testing is shut down for good

homeless, tent city, homelessness problem, community
Culture

Connecticut couple lets homeless people sleep in their backyard. The community chipped in to make it a village.

Roger Federer and Trevor Noah on a train
Pop Culture

Greatest tourism ad ever? Trevor Noah and Roger Federer board the ‘wrong train.’

children, kindergarten, first grade, social skills, social-emotional learning
Education

Study finds behaviors at age 6 may significantly impact who you are at 25

Get stories worth sharing delivered to your inbox.

Advertisement

Featured

All Featured Stories →
2012, polarization, smartphones, internet, twitter, facebook, x, angry
Politics

Economics expert pinpoints the exact moment in 2012 when ‘America went to hell’

Tod Perry & Upworthy Staff
job hunting, job market, looking for job, AI hiring tools, Stanford study
Technology

AI hiring tools show racial bias, systemic rejection, and create a 330-day black hole. Here’s how to outsmart them.

Jacalyn Wetzel
dads, fatherhood, dad jokes, parenting, men, masculinity, jokes, humor, celebrities, influencers, creators, instagram, books, interviews
Dads

The Internet’s funniest dad gets serious about the quiet shift that’s happening in fatherhood

Evan Porter
homelessness, cash transfers, poverty, research, Vancouver
Culture

An experiment gave homeless people a lump sum of cash, no strings. Most went to rent and food.

Adam Albright-Hanna & Upworthy Staff