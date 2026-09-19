I live near Disneyland and didn’t think I needed to visit a Disney World resort. So happy I was wrong.

Living in Southern California has a lot of perks, and proximity to Disneyland is at the top of the list, next to the incredible Mexican cuisine and glorious Mediterranean climate. As someone who lives 20 minutes from Anaheim, Disneyland is so ingrained in my way of life that 6 months a year I can hear the echo of the fireworks in my living room at 9:46 pm.

Recently, as if I wished upon a star, Disney invited me, my wife, and my 10-year-old son, who dreams of being a Disney Imagineer, to stay at the Art of Animation resort at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Now, I could finally answer the big question: Is it really worth traveling to Floriday to stay at a Disney resort?

My entire life, I’ve driven to Disneyland, then come home as the fireworks start popping off because there’s no need to stay at a resort when your bed is 20 minutes away. Here’s what I quickly learned after arriving in Orlando: at Disney World, the magic doesn’t stop after you’ve left the gate at one of their four theme parks. It stays with you at the resort and as you travel between attractions. It isn’t Disney overkill; it’s just more of something wonderful. Disney’s Art of Animation Resort. Credit: Tod Perry

Disclosure: My family and I attended Disney World for free as part of a recent Stay in the Magic celebration, with no obligation to provide a positive review.

At Disney World, the magic doesn’t end at the hotel

One hallmark of Disney magic is its unforgettable characters, and the Art of Animation resort celebrates some of the most beloved, with rooms dedicated to The Lion King, Finding Nemo, Cars, and The Little Mermaid. We stayed in the Cars building, and after Mater greeted us with his charmingly offset teeth at the main entrance, we held our breath as we entered our room. The theming was as immersive as staying in one of the parks, from the mechanic’s roll-up cabinet TV stand to the paintings of Lightning McQueen to the Cars-themed Murphy bed my kid joyfully claimed as his own for our stay.

The Art of Animation resort was also a great place to cool off from the Orlando heat, with its Nemo-inspired Big Blue Pool and the Cars-themed, kitschy CozyCone Pool with cabanas inspired by the CozyCone Motel. If you like throwback ’60s family Route 66 road trip vibes, this pool is for you. I met with some Imagineers at the resort, and as with all Disney properties, they shared how their work is never done. They’re currently updating resort rooms, which won’t be ready until they pass rigorous testing. The Art of Animation Resort at Disney World. Credit: Tod Perry

Cast Members stay in the rooms for nights on end and take copious notes on how to make the experience perfect. The overall goal is immersive theming and comfort that is as enjoyable for parents as it is for their kids. At Disney World, they constantly imagine and then reimagine the magic, so it never loses its luster.

The resort we stayed at is just one of 25, which, as a person raised on Disneyland’s scale, is hard to fathom. But the Disney Resorts Collection offers experiences for every type of family, whether you want to enjoy the great outdoors in rustic-inspired accommodations at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, southern hospitality and horse-drawn carriage rides at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort, or wake up and have your coffee near a grazing giraffe at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge. Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge. Credit: Tod Perry

When you’re from So Cal, your biggest fear—in any scenario—is getting from place to place because that means traffic. At Art of Animation, you can travel around the resort by hopping on the Disney Skyliner, a fun, character-themed gondola that gets you to the front gate of EPCOT and Hollywood Studios in minutes. For other parks and resorts, trams run all day. The joy of spending four days and not having to get behind the wheel was the stress relief this traffic-plagued dad didn’t know he needed.

Which is better, Disneyland or the Magic Kingdom?

After 40-plus years of walking down Main Street USA at Disneyland, strolling up the East Coast version at the Magic Kingdom in Florida feels like stepping into an alternate universe. It looks very similar, but it’s a little different, and it’s hard to put your finger on why. But as you approach the castle, you realize that it’s 112 feet taller than the one at Disneyland, and the difference between the two parks becomes clear. Disneyland feels more quaint and intimate, while Magic Kingdom leans into grandeur. The Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World. Credit: Tod Perry

When comparing attractions, Disneyland’s Pirates of the Caribbean is better because it has the swampy New Orleans intro sequence that really immerses you in the ride, which Magic Kingdom lacks. If you love It’s a Small World, Disneyland’s outdoor facade of ticking clocks and Victorian shrubbery dwarfs the much smaller subterranean scene you’ll find at Magic Kingdom.

Big Thunder Mountain at Magic Kingdom is a much smoother ride than its Anaheim counterpart, while Space Mountain, which still has single-file seating at Magic Kingdom, is a bit jerkier than the Disneyland version. The Magic Kingdom also has two E-ticket rides you can’t find at Disneyland: the fun (and exhilarating) Seven Dwarfs Mine Train and Tomorrowland’s Tron, which puts you in the seat of a lightcycle.

EPCOT, Animal Kingdom, and Disney Hollywood Studios are experiences on their own

Here’s where the comparison breaks down, and Disney World becomes an absolute must-visit, even for those who thought a day at Disneyland is enough. EPCOT is a wonderful mix of international culture, food, and drinks, plus a look into the future with one of Disney World’s most stunning rides, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, and the blazingly fast Test Track.

What impressed me most at Animal Kingdom was its spectacular theming, especially in the Africa and Asia regions. When you hop in the queue for Kali River Rapids, it has all the hectic energy you’d find in India, and the line up to Expedition Everest feels like you’ve been dropped off at the base camp in Nepal. Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Credit: Tod Perry

Disney’s Hollywood Studios will feel a little familiar to those who’ve spent time at the Disney Resort in Anaheim, because it has a similar vibe to the Hollywood Land section at California Adventure. It’s also where you can visit attractions California fans know, including Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the Hollywood Tower Hotel (remember, Twilight Zone Tower of Terror?), and Star Tours. However, the new Magic of Disney Animation at Hollywood Studios is a must-see, even for those who’ve been to California Adventure.

The Magic of Disney Animation showcases and celebrates the 64-plus Disney full-length animated films with concept art throughout and gives guests a hands-on experience with Olaf Draws! You’re given a pencil, paper, and a work desk, and you learn to draw iconic characters such as Stitch, the Genie from Aladdin, and, of course, Mickey Mouse himself.

Nothing compares to staying in the magic

Ultimately, before I left So Cal for Florida, I wondered: how much of a good thing is too much? Is spending 3, 4, 5 days, heck, a week, immersed in the joy of Disney magic too much? Is it better to turn tail after the fireworks show and head home on the 5 freeway, or hop on the Skyliner and stay in the magic all night before visiting the next park in the morning? The answer is undoubtedly the latter.

Walt Disney World is a place where the magic stays with you after you leave the park and follows you back to your resort, whether you choose to be surrounded by the art of Disney Animation or the majesty of the natural world at the Animal Kingdom Lodge. The power of magic is that the best spells never seem to wear off. When you stay in the magic at Walt Disney World, the enchantment never goes away until you check out, and even then, it makes a place in your heart ’til your next visit.