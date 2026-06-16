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Help for a desperate mom who couldn’t find size 23 shoes for her teenage son

Her son Eric Kilburn Jr. is a 6’10” freshman in high school.

By

Tod Perry

By

Upworthy Staff

A local reporter at Hometown Life shared a unique and heartfelt story on March 16 about a mother struggling to find shoes that fit her then-14-year-old son. The story resonated with parents everywhere; now, her son is getting the help he desperately needs. It’s a wonderful example of people helping a family that thought they had nowhere to turn.

When Eric Kilburn Jr. was born, his mother, Rebecca’s OBGYN, told her that he had the “biggest feet I’ve ever seen in my life. Do not go out and buy baby shoes because they’re not gonna fit,’” Rebecca told Today.com. By the time he was 14, it was almost impossible to find shoes that fit the 6’10” freshman. He needs a size 23.

The teen’s height doesn’t stem from a gland issue; he comes from a family of tall people. Both his parents are over 6 feet tall.

Why finding size-23 shoes is so hard

Eric plays football for Goodrich High School in Goodrich, Michigan, but doesn’t wear cleats, which led to a sprained ankle. He also suffers from ingrown toenails that are so severe he’s had two nails on his biggest toes permanently removed.

Last year, the family was lucky enough to stumble upon five pairs of size 21 shoes at a Nike outlet store. It was discovered they were made especially for Tacko Fall, the NBA player with some of the most enormous feet in the game. To put things in perspective, Shaquille O’Neal wears a size 22.

However, Eric soon grew out of those as well. The family was left with one more option: have orthopedic shoes made for Eric at the cost of $1,500 with no guarantee he won’t quickly grow out of those as well.

Brands step in to help a growing teen

After his mother’s heartfelt plea to Hometown Life, the family got much-needed help from multiple companies, including Under Armour and PUMA, who planned on sending representatives to Michigan to measure his feet for custom shoes.

CAT has reached out to make him a custom pair of boots. Eric hasn’t had any boots to wear for the past five Michigan winters.

A fundraiser that eased a family’s burden

Kara Pattison started a GoFundMe campaign on behalf of the family to help them purchase custom shoes for “the rest of the time Eric has these feet.” It has raised nearly $20,000 for the family in just over a week.

“The success of this fundraiser is well beyond what was ever expected,” Pattison wrote on the site on March 18. “The Kilburns plan to open a bank account dedicated to Eric’s future footwear and some specialized sports equipment. He can use this to get a helmet that fits for football along with pads. They will also look into a football and track jersey for him.”

The sense of relief felt by Rebecca, Eric and the rest of the Kilburn family must be incredible. It has to be frustrating to be unable to provide your child with something as basic as footwear.

“It’s been overwhelming,” Rebecca told Hometown Life. “I have been this puddle of emotions, all of them good…It’s the coolest thing to be able to say we did it! He has shoes! I am not usually a crier, but I have been in a constant state of happy tears…We are so grateful.”

In the years since…

In the months after his story went viral in March 2023, multiple brands followed through. Under Armour flew a product lead to Michigan to size Eric and began making him custom footwear so he could safely play sports again; other companies, including Reebok with an assist from Shaquille O’Neal, also stepped in to provide size-23 shoes.

In 2024, Eric’s journey took an even bigger step: Guinness World Records recognized him for having the largest feet and hands of any living teenager (13.5-inch feet, about a men’s size 23, and 9.13-inch hands). With the spotlight, his mother founded the Big Shoe Network, a nonprofit that helps people facing similar challenges finding gear that fits.

This article originally appeared two years ago. It has been updated.

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