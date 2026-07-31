Millions celebrate Simon, the world’s best foster dog brother, as he crosses the Rainbow Bridge

When Isabel Klee adopted Simon in 2019, she knew he was a special pup. But there was no way for her to know just how special the rescue dog was, or that he would be mourned by millions when their life together came to an untimely end.

Countless people are celebrating the life of Simon, also known as the world’s best foster brother, as he crosses the Rainbow Bridge. For several years, Klee has shared the journeys of the dogs she fosters on TikTok and Instagram under the handle @simon.sits. Fans have watched in awe as Simon patiently and intuitively responds to every dog Klee has brought home. Klee has a magical way of healing dogs from every kind of background and situation. And Simon has been right there with her, tail wagging like a magic wand, giving each strange dog whatever it needed to feel safe and loved.

Battling a seizure disorder complicated by cancer

Over 13 million people watched Tiki, a terrified, traumatized dog, come to life under Klee and Simon’s care. Fans around the world have made household names of Klee’s foster dogs—Tiki, Whimsy, Raven, Marmie, and so many more. But the constant, steady presence of Simon ran like a thread through each of their stories.

Klee calls Simon the love of her life. For those who have watched them together, the heartbreak of losing him is palpable. As a medically complex dog, Simon’s health was a serious question mark from the get-go. He had a seizure disorder since he was a puppy, which they always had to manage. But a cancer diagnosis this past year complicated his health immensely.

Alongside her foster dog videos, Klee would share Simon’s medical challenges. Trying to balance the medications necessary to battle the cancer and also control his seizures proved difficult. Though she tried not to dwell on it, the struggle to give him a good quality of life grew harder.

When he began to decline rapidly, she made the wise but difficult decision to let him go before his struggle turned into suffering.

‘He is dropping me off…’

And yet, in the background of Simon’s health challenges, other love stories were developing. Klee fell in love and got engaged. She and her fiancé Jacob recently bought their first NYC apartment together and will get married in September. And through Klee’s videos, people around the world have fallen in love with her, Jacob, Simon, and the many foster dogs they’ve cared for. Klee has built a huge, devoted following on social media. She has also recently published her best-selling memoir, Dogs, Boys, and Other Things I’ve Cried About.

Just as Klee walked Simon through his struggles, Simon walked Klee through job losses and relationship losses. Now her career, home, and life partnership couldn’t be in a better place.

At a celebration of Simon’s life with friends and family during his final days, Klee reflected on the timing of saying goodbye now, when everything in her life is so beautiful.

@simonsits Rest well, my angel. I can’t want to see you again one day. ♬ original sound – Isabel Klee

“Simon was my constant in a decade of chaos,” she said. “And as I look around now, in our brand new home, with the man that I’m going to marry, surrounded by the people we love most, I can’t help but feel that he knows that his work is done. He’s gotten me here. He is dropping me off. He knows I will be safe and taken care of. He has fought so hard for so long, and now he gets to rest.”

Seriously, the bestest boy ever.

‘The loss of a dog will always be worth it…’

One of Klee’s heartbreaks, she says, is that Simon won’t get to be at her and Jacob’s wedding. But that didn’t stop her from sharing some vows with both Jacob and Simon at Simon’s farewell party:

“To Jacob, I love you truly, madly, deeply, even though I say that Simon is the love of my life. I love you because you understand that Simon is the love of my life. I promise to continue bringing random, scraggly dogs home and occasionally giving you a heads up. I promise to teach our children that the loss of a dog will always be worth it in exchange for the magic that comes beforehand.

“And to my Simon, I will love you as long as I’m alive. I will love you in the breaths I take…I will love you on every hike where you’re not showing me the way. I will love you in every snowfall you have to miss. I will love you in the dinners cooked without sneaking you a bite, in the mornings that are nearly painful to experience without a walk with my best friend. I will love you in every dog that comes after you—the temporary ones I have to learn to heal without you, and eventually, the ones who stay.

“You have changed my life in ways I can’t even comprehend. And your loss will forever be felt at the empty space beneath my feet.”

The tributes have poured in

Tens of thousands of people have shared words of praise, comfort, love, and support in the wake of Simon’s passing. Here’s just a sampling:

“Anyone who has followed Simon’s journey can see just how deeply he’s been loved. This beautiful celebration has us in tears. Witnessing this incredible love story has truly been an honor.”

“Sending many hugs from Arizona!❤️Simon has touched so many lives, and inspired more than his little mind could even imagine.🐾 The rescue world is better because of Simon, Isabel and Jacob.”

“He is the best foster brother to ever exist. Every single baby made to feel at home when his parents were suddenly also their parents, every one of us watching, we are so grateful that this baby came into this world.”

“I feel so lucky to have witnessed even a few years of Simon’s special energy as a stranger on the internet. The patience and kindness he showed to every foster dog and the platform you and him built together has done more good for the rescue and foster mission than I ever could have imagined. I squeeze my own soul dog, my foster fail, the girl who rescued me, Tiffy, extra tight tonight and we send Simon happy and pain-free steps as he crosses the rainbow bridge 🌈🐾❤️‍🩹🕊️”

“Simon ❤️ the world aches for you, buddy. Thank you for so much, but especially for making fostering cool. Your legacy lives on through dogs and people you’ll never meet. May we all learn to love like Simon.”

Rest well, sweet Simon. And thank you, Isabel, for sharing your special, magical boy with all of us.

To honor Simon’s life, we invite you to help other rescue animals by donating to Muddy Paws Rescue.