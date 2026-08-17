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Glenn Close surprises D23 crowd by reprising her iconic Cruella de Vil role, and it’s pure magic

The costume. The evil laugh. The”woof woof.” She’s still got it.

By

Heather Wake

d23, Disney, Glenn close, Cruella de Vil
Photo credit: Max Surprenant, WikipediaCruella de Vil from '101 Dalmations,' 1996. Protrait of Glenn Close.

It takes a talented actor to create a villain that sparks pure, unbridled joy. No one would argue that in the late ‘90s, Glenn Close accomplished this with her deliciously evil, fiendish-yet-fabulous rendition of Cruella de Vil for the live-action version of Disney’s 101 Dalmatians (back when live-action Disney movies were still a novel idea, remember that?). 

After Close recently donned the black-and-white wig again to grace the stages of Disney’s annual D23 convention, no one would argue that she hasn’t still freakin’ got it. 

The special appearance was marketing, of course. Close announced a Cruella-inspired attraction, which will appear in Walt Disney World’s highly anticipated “Villains Land.” But the way she did it and her absolute commitment to the bit was what made it magical. 

The bit in question: Maleficent is getting her own ride, and Cruella is pissed. 

“Well, I heard that overstuffed purple handbag was getting her own ride,” said Cruella, making a fun dig at her fellow villainess. “I thought to myself, ‘Surely, that can’t be. I mean, dragon skin?’ Ha ha, heaven’s no! Leather is just so passé.”

And then she delivered the ultimate punchline: “There isn’t a woman in all this wretched world who wouldn’t rather have fur, darling.”

Punctuated by Close’s posing, evil laugh, and sadistic “woof woof,” her appearance was every bit as iconic as when she originally donned the role. It’s a true testament to her acting abilities. 

“I love an actor who has the ability to dig deep within them and reprise a character they haven’t played in years and be able to deliver as if they were on set playing the character for the first time!” one enthralled viewer commented on Instagram

It’s also fun to think that the red-and-black fur coat and matching pillbox hat Close wore on stage came straight from her closet 

Back in 2021, while speaking with Pete Davidson for Variety, the actress revealed that when she signed on to do the 1996 movie, she put in her contract that she’d get to keep every single one of her costumes. 

“Then when they found out how expensive they were, they were unhappy that it was in my contract. They wanted to make another copy, another set, for me. I said no,” she told Davidson.

In that same interview, Close shared how she vied to have some of the more despicable Cruella lines from the animated film put into the live-action. 

“I asked to get some of the original dialogue from the animated feature because she said, ‘Chloroform them! Drown them!’ It’s really horrible stuff,” she told Davidson. “I realized the meaner she was, the better she was.”

In other words, it takes a legend to play a legend. 

D23 is far from the first time Close has had fun again with the role

In 2020, Close posted an Instagram showing off a handmade Cruella outfit. She could have chosen one of her movie costumes, but she chose silliness instead. Bless.

It’s that sense of childlike joy that makes Close’s Cruella endlessly entertaining all these years later. She may be rotten to the core, but seeing her feels like reuniting with an old friend.

The greatest actors know that no matter the role, fun is a vital ingredient to make it unforgettable…even if that role is a sadistic fashion fanatic with a penchant for animal cruelty. Thank you, Close, for loving to perform Cruella as much as we love watching you do it. 

Watch the full presentation below:

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