Genius amputee makes outlandish prosthetic legs, but his cat scratching post may be best of all

Amputee Alex Parra has found a pretty ingenious way to make the most of his prosthetic leg…and bond with his cat in the process.

After losing his leg to his cancer treatment, Parra, who goes by @Alex1Leg on Instagram and TikTok, became a disability advocate who designs all kinds of creative prostheses for himself.

His projects have included wonderfully unconventional ideas that have attracted millions of views, but his unflappable sense of humor arguably keeps people coming back time and time again.

But it’s Parra’s latest invention—a cat scratch post turned into a fully functioning prosthetic leg—that might be his most delightful one yet. After all, it gives his cat, Rowan, some kitty enrichment while giving Parra full mobility. Talk about a win-win!

The project quickly spread online, garnering more than a million views and hundreds of thousands of likes in three months.

Only two steps required

“Welcome to inventions nobody asked for: The cat scratching leg,” Parra began.

“First step: lose your leg,” the on-screen text reads as a picture shows Parra’s now-amputated leg on one of its last days. “It was nice walking with you” is written on it.

“And get cancer,” says the next bit, this one over a black-and-white image of Parra in a hospital bed.

With that context taken care of, the video then moves into the considerably more cheerful business of building a cat accessory out of his prosthesis.

“Second step: get wood from Home Depot,” he adds, then shows how he built the prosthesis by attaching the wood he bought to the cat scratcher. All in all, a fairly simple DIY project.

Rowan needed a little convincing

Then he introduced Rowan to her newest cat toy. At first, she was, understandably, cautious. But after a few test scratches (mainly eyeing Parra to make sure she was actually allowed to scratch his leg), she was fully on board. This left Parra to conclude that his creation is, in fact, “the greatest invention of all time.” Who could argue?

The video concludes with Parra taking the cat-scratching leg for a stroll around his apartment, with Rowan getting more opportunities to test it out along the way.

Cat lovers had plenty to say

In short: people loved this absurd, whimsical idea (though some cat owners joked that some cats can’t exactly tell the difference between human legs and designated scratching posts).

“Bold of you to assume my cat does not scratch my legs already. Still cool though,” joked one viewer.

But mainly, folks commended Parra for channeling his creativity, positive attitude, and love for his cat into a single object.

“You might be the best cat dad ever,” another commented.

“This is the most wholesome example of lemons to lemonade,” quipped one more.

And he might have even inspired a fellow amputee to do the same: “I haven’t used my prosthetic in 15+ years, but I might want to do it now just for my cat,” they said.

As mentioned, the cat scratching post leg is just one of the many avant-garde prosthetics Parra has made over the years. Some are inspired by pop culture, as with his How to Train Your Dragon and Peg Leg Bates-themed prosthetics.

Others were inspired by time periods, alá his Victorian and medieval knight prosthetic covers.

Others, like the flower bouquet and mosaic tile prosthetic, simply exist to give a beautiful flair.

With every new invention, Parra is spreading the message that “somehow losing a leg gives you infinite possibilities.”