Family sees exhausted UPS driver working hard and invites him to ‘make a plate’ at family cookout

UPS drivers are always on the grind delivering packages around the clock, even on holidays. And one family took notice of the hard-working UPS driver in their neighborhood who had his nose to the grindstone as they enjoyed a cookout together. Rather than simply let him pass by, they decided to flag him down and extend an invite to join them in a move that proved community and hospitality are still alive and well.

TikToker @1fanto shared a touching video with his followers from Easter weekend 2025 when his family invited a UPS driver making rounds in their neighborhood to come to their cookout and ‘make a plate.’

“Everybody family around here,” he captioned the video. “Everybody invited to the cookout.”

There’s always room at this table

In the video, the UPS driver is seen standing in the family’s driveway, and a group of cookout attendees warmly welcome him to join them. The uncle of @1fanto says to the driver, “You’ve been working hard all day man, you can go on in there!” He calls out for a woman named Stephanie to “take care of him!”

The UPS driver walks up the driveway, and they encourage him to go inside and get his fill as he enters the garage. After securing a plate of food and a drink, the driver walks back outside to mingle with guests, shaking hands with the uncle who invited him.

“You good?” the uncle asks, and the driver responds, “Yeah I’m good. They hooked me up. Thank you so much. Appreciate y’all for inviting me out.” On his way back to his truck, the uncle encourages the driver to invite other workers to stop by as well.

How the invite really went down

In a follow-up video, @1fanto explained more about how the invite went down. He shares that the UPS driver was driving by the family’s house on the Saturday before Easter, and at the time the family was enjoying a big fish fry cookout together. His uncle flagged the driver down, and he pulled over.

He shares that his uncle told the driver, “Go inside and get you a plate!” The driver asked him, “Are you sure?” But he reassured him, adding that the family made sure to ask the driver what he wanted and didn’t want on his plate to “make sure he was good and got everything he needed”.

“I saw it had a positive impact. That’s what my family do. That’s not something that we just do for social media,” @1fanto shared. “That’s something that we do on a regular basis that doesn’t just happen when the camera’s on. It happens when the camera’s off, too. We’re all equal. We all bleed the same.”

Viewers were quick to show love

Viewers had lots of positive things to say in the comment section.

“I am a UPS driver and that makes our day. People showing love to us.”

“Your family represents the best of America. Your uncle is now all of our uncle.”

“Working the holidays suck. But they made that man’s entire day. Love it.”

“I love when people are nice for no reason. You’re so real ♥️thank you for being so kind.”

“Being a delivery driver is grueling, often thankless work. It’s awesome to see a family that remembers those hardworking folks are essential parts of our communities.”

A little hospitality goes a long way

Nothing about this invite was complicated. A family saw someone working through a holiday weekend, flagged him down, and made sure he left with a plate and a drink. As @1fanto put it, they do this when the camera’s off, too. Maybe the takeaway isn’t a grand gesture at all. It’s noticing the people who keep our neighborhoods running and making room for them at the table. The uncle even told the driver to invite his coworkers to stop by as well, because everybody’s invited.

This article appeared last year. It has been updated.