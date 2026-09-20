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Experts rank the most ‘loyal dog breeds’ and it’s stirring a debate among canine lovers

Who’s the best dog in the world?

By

Cecily Knobler

By

Upworthy Staff

A Golden Retriever puppy side-eyes the camera.
Photo credit: Photo by Richard Burlton on UnsplashA Golden Retriever puppy side-eyes the camera.

Another year, another list ranking dog breeds. Earlier in 2025, Care.com put out their latest, specifically ranking which dog breeds are considered the “most loyal.” In their post, pet expert Lindsay Pevny notes that, “Veterinarians and dog behavioral experts recognize several distinct brands of loyalty in dogs. While some are devoted to their favorite person, others are loyal to their entire human family. Each breed’s penchant for friendship sets them up for a lifetime of a unique relationship with their favorite humans.”

Their list:

  1. Retriever (both Golden and Lab)
  2. German Shepherd
  3. Border Collie
  4. Great Pyrenees
  5. Chihuahua
  6. Vizsla
  7. Staffordshire Bull Terrier
Watch on  YouTube

Not everyone agrees with the experts

They also share the importance of intentional breeding. Pevny quotes Camp Bow Wow’s animal health and behavior expert Erin Askeland, who says, “Breeding history and the intention of the breed can shape their loyalty characteristics. Breeds bred for companionship or working closely with humans tend to exhibit higher levels of loyalty, for example, dogs who are bred to be trained as service dogs.”

But far from everyone agrees with the list, and some don’t think such a subjective list can be ranked in the first place. On Reddit, someone asks, “What is objectively the most loyal dog breed?” One person simply responds, “Dogs.” And another claims, “My mongrel,” of course referring to their mixed breed pup. A few others mention their breed of choice, but there is no real consensus.

When the question is opened up in broader terms on the subreddit r/puppy101 to ask, “What are the three best dog breeds in your opinion and why?” many more commenters jump in. Some argue, obviously, that it’s subjective based on what the pet guardian is looking for. Someone jokingly writes, “The ‘my dog’ breed unequivocally takes top spot. Universally adored.” Another states, “Dachshund, dachshund and dachshund. Why? I am a masochist, apparently.” But again, there is no consensus.

What are the most loyal dog [breeds]?
byu/ingebunny indogs

In fact, other lists claiming to have consulted experts and animal behaviorists listed entirely different “most loyal” breeds for 2025. In their own list, The Spruce Pets throws Dobermans and Cocker Spaniels in the top ten, though Labrador Retrievers also hold the top spot.

What about the clingiest breeds of all?

If one changes the term from loyal to “Velcro dog,” it’s true that some breeds are a bit clingier than others. Though again, it’s based on the individual canine. A dog expert from Pets Radar explains that “Velcro” dogs were most likely bred to work alongside humans. Many pooches such as the Golden Retriever, the Lab, the Vizsla, the German Shepherd and the Chihuahua also make their list, though they add the Maltese, the French Bulldog and the Italian Greyhound.

On their YouTube page, The Pet Collective lists their top 13 “most loyal dog breeds” and at number one? Lo-and-behold, it’s the Beagle! They claim, “Those who want a loyal and curious sidekick should get a Beagle.” They then show a Beagle begging for treats and adorably honking a car while throwing their head back like Snoopy.

Watch on  YouTube

The real answer was there all along

It’s pretty safe to say there is no objective “best” breed of dog. We love what we love and there are no wrong answers. Whether you’re devoted to a Golden Retriever, a mixed-breed mutt, or a Chihuahua who thinks it’s a Great Dane, the loyalty you get back has less to do with the breed on paper and more to do with the bond you build day after day. As for loyalty, seems like that Redditor got it right. The true answer is simply “dogs.”

This article originally appeared two years ago. It has been updated.

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