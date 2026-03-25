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College grads get real about how drastically job hunting has changed and what’s helping them survive

How to find work in the age of ghost jobs and AI screenings.

By

Evan Porter

jobs, career, job search, job hunt, college grads, gen z, money, economy, work, young adults, adulting
College grads entering the job hunt are finding that things have changed dramatically.Photo credit: Canva

Looking for a job has never been easy, but it used to be simpler. In 2026, job hunting is more competitive, frustrating, and exhausting than perhaps ever before.

Recent college grads and people transitioning in their careers have been sounding off on social media about how different the career landscape is now versus just a few years ago, and what it takes to finally get hired.

AI screenings, and yikes, even interviews

More candidates than ever are being filtered out of consideration almost immediately. Not by recruiters, but by robots.

ATS (Applicant Tracking Systems) have become more advanced and more prominent. They can eliminate resumes based on keywords, experience or lack thereof, and plenty of other “red flags” set by employers. An estimated 99% of Fortune 500 companies use an ATS to screen applicants before they ever have human contact.

Then there are interviews conducted not by humans, but by virtual chatbots.

“I went through one, it was [extremely bizarre],” a Reddit user wrote. “It cuts you off at pauses to move on to its next question.”

To be fair, this overuse of technology goes both ways. With modern tools and AI, job seekers can churn out custom resumes and apply to hundreds of jobs with almost no effort. That creates huge backlogs for recruiters and more competition than ever for open positions.

“There are a lot more candidates, fewer jobs and it’s easier to apply than it ever has been so recruiters are overwhelmed and looking for the easiest ways to weed people out, whether that’s over relying on tools, only looking at the first few applicants or only taking people referred in,” a Reddit user noted.

Ghost jobs galore

“This is the worst job market I have experienced,” one Redditor lamented. “Most of the jobs don’t even really seem real.”

Ghost jobs are listings that get posted but never filled, and they’re everywhere these days. The same roles are posted and reposted again and again, and job seekers are noticing. A job seeker recently wrote on Reddit:

“I’ve noticed recruiters on LinkedIn posting the same job over and over, collecting 100+ applications and then remaking the same job. Word for word, exactly the same. I’ve seen the same 6 jobs ads at least 100 times in the past few months. I report these to LinkedIn, but they find ‘nothing reportable’ with this.”

Companies may post jobs they have no intention of filling in order to:

  • Give the illusion of growth
  • Collect data on the candidate pool and job market
  • Develop a passive talent pipeline

Many ghost listings also pop up when companies plan to hire an internal candidate. Laws often require the job to be posted publicly for fairness, but that doesn’t mean those external candidates will be seriously considered.

It can be extremely frustrating for anyone who’s seriously looking.

Offshoring and remote work

You’re no longer just competing with job seekers from your area. With the rise of remote work, many companies are accepting candidates nationwide (or, in some cases, worldwide), opening up an incredibly deep and competitive candidate pool.

Worse, offshoring is sending many positions overseas, where workers are often more affordable—and it’s on the rise.

“Worked at a Fortune 500 company. Started there in 2019 and it was great, all US employees about 100 people in IT,” a Redditor shared. About six months ago, they wrote that their company had outsourced the majority of its work internationally and was planning to lay off 80% of its staff.

“I worked with people who were employed with this company for 25-30 years, many people retiring here as they paid very well,” the Redditor added. “That opportunity will no longer exist for the millennial generation and onward due to rampant offshoring and cost saving tactics.”

200+ applications is the norm

jobs, career, job search, job hunt, college grads, gen z, money, economy, work, young adults, adulting
Brace yourself. It might take over 200 applications to land a single interview. Photo credit: Canva

Depending on who you ask, it might take 50, 100, or even more than 750 job applications to get an interview or land a job. Regardless of the exact figure, that number has risen dramatically in recent years.

When you need to write a custom cover letter and tweak your resume for each application, it can be exhausting for job seekers.

One Reddit user recently shared a success story about finally landing a job as a Kroger grocery clerk—after submitting more than 500 applications.

“500 apps for a grocery clerk is insane,” read the top comment.

Rounds and rounds (and rounds and rounds) of interviews

One Redditor shared that they recently had to fill out a 172-question personality test with “weirdly invasive questions,” including ones about how they feel about their appearance. After that, they had to record a video introducing themselves.

All just for a chance at getting a real interview.

Experts agree that more companies now require far more extensive interview processes than in years past. These rounds can include homework, tests, personality assessments, intelligence quizzes, and several traditional interviews.

You need experience to get experience

This has been a conundrum for years: the entry-level job that requires five years of experience. But recent job seekers say it’s only gotten worse.

Entry-level jobs have become really hard to land—if they haven’t been replaced altogether by AI.

So is it all doom and gloom out there?

The process has become harder, more complex, and more competitive. That’s for sure. But people who have made it through successfully say there are a few strategies that can help.

What’s new that works, and what’s old that still works

LinkedIn is the place to be

Though not without its own issues, many people say LinkedIn is a good place to look for jobs because the listings are usually tied to a real person, like a recruiter. Putting a face to a job can go a long way. Job seekers say it’s more reliable than many aggregators, like Indeed and ZipRecruiter.

If you can apply via the company website, even better. In fact, much better. Just avoid Easy Apply at all costs.

Networking and referrals still work

This is harder than ever, but also more important than ever. Some estimates suggest that getting a referral from an employee makes you about seven times more likely to be hired than a job board candidate. It may not be the advice anyone wants to hear, but keeping your network “warm” is a must in this job market.

“I’ve had 2 interviews recently and the only reason is because I’ve reached out to the far limits of my network to find anything … it’s really the only way,” one Redditor suggested.

Just get employed

Traditional career paths are all but gone, and they’re not as stable as they once were. There’s no guarantee you’ll land an entry-level marketing job and stay in the industry for decades, working your way up. The most important thing is to take a job that pays your bills and worry about finding something better later.

In a Reddit thread, a user debated whether they made the right decision in turning down a decent but not great job offer. In the past, they might have been advised to hold out for a better long-term position, but modern job seekers overwhelmingly agreed that being employed was the best outcome. “This is called a transition job. Take it, and use your free time to find a different job. Get paid in the meantime,” one person wrote.

Job-hopping has traditionally been frowned upon, but younger people are finding, often the hard way, that the only way to get ahead—and earn a raise—is to leave for greener pastures. The BBC calls the stigma against job-hoppers “outdated.”

Above all, hang in there

The statistics aren’t on your side, and it may take over a year and hundreds of applications to find the right fit. It’s not just you. Finding community (through social media groups, friends, discussion boards, and more) can go a long way in helping you stay motivated.




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  • People share ‘adult cheat codes’ that changed their lives. Most are surprisingly doable.
    Some "cheat codes" for life are deceptively simple.Photo credit: Canva
    ,

    People share ‘adult cheat codes’ that changed their lives. Most are surprisingly doable.

    Sometimes the simplest life shifts are the most effective.

    Annie Reneau

    Sometime in the 2010s, the word “adulting” entered our cultural lexicon. Many people found it a useful umbrella term for the more challenging parts of adult life, from managing finances to juggling work-life balance to dealing with the piles of paperwork adulthood requires.

    Adulting isn’t easy. But are there ways to make it easier? People on Reddit are sharing their favorite “adult cheat codes” that changed their lives, and most are surprisingly doable. Some are simple reminders of things we know but often forget. Others are one-line mindset shifts that make an outsized difference in how we navigate the world.

    Here are some of the most popular responses:

    Sleep and hydrate

    Take care of your sleep needs and drink enough water. Yes, it’s basic. It’s literally the most basic of human needs, but a lot of people unfortunately neglect them. It’s remarkable how many other issues fall away when you start really focusing on the fundamentals of well-being.

    “Sleep and drinking water. Funny how something so simple is linked to so many of your normal functions.” – RepresentativeStooj

    A man sleeps contentedly in a bed
    Sleep is an underrated life hack. Photo credit: Canva

    “Being properly rested and hydrated is WILDLY underrated. I work with a guy who complains of constant headaches. One day he said they were really bad so I asked how much water he has drank today. He goes ‘none’ and I’m like, well dude…” – Dr_A_Mephesto

    “Fixing my sleep schedule changed my life. I feel sooo much happier.” – salty_mate

    “Life hack: address your most basic biological needs.” – flyingcircusdog

    Just take the first tiny step

    Sometimes adult life can feel overwhelming. When you add a mental health struggle or neurodivergent challenge, that overwhelm can feel paralyzing. That’s when the “one small thing” cheat code comes in. When everything feels too big, think small. Super small. Break it down as far as you can and just do the very first step. Any progress is still progress.

    “If you are bed rotting and depressed to the point that you can’t get out of bed or do anything and dishes, laundry or whatever have piled up, do 1 chore today. Wash one dish. Put 3 pieces of clothing in the laundry hamper. Tomorrow wash 2 dishes. Keep going. Sweep one square yard of your floor, etc… It will give you a sense of accomplishment and may even lead you into a snowball effect where your place starts feeling cleaner and cleaner making you clean more. Sorry you are going through it, I have been there many times.” – MSPCSchertzer

    “Surprised to find this, literally how my last three months have had to be handled. My idea became ‘Well, I let it get this way. If I at least leave today looking better than yesterday or before I do something productive (even if only a little bit) then eventually it will all get caught up!’ This worked for that slump incredibly well. Especially if you have some pretty hard-hitting ADHD, don’t tackle a project; just chip away around the house to where something looks better than when you started. Period. Any progress is good.” – Sir-Hamp

    “After my dad passed away and I had a mountain of things to deal with that I was avoiding. I decided to do one thing every day. Might only be putting something in the mail or making a phone call. It didn’t take long and it was all done. I’ve done it with other things since then and it definitely works.” – Goldie1976

    “Yep, applies to being overwhelmed by any project, tell yourself, I’m not trying to finish now, but let me just start one part, tiny as it may be. Lets your mind ‘off the hook’ and once you get going it also often snowballs as well.” – No_Gur4351

    Stop obsessing about people obsessing over you

    Do people ever think about you when you’re not around? Sure. Do they gossip about you? Perhaps. Do they think about or talk about you nearly as much as you think? Probably not. Most people are concerned with their own lives, not yours.

    “Realizing most people aren’t thinking about you as much as you think. Takes away a lot of unnecessary pressure.” – AcanthisittaSea3279

    “Everyone is so busy starring in their own mental movie that they barely have time to be a background extra in yours.” – ConstructionMany6315

    “You wouldn’t care what people thought about you if you knew how rarely they did.” – DukeoftheRiver

    “I saw a neat quote once… You spend your 20s worrying about what everyone thinks of you. You spend your 40s not caring what everyone thinks of you. You spend your 60s realizing no one thinks about you.” – RunawayRogue

    Learn how to avoid committing

    Some people automatically say “yes” to everything because they have a hard time saying “no.” While there’s value in learning to just say “no,” it’s helpful to have responses on hand that allow you some wiggle room.

    “Saying ‘let me check my calendar’ instead of immediately saying yes. Buys you time to actually decide if you want to do something, and people respect it way more than making up excuses later.” – GroundbreakingMall54

    “Similarly, if you have a partner: ‘Let me check with my partner’ functions the same. I usually say that in the same way too. See if she has anything going on, I do and forgot, or if she just doesn’t want me to go for some reason. and if I don’t want to go I can use either of the first 2 as an excuse. Would never throw her under the bus to avoid the responsibility of saying no.” – leonprimrose

    “If you don’t want to do something, like someone invites you out for dinner, just say ‘sorry I have plans.’ Those plans may be to sit in your oodie eating icecream infront of the tv. But they are still plans. You dont have to tell people what your plans are.” – Grumpy_bugger

    “Always lead with ‘no’ or ‘I will need to check and get back with you.’ Your tendency is to be nice and say ‘yes’ and then you regret it. Say ‘no’ or ‘not sure.’ You can always check if the invite it still good if you want to go.” – MathiasAurelius

    Be kind to your future self (procrastination hack)

    Ah, procrastination. The habit that makes us our own worst enemy. Or rather, it makes our present self the enemy of our future self. When we shift our mindset to being kind to our future self instead of indulging the resistance of our present self, it becomes a little easier to Do The Thing Now.

    “I saw a video where someone said that by putting something off because you don’t feel like doing it ‘now’, it will still be ‘now’ for your future self, so may as well get on with it the first time. It’s definitely helped me in terms of housework or menial day to day tasks. I’m procrastinating a lot less.” – youshewewumbo

    “I view it as doing a favor for my future self. I don’t want to do the dishes, but I will so that tomorrow Future Me will see it and say ‘hey thanks Past Me! What a great guy.’” – Epicjay

    “I often tell my wife, ‘If you do it now, later you will be grateful.’” – Recent_Weather2228

    “Yep. That changed my thinking as well. Taking care of your future self is the only way to actually feel like your life is getting better and not harder.” – silverace00

    Normalize not having an opinion

    Social media has made it feel almost imperative to have an opinion on everything. But in reality, there’s a lot we don’t know, and uninformed opinions can exacerbate all kinds of societal problems. Normalizing the idea of saying “I don’t know” goes a long way toward a saner way of being.

    “‘I don’t know enough about that to have an opinion yet.’ People respect this way more than a half-baked hot take, and it instantly kills 90% of arguments you were about to waste energy on. Took me way too long to learn that not every conversation needs me to have a stance.” – fan_ling

    “Agreed. It’s also remarkable how much displays of humility short circuits the kind of people who argue online as a hobby.” – Thoth17

    “People who don’t know how to say ‘I don’t know’ when asked a question are people that you can never trust.” – Dumbname25644

    Sobriety

    Many people report that giving up alcohol or other substances, even just for a while, has drastically improved their lives. While everyone’s experience differs on this front, research shows that cutting out alcohol can benefit sleep, mental health, and overall health, including reducing cancer and liver disease risk. There’s also a financial upside to consider.

    “Completely quitting alcohol. Improved my life in so many ways, mentally and physically.” – hisokard

    “A few years ago I fully quit drinking for about 2 years or so. I felt so much better in essentially all aspects, it was pretty amazing. I was drinking what society would probably consider a ‘normal’ amount on the day to day, with the occasional big night every now and then, especially when I was younger.

    Now, I have the rare beer or glass of wine. What that 2-year sober period did was break a lot of habits: the ‘well the day is done, time for a beer,’ or a consistent glass of wine with dinner, or whatever.

    Looking back, so much of my drinking was habitual and just not really necessary. Breaking the cycle of the habitual drinking has been amazing. I do appreciate a nice drink every now and then, but it’s almost always just a single drink: I don’t have any drive to have another.

    I’d guess that if someone has a real problem with alcohol, going back and having a drink after being sober is a bad idea. But if you’re just stuck in a habit, the sober break is a great reset.” – bitzandbites

    A man holds an alcoholic drink in a glass
    Many people find sobriety to be life-changing. Photo credit: Canva

    “I second that. I still drink but rarely, maybe one glass of wine or one beer in gatherings but that’s it. My life improved so much when i quit alcohol and weed 2 years ago.” – Hour-Ad6874

    “Getting a Garmin watch really alerts you to how much alcohol ruins your sleep. So many metrics get thrown out of whack by just a couple of drinks!” – ProbablyStillMe

    “I know a guy who got shredded in his late 40s from quitting alcohol, he felt better, exercised more consistently, and was already eating healthy so over the course of 2 years he just looked like a superhero.” – Realistic-Buy4975

    See more responses on Reddit.

    Keep Reading →
  • Pro cleaner shares ‘trap’ method to stop dust from returning and allergies from raging
    How to dust your home the right way.Photo credit: Canva
    ,

    Pro cleaner shares ‘trap’ method to stop dust from returning and allergies from raging

    “Dust is such a massive problem for so many people simply because almost everyone cleans it the completely wrong way.”

    Emily Shiffer

    As spring arrives, it’s time for the annual spring cleaning ritual. From decluttering your home to cleaning up messes and washing sheets and duvet covers that feel a bit dank, it’s a great time to reset and refresh.

    A deep clean usually involves getting rid of dust that has accumulated on various surfaces. While you might reach for a duster and swipe surfaces in one fell swoop, cleaning expert Sergio of EDGE Cleaning Service says most people are dusting completely wrong.

    In an informative Instagram video, he explains why dust always seems to come back so quickly after you’ve cleaned. It all comes down to technique.

    How to dust properly

    According to Sergio, most people pick up a duster and simply swipe it across surfaces, thinking the job is done. However, he explains that this method is just pushing dust back into the air, where it will soon settle again.

    “Dust is such a massive problem for so many people simply because almost everyone cleans it the completely wrong way,” he says.

    The goal, he says, is to “trap the dust instead of just moving it around.” To properly dust, he recommends first cleaning your duster by vacuuming it, a step many people neglect, often starting with an already “dusty” duster.

    Next, he says you should adjust your dusting speed.

    “Dust surfaces slowly so the dust sticks to the duster instead of flying into the air,” he says.

    After dusting each room, he says you should vacuum your duster again to prevent trapped dust from spreading to the next room.

    Finally, you should wipe down surfaces with a slightly damp microfiber cloth. “The damp cloth helps trap dust so it doesn’t float back into the air,” he says.

    Reduce allergies by dusting

    Dust is a leading cause of allergies in homes due to dust mites, which feed on human skin flakes shed every day and on moisture in the air, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA).

    Sergio offers an extra tip for managing dust in your home: clean and replace air filters regularly.

    “Dirty filters can push dust around your house through the vents,” he says.

    He also recommends dusting your home once a week to prevent buildup. If that’s not possible, aim for once every two weeks.

    The AAFA notes that bedrooms are a haven for dust mites, where they tend to live more than anywhere else in your home. To reduce them, it recommends washing blankets and sheets weekly in hot water (at least 130 degrees Fahrenheit) and using dust-proof mattress and pillow covers to prevent mites from penetrating them.

    Since humidity is also a factor, the AAFA notes that your home’s humidity should not exceed 50%. If it does, consider investing in a dehumidifier.

    Keep Reading →
  • 22 ‘oddly specific’ life hacks that could save you time, money, energy, or sanity
    Some life hacks are super simple, but effective. Photo credit: Canva
    ,

    22 ‘oddly specific’ life hacks that could save you time, money, energy, or sanity

    “If you find a toilet in your dream, don’t use it.”

    Annie Reneau

    Life hack advice abounds in the era of optimization and influencers, but the desire to live life a little better is nothing new. Even ancient philosophers pondered the wisest uses of our time, energy, and resources. But in today’s more complicated world, the answers to such questions can be a lot more specific.

    Young adults have been asking for “oddly specific” life tips, and people are delivering their favorite hacks. These aren’t the “surround yourself with positive people” kind of tips we typically see, but rather random, specific bits of advice.

    Here are some of the most universally applicable ones shared on X:

    Food

    Thinking about what to eat, preparing what to eat, and actually eating it takes up a decent amount of our daily lives. It makes sense to give it a little extra thought, both for efficiency and enjoyment’s sake.

    “When in an unknown small town, pick your restaurant based on the number of pickup trucks in the parking lot. Nobody goes on vacation in the pickup. Those are locals, who know where to eat.” – @KeelowSierra

    “Learn to cook 3 meals extremely well. It will save money, impress people, and make rough weeks easier.” – @Alacritic_Super

    Man in a kitchen cooking something in a frying pan
    Learn to cook three things well. Photo credit: Canva

    “Make a weekly rotating menu so you never have to agonize over what to make for dinner. Like Taco Tuesday. Vary the specific item each week to keep it fresh but man it saves time, energy, and money.” – @RuralUrbie

    Health

    There’s a lot of health advice out there, and a lot of it is conflicting. But here are a few tips that seem solid no matter what your approach to health might be:

    “Always wash your hands standing on one leg. We lose our balance with age and this simple habit forces you to consistently practice it without interfering with your life.” – @catpoopburglar

    “Drink a full glass of water before you touch your phone in the morning.” – @EarthOriginHQ

    “Speaking as someone who *didn’t* do this enough: Literally touch grass as often as you can. Go outside, get some sun, go camping, disconnect from your phone and social media and go explore the world without a filter. It’ll do wonders for your mental health, it’ll force you to spend some time alone with your thoughts, and you’ll gain some perspective about yourself and life in general.” – @CitizenAmedia

    Money

    Getting money advice from strangers can be dodgy, to say the least. But a few folks offered some pretty universal bits of wisdom:

    “Before any purchase over $100, wait 48 hours. If you still want it after two days, buy it. You’ll be surprised how often the urge disappears. This one habit will save you thousands over the next decade without any willpower required.” – @BellaBaddie__

    “I wish I had practiced minimalism. I’m spending the second half of my life getting rid of expensive junk for free that I thought I needed. I wish I had invested that money for my future instead. That’s solid advice.” – @starjaxranch

    “Roth IRA and regular investment brokerage accounts. Contribute every month, even if it’s only $20. Just keep doing it and don’t stop. When people panic about the market crashing just keep contributing. It isn’t a loss if you don’t sell and it always bounces back higher, crashes are nothing but buying opportunities to increase your returns down the road. Just keep investing in funds. Learn how to get a shopping high from investing.” – @AnteEcho

    Work

    Most adults spend much of their day working, so advice in this area is particularly valuable. Here are some nuggets of wisdom that apply no matter what kind of work you do:

    “Keep a ‘brag document’ – a running list of every win, project, compliment, or achievement at work. Update it weekly. When it’s performance review time or you’re updating your resume, you won’t be sitting there trying to remember what you did six months ago.” – @PursuDr

    A woman sits across a table from another woman in a professional environment
    Keep a running list of your wins at work. Photo credit: Canva

    “At work no matter what your job is or how much you are currently being paid, if someone offers to teach you a new skill… Get out a notebook and a pencil and say ‘Thank you, I want to learn how to do that!’ This is how you increase your value.” – @TimothyMcGuire

    “Always keep one skill you’re quietly improving that nobody knows about yet.” – @Alacritic_Super

    “For all the jobs you have, don’t burn bridges when you leave a place. Keep your colleagues contact informing from each job. Leave on good terms. These things help in networking for a new job in the future.” – @daoc151

    General

    Outside of those big life categories, people offered all sorts of great tips born from experience. Keep these in your pocket when you need them:

    “After you spend ages looking for something store it in the first place you looked.” – @floboflo

    “Buy your concert t-shirts one or two sizes larger. You’ll likely be larger yourself for the reunion tour.” – @TeamToad

    “When you find a pair of shoes or sandals or a bra that fits you comfortably and perfectly, buy three more just like it immediately and save them in your closet. Everything good gets discontinued.” – @Suzanne08053

    “The mental energy associated with procrastination is costing you the same (if not more) as the energy required to take action. Pick action over mental suffering.” – @ConMcGovy

    “Check the toilet paper holder in the gas station bathrooms BEFORE you sit down….” – @scdavem

    “Treat every microphone like it’s on.” – @RobOps_xyz

    “Never make a major life or business decision after 10 PM. You aren’t yourself when you’re tired; you’re just a high-stress version of yourself. Sleep on it. The solution is almost always waiting for you at 7 AM.” – @ria_rustagi

    “When you drop something. Especially something small like a screw. Don’t grab wildly at it to keep it from falling. Concentrate on watching it fall with absolute focus.”– @GeorgiasGiant

    “If you find a toilet in your dream, don’t use it.” – @Sandy166059 (If you know, you know.)

    There’s a lot we need to learn on our own, of course. But we can also learn from the lessons others have shared, taking what works and leaving what doesn’t.

    Keep Reading →
  • Wholesome comedian Pete Holmes shares 3 words that have been a game changer in how he views life
    Comedian Pete Holmes.Photo credit: Neal Brennan/YouTube
    , ,

    Wholesome comedian Pete Holmes shares 3 words that have been a game changer in how he views life

    “It’s so weird. That’s why it works.”

    Cecily Knobler

    If you’re familiar with comedian Pete Holmes, you probably know he’s not afraid to go deep. He’s seemingly on a constant journey of self-improvement—physically, mentally, and spiritually—and his work as a stand-up comic, author, and podcaster reflects that with relatable, honest humor.

    He recently appeared on Dan Harris’ podcast 10% Happier, where he discussed a simple three-word phrase that he claims helped change the way he views life.

    Harris asked about his mantra, “Yes, yes, thank you.” Holmes gently corrected him, noting that it’s only three words: “It’s ‘yes, thank you.’” He then explained the concept: “I’ve heard really good teachers say that if you can really just say ‘yes’ to what ‘is,’ that’s all you need.”

    Holmes went on to explain how it works:

    “It just really short-circuits your brain if you say ‘Yes, thank you’ to it. And I mean almost instantly. Flight is delayed. ‘Yes. Thank you.’ It’s so weird. That’s why it works. Everything—attraction and aversion—right? So aversion is just charging it with all this push, like a basketball underwater. You’re giving it all the energy. When you just ‘Yeah’ as if it’s what you wanted.”

    He gives an example:

    “And then you realize you’re in an airport. You’ll be in an hour later. It can just be a clean breath and a recognition that you’re alive. Maybe you see the sun coming through the window. And maybe you remember that people used to die in covered wagons on the journey you’re about to take in four hours.”

    Holmes explained that the concept is quite simple:

    “But it can really be way less than that. Really, not debating with the bad feeling—just saying ‘Yes, thank you’ to it. That’s been one of the most powerful things in my life.”

    10 percent happier

    The clip was part of a larger discussion on the aforementioned podcast, with Holmes and Harris delving into faith, meditation, awareness, and how we learn to accept what is given to us.

    Harris asked, “So the nature of existence is love because love is acceptance?” Holmes answered, “Even if you’re resisting it, what you’re resisting has already been welcomed into awareness.”

    Stoicism

    Much of what Holmes is describing is steeped in Stoic philosophy.

    Former Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius wrote in Meditations, “And with that in mind I have no right, as a part, to complain about what is assigned me by the whole. Because what benefits the whole can’t harm the parts, and the whole does nothing that doesn’t benefit it.”

    According to a site supporting Benny Voncken’s Via Stoica podcast:

    “Gratitude in Stoicism is not a mood but a moral stance, an expression of understanding that everything is given for a time, and that everything that happens can serve the good of the whole. When you practice gratitude, you move closer to what the Stoics called eudaimonia, a good spirit, a flourishing soul. You see life as it truly is: transient, interwoven, and deeply precious.”

    Keep Reading →
  • People admit their most embarrassing ‘duh’ moments that took them years to figure out
    People are sharing mind-numbingly simple solutions to problems it took them years to figure out.Photo credit: Canva
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    People admit their most embarrassing ‘duh’ moments that took them years to figure out

    Visual illusions offer a fun behind-the-scenes glimpse at how our brains work and their limitations. For example, you might see a simple image of two faces side by side, as if about to kiss, and struggle to find any hidden symbols or messages in the picture. Once you realize the image can just as easily…

    Evan Porter

    Visual illusions offer a fun behind-the-scenes glimpse at how our brains work and their limitations. For example, you might see a simple image of two faces side by side, as if about to kiss, and struggle to find any hidden symbols or messages in the picture.

    Once you realize the image can just as easily be seen as the silhouette of a vase or candle, your eyes immediately find it. You simply get “locked in” to the way your brain originally perceived it, and for a while it’s difficult to see it any other way.

    The classic “Rubin Vase” illusion.
    Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

    This phenomenon isn’t restricted to the way our eyes and brains perceive visual images. Simple, everyday tasks or problems can have the same effect. Sometimes, a challenge seems frustrating, difficult, or even impossible when the blindingly simple solution is right in front of us the entire time.

    These “duh” moments can take an embarrassingly long time—years, even—to occur to us. But we’re all equally guilty of overlooking the obvious from time to time. Thankfully, some brave souls on social media are sharing their most embarrassing “duh” moments so the rest of us don’t feel so alone.

    1. You can wait for the shower to warm up before getting in

    A user on Reddit bared their soul with this one:

    “I didn’t realise you can warm up the shower before you get in for years. Nobody told me the proper procedure so for years I would turn it on while I’m inside already, then kinda hide in the corner while I wait for it to warm up.”

    Surprisingly, they’re not the only ones. While there’s a whole subset of people who believe a few minutes of cold water does the body good, there’s another—perhaps larger—group of people who simply never realized waiting for the water to heat up was an option.

    @lammylami

    the shower was not on

    ♬ Fields in the Rain – Spirit Twin

    2. You’re allowed to separate bunches of bananas at the grocery store

    Another poster was eternally frustrated that the store never seemed to have a bunch of bananas in quite the right size. It was always either too few or too many. It took them years to realize there was an incredibly simple solution:

    “I didn’t realize until I was 25yo that you were allowed to rip apart banana bunches at the grocery store to get the amount you want. I always thought you were required to grab a bunch that had the exact amount you wanted.”

    3. Turn the electric toothbrush on once it’s in your mouth

    A viral post on X had everyone laughing at the thought of specks of toothpaste flying across the bathroom:

    “When I was 18 I bought an electric tooth brush. I would apply paste to the bristles, turn it on and try to shove it in my mouth as fast as possible without slinging the paste everywhere. One morning, my then girlfriend looked at me and asked ‘why don’t you turn it on after you put it in your mouth?’ Top 5 dumbest feeling I’ve ever felt in my life.”

    cold showers, duh moments, life hacks, obvious solutions, adulting, lightbulb moments, realizations, psychology, human behavior, funny
    There’s an easier way to brush your teeth. Photo credit: Canva

    4. A double scoop of ice cream can be two different flavors

    One person had been living their entire life under the crushing weight of wanting to try multiple flavors of ice cream but not being able to—until it hit them:

    “[Recently I learned] that if you order a double scoop of ice cream, it doesn’t have to be the same flavor for both scoops. I grew up poor and never had double scoops as an option. I learned this a few weeks ago and I’m 47.”

    5. Scraping the dishes before washing them makes cleaning less disgusting

    Another Redditor admitted they dreaded doing the dishes because of all the soggy chunks of food floating around in the water:

    “It only recently occurred to me that I can use a dry paper towel to wipe away the bulk of the filth straight into the garbage can making doing dishes notably less disgusting. Why’d it take me so long to think of that?”

    6. A dull box cutter blade can be saved

    There’s nothing more annoying than digging your box cutter out of the junk drawer or toolbox and finding it dull past the point of use. If you’re like this X user and aren’t in the mood to sharpen it, you might be overlooking a far easier way to fix it: Flip it over.

    “I threw away 3 box cutters before i figured out you can not only flip the blade when it gets dull but you can replace it too…..”

    7. You can (usually) lift up the stove grates, or even the entire top

    Cleaning the stove is a gross, annoying job. It’s made even worse when you’re unwittingly doing it on hard mode, like this person’s daughter-in-law, who must have been painstakingly scrubbing between the grates:

    “I was cleaning the kitchen and had the stove top lifted up, my sons wife walked around the corner and was like ‘what the hell? I didn’t know stoves did that!! They need to teach these things in high school!’”

    8. There’s an easier way to fill the coffee maker

    How do you make sure you’ve added the right amount of water to the coffee maker before brewing? For some, it can be a painstaking, one-cup-at-a-time process—until they realize there’s an easier way:

    “I used to always pour water into our coffee maker one glass at a time. It was such a pain … especially to fill the reservoir to the number of cups I wanted. Until I realized I could just fill the carafe with water, which has the exact same measurements, and pour the water in that way.”

    “My coworker, in the first week of work, picked up the whole damn coffee maker and brought it over to the water cooler to fill it up. The whole. Coffee. Maker. He unplugged it and carried it across the office. Outstanding.”

    9. Small cats can fit through big holes

    Once upon a time, there was a busy man whose cats were always interrupting his work. He wanted them to be able to come and go through the door as they pleased without bothering him, so he cut two holes in it: One large hole for the mother cat, and one smaller hole for the kittens. It wasn’t until a carpenter pointed it out to him that he realized the smaller cats could just…go through the big hole.

    This “duh” moment is alleged to have happened to Sir Isaac Newton, who—legend has it—went on to invent the cat flap. The story is likely apocryphal, but it’s probably based on some kernel of truth.

    So, if it can happen to one of the smartest astronomers, physicists, and mathematicians who ever lived, you definitely shouldn’t feel bad the next time you realize you’ve been struggling with a problem that has a laughably obvious solution.

    Keep Reading →
  • 3 car mechanics explain what really happens when you keep driving on empty
    Mechanics explain what happens when you drive on empty.Photo credit: Instagram/AeschbachAuto (with permission)
    ,

    3 car mechanics explain what really happens when you keep driving on empty

    “I wouldn’t go lower than a quarter of a tank, unless you have to.”

    Emily Shiffer

    Hitting the gas station to fill up can be a tedious task. With gas prices constantly fluctuating and recently on the rise, many Americans are in the habit of waiting until they’re nearly on empty before filling up.

    According to a survey by AAA, 24 million Americans reported that they continue driving even after their gas light signals “Empty.” Unfortunately, if you’re in the habit of doing so, it could cost you in the long run.

    Three car mechanics from Aeschbach Automotive in Wisconsin explained exactly what happens if you drive until your gas light comes on. All three agree it can have serious consequences for your car—and your wallet.

    Each mechanic was asked, “Is it bad to keep driving once my gas light turns on?” Here were their responses:

    Mechanic #1

    Mechanic Sandro answered:

    “The general rule of driving with less than a quarter tank is gonna lead to overheating your fuel pump, ‘cuz the fuel pump sits in the tank and is cooled by the fuel that it sits in. And driving on ‘E’ consistently is going to lead to burning up your fuel pump much, much faster and [lead] to premature failure.”

    Mechanic #2

    Mechanic Justin had a similar response, but with some humor mixed in:

    “I don’t know, ask my wife, considering she’s got it on 90% of the time. Yes, it’s horrible for your car. The gas helps keep your fuel pump cool. When you’re running it low the fuel pump’s not submerged in gas anymore so it’s not staying cool. Your pump’s gonna overheat, eventually die. Just hurting it. I wouldn’t go lower than a quarter of a tank, unless you have to. A quarter of a tank, fill it back up. Quarter of a tank, fill it back up. It’ll be cheaper in the long run ‘cuz you won’t have the repairs and you won’t be pumping so much gas into your tank every time.”

    Mechanic #3

    Finally, the third mechanic, Antonio, also shared his advice:

    “Yes, because when your gas light’s on, you’re running low on fuel. And the fuel pump inside the tank needs to be submerged by fuel because it’s what cools the fuel pump. If you don’t have enough fuel in it, the fuel pump’s gonna get hot and prematurely fail.”

    Viewers share their experiences driving on “E”

    People had a lot to say about their experiences driving on empty and left a number of funny and relatable comments:

    “Drove on E for a week, Toyotas were made by God😂.”

    “Listen… If I’m gonna be struggling, my fuel pump gonna be struggling, too 😂”

    “I drive my 4Runner on E consistently and always have. I’ve never had a problem. Therefore I keep doing it. 🤷🏻‍♀️”

    “Great info! I knew the ‘tank rule’ but I never knew WHY it was beneficial.”

    “So you’re saying my anxiety keeps my fuel pump safe? Perfect.”

    “I’m in California $5 a gallon I’m always on E.”

    “Oh wow! Didn’t know that – now I’ll look at quarter of tank as if it says empty.”

    Fuel pump 411

    The fuel pump is an important part of your car.

    “The fuel pump, or fuel sender unit, is responsible for sending pressurized fuel to the fuel rail on the engine,” automotive repair YouTuber speedkar99 explained. “It is normally situated inside the gas tank, cooled by surrounding fuel.”

    Keeping enough fuel in your tank can help prevent expensive repairs down the road. AutoZone noted that fuel pumps typically cost between $75 and $250 for the part alone. However, that doesn’t include labor. With parts and labor, the average cost rises to between $400 and $600.

    Keep Reading →
  • Woman’s request for ‘life-changing sentences’ is a gold mine of wisdom
    A woman is blown away by wisdom.Photo credit: Canva
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    Woman’s request for ‘life-changing sentences’ is a gold mine of wisdom

    “Never miss anyone who knows how to find you.”

    Tod Perry

    Sometimes, a simple phrase or sentence of sagely advice can have a huge impact on our lives, whether it’s from a religious text, a mental health expert, or an old saying your grandmother lived by.

    Chelsea Anderson, a content creator in Denver, Colorado, loves to collect these pearls of wisdom, so she asked her TikTok followers to share their favorite “life-changing sentences,” and they delivered by the thousands.

    Anderson is a popular figure on Instagram and TikTok for what began as babysitting life hacks, but she’s since graduated to becoming someone who “explains it all,” a playful riff on the 1990s sitcom Clarissa Explains It All.

    “I collect life-changing sentences,” she said in the video. “You know, something that you read and you’re just like, wow, this changes everything. I’m gonna give you some of mine, and then I wanna hear yours.”

    @chelseaexplainsitall

    I will compile the best ones and make another video! #quotes #inspiration

    ♬ original sound – ChelseaExplainsItAll

    Her life-changing sentences of wisdom 

    “Growth can feel like grief when you loved who you were.”

    “The only way to discover all of the talents that you have within you is to give yourself permission to be a beginner.”

    “Don’t worry about disappointing people who do not impress you.”

    Commenters chimed in with over 3,000 of their own life-changing pieces of wisdom

    The most popular piece of wisdom: “Unspoken expectations are premeditated resentments.”

    This quote is commonly attributed to Neil Strauss, author of books including The Game and The Truth. The message is pretty simple: if you expect something from someone and never tell them, the other person has no chance to meet that expectation, which can inevitably lead to resentment.

    A woman at peace. Photo credit: Canva

    Quotes about life choices

    “People only see the choice you made, not the choices you had.”

    “The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago, the second-best time is now.”

    “Twenty minutes of doing something is more valuable than 20 hours of thinking about doing something.”

    “Birds do not land on branches because they are certain the branch will hold. They land because they trust their wings to carry them if it doesn’t. Trust your wings.”

    “Easy and hard are just familiar and unfamiliar.”

    “You’ll never feel ready. Ready isn’t a feeling, it’s a decision.”

    “I trust the next chapter because I know the author.”

    A woman making a choice. Photo credit: Canva

    Quotes about relationships

    “Forgiveness is for mistakes, not patterns.”

    There is no clear origin for this phrase, but over the past decade it has become a popular meme. The phrase matters because it’s about setting fair boundaries. We all make mistakes, but when there is a pattern of behavior the other person can’t seem to break, you shouldn’t give your forgiveness so easily. Eventually, it becomes enabling.

    “Over-explaining is a form of begging.”

    “You don’t have to attend every fight you are invited to.”

    “Sometimes the things that break your heart fix your vision.”

    “Never miss anyone who knows how to find you.”

    “Accept people as they are and place them where they belong.”

    “Don’t work harder than the person you’re helping.”

    A woman is unsure about her relationship. Photo credit: Canva

    Quotes about society

    “If you’re not allowed to question it, you’re being controlled by it.“

    This quote offers a way of looking at the authoritarian forces in our lives. Whether it’s the government, the educational system, law enforcement, religion, the media, or even people in your family, when you’re not allowed to be critical or ask questions, those in authority are more interested in controlling you than serving you.

    “Equality can feel like oppression to the ones who have held power.”

    Quotes about mental health

    “You can’t hate yourself into a version of yourself you love.”

    This quote is attributed to Lori Deschene, the founder of Tiny Buddha. She’s also the author of Tiny Buddha’s Gratitude Journal, Tiny Buddha’s Worry Journal, and more. The quote highlights the idea that self-improvement is more likely to come from self-acceptance than from self-criticism.

    “If it doesn’t change my life, then it shouldn’t change my mood.”

    “Avoidance is just prolonged suffering disguised as safety.”

    “People of value don’t go around devaluing others.”

    “You are not the voice in your head, you are the one that hears it.”

    There’s something wonderful about having little pieces of wisdom in your back pocket that you can draw on whenever things get rough. Kudos to Anderson, who asked her audience to share the wisdom many people may really need right now.

    Keep Reading →
  • Wharton researcher discovers money can buy happiness. But these 3 other things matter just as much.
    A psychologist has found the keys to happiness, including moneyPhoto credit: Canva
    ,

    Wharton researcher discovers money can buy happiness. But these 3 other things matter just as much.

    Money definitely helps, but it’s not the only way.

    Evan Porter

    There’s no simple answer for how to be happy, but many brilliant individuals have dedicated their lives to finding the answer nonetheless.

    Matt Killingsworth is one of them. A Harvard-educated psychologist and senior fellow at the esteemed Wharton School, Killingsworth has led numerous studies designed to uncover the secret to happiness. In one of his biggest undertakings, he helped design TrackYourHappiness.org, “a large-scale research project that uses smartphones to collect real-time happiness data from people around the world.”

    The findings he’s cultivated over the course of his career are mandatory reading for anyone who wants to maximize the joy they get out of life. Here are just a few takeaways from his body of research:

    1. Money can buy happiness. Really.

    happiness, psychology, research studies, science, brain, behavior, joy, emotions, harvard, wharton school
    Money can buy most people a little more happiness. Photo credit: Canva

    A groundbreaking study conducted in 2010 by Daniel Kahneman and others found that money does not make you happy. Or rather, money increases happiness only up to around $60–$90,000 per year—enough to live comfortably and without many of the hardships associated with poverty. Beyond that point, Kahneman found no additional benefit to earning more money when it came to happiness.

    Killingsworth’s own research disagreed, showing “a linear relationship between happiness and income” with essentially no upper limit.

    The two authors came together to reconcile their findings in a paper titled “Income and emotional well-being: A conflict resolved.” In the end, they determined that the “flattening” effect applies only to the least happy people. Meanwhile, the happiest people continued to get happier as their wealth increased.

    In other words, if you aren’t happy to begin with, more money probably won’t help. But if you’re generally pretty happy, having more resources allows you to maximize your joy in new ways.

    2. Buying things doesn’t move the needle. Buying experiences does.

    It’s hard to say exactly why having more money continues to make most of us happier, but some of Killingsworth’s other research may offer a clue.

    Money makes a lot of problems in our lives go away. But as the old saying suggests, having a lot of money also creates new problems. One thing large amounts of money do allow us to do is buy things that can help us experience joy. Well, not necessarily things.

    happiness, psychology, research studies, science, brain, behavior, joy, emotions, harvard, wharton school
    Experiences make us happier than things. Photo credit: Canva

    In his paper with fellow authors Amit Kumar and Thomas Gilovich, Killingsworth finds: “Spending on doing promotes more moment-to-moment happiness than spending on having. Relative to possessions, experiences elicit greater in-the-moment happiness.”

    The study found that experiences trumped possessions in nearly every category of satisfaction, including anticipation, moment-of-consumption, and remembrance. Vacations, concerts, parties, and adventures are a far better use of your money than cars, clothes, and other material items.

    3. The joy is in the waiting

    Speaking of anticipation, Killingsworth has found that it is sometimes one of the greatest elicitors of happiness.

    In the published paper “Waiting for Merlot,” Killingsworth and his co-authors argue that waiting eagerly is a crucial element of extracting joy from experiences, and reiterate that the happiness we feel while anticipating an experience or event far outweighs the joy we get from waiting for a material possession.

    Happiness expert and New York Times bestselling author Gretchen Rubin agrees. She writes that there are four keys to maximizing how happy an event makes you. The first is anticipation, but savoring the moment, sharing it with others, and reflecting back on it often round out the magic formula.

    “Anticipation is a key stage; by having something to look forward to, no matter what your circumstances, you bring happiness into your life well before the event actually takes place,” she writes. “In fact, sometimes the happiness in anticipation is greater than the happiness actually experienced in the moment—that’s known as ‘rosy prospection.’”

    4. Being present is a happiness superpower

    In “A wandering mind is an unhappy mind,” Killingsworth dropped one of the biggest truth bombs of his career. He and his co-author Daniel Gilbert found “that people are thinking about what is not happening almost as often as they are thinking about what is and … found that doing so typically makes them unhappy.”

    In an essay for the University of California, Berkeley, Killingsworth writes that many of the other factors involved in happiness are relatively superficial: “Yes, people are generally happier if they make more money rather than less, or are married instead of single, but the differences are quite modest.”

    Our ability to stay present in the moment and take joy in our lives—not what’s already happened, or what’s coming next—is incredibly powerful:

    “We found that people are substantially less happy when their minds are wandering than when they’re not, which is unfortunate considering we do it so often. Moreover, the size of this effect is large—how often a person’s mind wanders, and what they think about when it does, is far more predictive of happiness than how much money they make, for example.”

    It’s no wonder so many scientists, philosophers, and researchers have dedicated their careers to understanding the mysteries of happiness. After all, most people simply want to live a happy life, and feeling fulfilled can make us healthier and help us live longer.

    Finding happiness is easier said than done. Killingsworth’s research suggests that being rich and checking things off your bucket list can help in the search, but ultimately the most important part is learning to find joy in the everyday moments.

    Keep Reading →
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