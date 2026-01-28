Woman shares the 5 'nuggets of wisdom' her parents gave that still hold up today
"Play people's criticism and praise at the same volume."
Listen, we certainly don't see eye-to-eye with our parents on everything. But that doesn't mean they don't have helpful advice to offer sometimes. Even something as seemingly insignificant as "don't forget to wear your sunscreen" can prove far more impactful than we originally give it credit for. And hey, if you really can't glean any insight from your own folks, you can crowdsource it from others via the internet!
Recently, a woman named Kathryn Christi went viral on Instagram after sharing five key "nuggets of wisdom" her parents gave her when she was younger. They cover a wide range of topics—from cosmetics to finances to relationships and more—and it's easy to see why she's glad she listened.
First, dating advice from Mom: "Run from a moody man."
Instead, Kathryn noted: "You want somebody who's always gonna be the same. You can always count on them…And let me tell you, [my husband] is so steady. You always know what version you're gonna get of [him], and it's always a great version, and I am so glad that I ran from the moody men in my life."
Of course, people who experience mood swings, depression, or other mental health challenges can and do maintain healthy relationships. Still, there's something to be said for drawing clear boundaries so that one partner isn't taking on the sole burden of emotional regulation. That's likely what Kathryn's mom was getting at.
Second, financial advice from Dad: "Save one of our incomes."
Kathryn shared that when she first married her husband, they were a dual-income household with no kids. During that time, they followed her dad's advice and put all of Kathryn's income into savings.
Yes, they did live "so poor" for many years, but when the time came, they were able to put a down payment on a house with ease. It also made things much more feasible when Kathryn transitioned into being a stay-at-home mom.
Granted, this isn't doable for all couples, especially in today's economy. Still, as nearly any elder will tell you, getting into the habit of living below your means is a crucial step toward investing in what matters most to you. And if you're in a partnership, doing so as a team is even more vital.
Third, from Mom: "Never let anybody pluck or wax my upper eyebrow."
A close-up of a woman plucking the top of her eyebrow.Photo credit: Canva
Kathryn's mom gave this warning when she was in high school, a precarious time when young women are often pressured into beauty trends that don't actually serve them.
"I know that I have had quite a journey with my eyebrows," Kathryn admitted, "but I never did the super duper thin line. I heard people have a really hard time growing that back and have been able to recover. So I credit my mom for saving my thick eyebrows."
Fourth, from Dad: "A car just becomes a vehicle to get from point A to point B."
This one is simple but oh-so important.
"Don't be so concerned about how cool it is because the coolness factor will wear off," Kathryn said. "I took his advice and I have never had a car payment. We have never had a car payment and we've always just had really good, reliable cars that have lasted us the long haul."
This can be applied to really any expensive status item.
Fifth, also from Dad: "Play people's criticism and praise at the same volume."
A close-up of someone with their hand over their ear, suggesting intent listening. Photo credit: Canva
"If you play praise too loud, you become conceited, and if you play criticism too loud, you become discouraged," Kathryn said. "So, keep them at the same volume."
Brownie points to Kathryn's dad for apparently switching it up for her brother.
"My brother also recently told me that my dad would say to 'spray it with Pam,'" she shared. "So praise and criticism, 'spray it with Pam,' like don't let it stick. Both have helped me tremendously in this space."
If you're feeling some residual love for Kathryn's folks, know you're not alone.
"What a gift to have such wise parents ❤️" wrote one viewer.
Another said, "Parenting class from your parents? Sign me up! Thankful for all we get passed down through you. ❤️❤️❤️"
"I love this, your childhood sounds so warm and wonderful ❤️❤️❤️" added a third.
Whether you have some passed down to you or procured from someone else online, take the elder advice. It just might save you from some major headaches and heartaches.