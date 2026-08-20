A Missouri newscaster trolls her trolls by reading their comments aloud in her ‘news voice’

Female newscasters often receive criticism about their appearance, and living in the internet age means insults come thick and fast. Thanks to social media, upsetting comments can instantly appear under a newscaster’s post.

Missouri TV anchor Carissa Codel, of KOLR 10 and Fox 49’s morning show Ozarks First, is no stranger to comments from internet trolls. In fact, she went viral in 2025 for her hilarious response to body-shaming comments.

Now she’s back again, showing people how to react when haters try to tear them down. Her compilation of a year’s worth of responses to rude commenters, simply reading their comments in her “news voice,” is comedy gold.

Her witty responses are legendary

Two shocked news anchors

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The 27-year-old anchor is a pro at clapping back at trolls and poking fun at herself too. When she reads the comments in her newscaster voice as if they’re the morning traffic report, it’s hard to take them seriously.

At 5’3″ and weighing 180 pounds, Codel is petite and curvy, and it’s her figure that attracts the most attention. However, the body-shaming comments she receives don’t elicit the response the trolls are hoping for.

The news anchor tells USA Today, “For the most part, the tone has been very supportive, very upbeat. It feels like a back-and-forth type of roast situation where it doesn’t feel malicious. Now there are still plenty of comments that are genuinely hurtful or mean. But you know, you just have to let those roll off your shoulders, and I don’t really focus too much on them.”

Arms that can stop a meteor

In the compilation video, Codel highlighted the comments she found most amusing. She read out, “She looks like the third White Chick,” before showing a picture from the White Chicks movie and bursting into laughter.

Another person wrote, “Carissasaurus over here with guns big enough to stop the next meteor.”

Codel read one comment that said, “Cringe, loud, obnoxious.” She added her own burn, saying, “These words and more to describe your mom when we come back.”

Another commenter wrote, “The Pokémon called Jigglypuff but in Human form.” The reporter read this out, then placed her finger to her ear, playing along by saying, “I do believe we have a picture of…” She trailed off with belly laughs as an image of Jigglypuff appeared on screen.

Confidence looks good on her

“They’ve really never hurt my feelings. I know what I look like and I know who I am. And for me to have that combination, I think has helped. I’ve always had very thick skin,” Codel explained to USA Today. An empty news set

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People love her sense of humor. One Instagrammer commented on her compilation, “The anchor voice followed immediately by the unhinged cackle.”

Another wrote, “I wonder what the number of people trying to insult her versus how many tell her she’s beautiful…my guess is the second is far higher.”

One person summed up how Codel’s approach works against the trolls: “To be clear, you don’t have any haters anymore. Everyone is just here to help contribute content!”