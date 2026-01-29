3 undeniable reasons Gen X is known as the 'forgotten generation'
"You are the most independent and self-sufficient generation in the history of mankind."
Generation X is made up of people who were born between 1965 and 1980. Compared to other generations like Baby Boomers and Millennials, Gen X has earned a reputation that they tend to slide under the radar—and are easily "forgotten" about. It's a trait that has also earned them the nickname the "middle child" generation.
However, it's a sentiment that many Gen X'ers can attest to experiencing. In an online community of Gen X'ers, one member named @BizarroMax attempted to explain why Gen X is the "forgotten generation".
The expert humorously discussed the "generational strife" between Boomers, Millennials, and Gen Z, making a hilarious point about why Gen X seems to be frequently forgotten about. The post went viral among Gen X'ers who feel 'seen' by her expert take.
- YouTube www.youtube.com
Why Gen X is the "forgotten generation"
@BizarroMax shared the three reasons why Gen X is ignored according to the leadership expert.
"Gen X, I didn’t forget you, even if the rest of the world has. But I have no advice for you. For a few reasons. First, you don’t need it. You are the most independent and self-sufficient generation in the history of mankind and there is literally nothing I can teach you," she said.
The expert continued with two more reasons. "Second, even if I did have something to tell you, you wouldn’t care. Third, the reason we ignore you is because the rest of us are all terrified of you. If the zombie apocalypse ever happens, we are all hiding behind you. Somehow, you’ll know what to do.”
Gen X friends hang out together.Photo credit: Canva
Many fellow Gen X'ers agreed. In the comments section, member @Sirenista_D wrote, "We wouldn't 'know' what to do but we def are the 'figure it out' crew," and member MNConcerto replied, "Because we had to. Damn we were left alone nobody helped us figure it out or problem solve, we had to do it. You got yourself into this mess, now get yourself out."
Others leaned into the comedic nature of the expert's observation about Gen X: "My body already hurts for no reason. You fight the zombies," member @fohktor wrote, to which fellow member @DocMcCracken humorously responded, "Zombie apocalypse? I've seen enough movies, not worth the hanging around in the after suffering, just get it over quick, I'm tired already and I just woke up."
Some poked fun at their generation's independent ways: "Gen X doesn't do 'leadership conferences'," @corneliusvanhouten wrote, followed by @Chalice_Ink's reply, "We might go, but we don’t pay attention." Member @Efficient_Weather_13 also commented, "I’ll go, but I’m gonna complain the whole time," to which member @Current-Anybody9331replied, "And make it awkward for anyone who talks to me."
Gen Xers are known to be independent and self-sufficient.Photo credit: Canva
According to Michele M. Kroll, Ph.D., a University of New Hampshire Older Adult Health & Well-Being Field Specialist, Gen X is often called the "forgotten generation" as well as the "latchkey" generation, "as they were often left unsupervised at home or after school until their parents came home from work. This was due to increased numbers of dual income households and parental divorce," she wrote in her article, "Generation X... "The Forgotten Generation". Dr. Kroll notes that this instilled independence and resilience, adding that "the sandwich generation causes additional stress by juggling many responsibilities from caregiving of children to aging parents."
Despite these challenges, Dr. Kroll adds that Gen Xers are "notably satisfied with their life, health and career."
And another member of the Gen X community, @Sensitive-Question42, summed it up perfectly: "God I’m so happy that this is my generation. I love being overlooked (not being sarcastic or ironic either, surprisingly for us). I just like being left to my own devices and working things out for myself."
This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.