3 undeniable reasons Gen X is known as the 'forgotten generation'

"You are the most independent and self-sufficient generation in the history of mankind."

Photo credit: Canva

Gen X is frustrated that they are easily forgotten about.

Generation X is made up of people who were born between 1965 and 1980. Compared to other generations like Baby Boomers and Millennials, Gen X has earned a reputation that they tend to slide under the radar—and are easily "forgotten" about. It's a trait that has also earned them the nickname the "middle child" generation.

However, it's a sentiment that many Gen X'ers can attest to experiencing. In an online community of Gen X'ers, one member named @BizarroMax attempted to explain why Gen X is the "forgotten generation".

The expert humorously discussed the "generational strife" between Boomers, Millennials, and Gen Z, making a hilarious point about why Gen X seems to be frequently forgotten about. The post went viral among Gen X'ers who feel 'seen' by her expert take.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Why Gen X is the "forgotten generation"

@BizarroMax shared the three reasons why Gen X is ignored according to the leadership expert.

"Gen X, I didn’t forget you, even if the rest of the world has. But I have no advice for you. For a few reasons. First, you don’t need it. You are the most independent and self-sufficient generation in the history of mankind and there is literally nothing I can teach you," she said.

The expert continued with two more reasons. "Second, even if I did have something to tell you, you wouldn’t care. Third, the reason we ignore you is because the rest of us are all terrified of you. If the zombie apocalypse ever happens, we are all hiding behind you. Somehow, you’ll know what to do.”

gen x, gen x friends, gen x friendships, gen x forgotten generation, gen x forgotten Gen X friends hang out together.Photo credit: Canva

Many fellow Gen X'ers agreed. In the comments section, member @Sirenista_D wrote, "We wouldn't 'know' what to do but we def are the 'figure it out' crew," and member MNConcerto replied, "Because we had to. Damn we were left alone nobody helped us figure it out or problem solve, we had to do it. You got yourself into this mess, now get yourself out."

Others leaned into the comedic nature of the expert's observation about Gen X: "My body already hurts for no reason. You fight the zombies," member @fohktor wrote, to which fellow member @DocMcCracken humorously responded, "Zombie apocalypse? I've seen enough movies, not worth the hanging around in the after suffering, just get it over quick, I'm tired already and I just woke up."

Some poked fun at their generation's independent ways: "Gen X doesn't do 'leadership conferences'," @corneliusvanhouten wrote, followed by @Chalice_Ink's reply, "We might go, but we don’t pay attention." Member @Efficient_Weather_13 also commented, "I’ll go, but I’m gonna complain the whole time," to which member @Current-Anybody9331replied, "And make it awkward for anyone who talks to me."

gen x, gen xers, gen x independent, gen x self sufficient, gen x forgotten generation Gen Xers are known to be independent and self-sufficient.Photo credit: Canva

According to Michele M. Kroll, Ph.D., a University of New Hampshire Older Adult Health & Well-Being Field Specialist, Gen X is often called the "forgotten generation" as well as the "latchkey" generation, "as they were often left unsupervised at home or after school until their parents came home from work. This was due to increased numbers of dual income households and parental divorce," she wrote in her article, "Generation X... "The Forgotten Generation". Dr. Kroll notes that this instilled independence and resilience, adding that "the sandwich generation causes additional stress by juggling many responsibilities from caregiving of children to aging parents."

Despite these challenges, Dr. Kroll adds that Gen Xers are "notably satisfied with their life, health and career."

And another member of the Gen X community, @Sensitive-Question42, summed it up perfectly: "God I’m so happy that this is my generation. I love being overlooked (not being sarcastic or ironic either, surprisingly for us). I just like being left to my own devices and working things out for myself."

This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.

Community

Family sees exhausted UPS driver working hard and invites him to 'make a plate' at family cookout

"Everybody family around here 😭."

Relaxed008/YouTube
UPS driver invited to family's cookout.

UPS drivers are always on the grind delivering packages around the clock—even on holidays. And one family took notice of the hard-working UPS driver in their neighborhood who had his nose to the grindstone as they enjoyed a cookout together. Rather than simply let him pass by, they decided to flag him down and extend an invite to join them in a move that proved community and hospitality are still alive and well.

TikToker @1fanto shared a touching video with his followers from Easter weekend where his family invited a UPS driver making rounds in their neighborhood to come to their cookout and 'make a plate.'

"Everybody family around here 😭," he captioned the video. "Everybody invited to the cookout.😂"

@1fanto

Everybody family around here 😭 #easter #cookout #wherethefunction

In the video, the UPS driver is seen standing in the family's driveway, and a group of cookout attendees warmly welcome him to join them. The uncle of @1fanto says to the driver, "You've been working hard all day man, you can go on in there!" He calls out for a woman named Stephanie to "take care of him!"

The UPS driver walks up the driveway, and they encourage him to go inside and get his fill as he enters the garage. After securing a plate of food and a drink, the driver walks back outside to mingle with guests, shaking hands with the uncle who invited him.

"You good?" the uncle asks, and the driver responds, "Yeah I'm good. They hooked me up. Thank you so much. Appreciate y'all for inviting me out." On his way back to his truck, the uncle encourages the driver to invite other workers to stop by as well.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

In a follow up video, @1fanto explained more about how the invite went down. He shares that the UPS driver was driving by the family's house on the Saturday before Easter, and at the time the family was enjoying a big fish fry cookout together. His uncle flagged the driver down, and he pulled over.

He shares that his uncle told the driver, "Go inside and get you a plate!" The driver asked him, "Are you sure?" But he reassured him, adding that the family made sure to ask the driver what he wanted and didn't want on his plate to "make sure he was good and got everything he needed".

"I saw it had a positive impact. That's what my family do. That's not something that we just do for social media," @1fanto shared. "That's something that we do on a regular basis that doesn't just happen when the camera's on. It happens when the camera's off, too. We're all equal. We all bleed the same."

ups, ups truck, united parcel service, ups delivery, ups deliveries, ups driver A UPS truck with package deliveries.Image via Wikipedia

Viewers had lots of positive things to say in the comment section.

"I am a UPS driver and that makes our day. People showing love to us"

"Your family represents the best of America🫶🏼 Your uncle is now all of our uncle."

"Working the holidays suck. But they made that man’s entire day. Love it."

"I love when people are nice for no reason. You’re so real ♥️thank you for being so kind."

"Being a delivery driver is grueling, often thankless work. It's awesome to see a family that remembers those hardworking folks are essential parts of our communities."

This article appeared last year. It has been updated.

Family

Mom shares hard truths for travel ball parents who think their kids will get a sports scholarship

"Parents aren't the problem, they're the product."

via Canva/Photos

High schoolers playing baseball.

In December 2025, Katherine Van Dyck, a senior legal fellow at the American Economic Liberties Project, testified before the U.S. House Committee on Education and the Workforce's Subcommittee on Early Childhood, Elementary, and Secondary Education about the growing takeover of youth sports by private equity firms. This new profit-driven system is replacing once-affordable community sports organizations with pricey programs that exclude many families.

At the center of this new youth sports paradigm is the bargain these leagues offer parents: If you pay thousands upon thousands of dollars, your child will have the opportunity to earn a college scholarship and possibly make it to the pros. During her testimony, Van Dyck noted that many parents have bought into the promise.

Parents overestimate the chances their children will receive athletic scholarships

Van Dyck shared a poll showing that 49% of parents whose children participate in youth sports (ages 7-18) are "confident" their child will receive an athletic scholarship. Unfortunately, only about 7% of high school athletes go on to play college sports, and just 2% receive an athletic scholarship.

"Families are going into debt, and it's based on a lie," she said in her testimony. "Forty-nine percent of parents believe their children will get an athletic scholarship. In fact, only two percent of college applicants actually do."

@bobbyleebaseball

What was once recreational neighborhood fun has become mandatory travel sports. Families are being convinced that it is the only way for children to be competitive in the sport, and that if they aren’t giving in to the pressure then they are failing their children. It is not true. Families are spending thousands a year, and hurting their children’s health and development along the way, because they don’t realize they are being manipulated into spending. It’s a marketing scheme meant to keep registration numbers and tournament participation high, to extract as much as they can from families. And parents have been convinced that if they aren’t doing it, then their children’s are missing out. Everyone is sounding the alarm, and it has now made its way to the U.S. House Committee on Education and the Workforce Subcommittee on Early Childhood Education. #congress #baseball #youthsports #youthbaseball #children

If 49% seems like an anomaly, a 2024 study found similarly inflated expectations: 34% of parents with children ages 6 to 17 believe their kids will play college sports, and 27% think they are likely to receive a college scholarship.

Youth leagues often dangle the scholarship carrot in front of parents who face either heavy debt or foregoing college altogether. They also appear to brandish the stick, suggesting that parents who don't pay up aren't doing everything possible to help their kids succeed.

basketball, youth basketball, basketball parents, parents and children, basketball court Parents posing with their young kids on a basketball court. via Canva/Photos

"The industry has learned that the easiest way to get parents to ignore their instincts is to convince them that their instincts are selfish," said Dr. Jennifer Fraser, who studies youth sports psychology, according to Beyond the Drill. "Parents will endure almost anything if they believe it's what their child needs to succeed."

Melissa Panzer, a TikToker who focuses on the challenges of being a working mom, recently went viral with a video responding to Van Dyck's testimony and unpacking why so many parents are hedging their bets on a college scholarship. She also outlined a new way forward for parents who don't buy the story the youth leagues are selling.

@seriouslymakeitmakesense

This clip isn’t about sports. It’s about how families are being squeezed. For context: • There are roughly 8 million high school athletes in the U.S. each year • About 160,000 will receive any athletic scholarship money • Most scholarships are partial, not full rides • Meanwhile, youth sports has grown into a $30+ billion industry — almost entirely funded by families That mismatch isn’t an accident. It’s the business model. In the meantime, while the system remains broken, here are a few things that can help soften the blow: • Ask what your child actually enjoys — not what feels strategic • Set a clear family budget before the season starts • Remember that most college pathways do not run through elite youth sports • Know that opting out is not “falling behind” Parents aren’t the problem. They’re the product. 📌 Testimony from a hearing before the House Committee on Education and the Workforce Credit to Katie Van Dyck Thanks to @seasters jones. for sharing the cllip

Why parents are betting on their kids getting athletic scholarships

According to Panzer:

"So, parents start looking for any way to reduce that [college] bill later. And sports have become one of the few paths that still look merit-based. Most parents don't actually believe that their kid is the exception, but when college feels impossible to pay for, hope still creeps in. Because the alternative is debt, and that follows your kid around for decades, and that sucks. And that's why families keep paying, not because they're foolish, but because the system is designed to monetize fear and aspiration at the same time. And that's what's infuriating."

Panzer argued that if parents truly want their children to earn scholarships, they should focus on academics. "Way more students receive academic scholarships than athletic scholarships," Panzer said. "Athletic scholarships get all the hype, but they are one of the rarest forms of aid."

She closed her video by laying out several things parents should consider before spending thousands of dollars on elite youth sports teams and travel clubs:

"Ask what your child really enjoys—not what feels strategic."

"Set a clear family budget before the season starts."

"Remember that most college pathways do not lead through elite youth sports."

"Know that opting out is not 'falling behind.'"

"Parents aren't the problem, they're the product."

Education

Communication experts say highly likable people do 10 things in conversations to build relationships

Make a lasting impression in every chat.

Photo credit: Canva

Likable people say these things during conversations to build better relationships.

Making friends and developing deeper, stronger relationships starts with good conversation. Sometimes that means small talk at work, while other times it's the kind of conversation that really takes off at a party.

Some people are naturals when it comes to easy, flowing conversation—especially highly likable people, who tend to attract others and often hold the key to mastering genuine conversation. From their gestures to the way they articulate questions, there's a lot others can learn from them.

Communication experts who spoke to Upworthy say there are 10 things highly likable people do during conversations to build stronger relationships.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

1. They listen without distraction

Listeners often make the best conversationalists.

"That means not looking at your phone or scanning around the room to see who you want to talk to next," says Kerri Garbis, CEO and founder of Ovation Communication. "Focus on the person in front of you only. Make eye contact. This fosters a relationship because when you are fully present, it signals respect, interest, and helps others feel valued versus like they are competing for your attention."

2. They collect data

Being inquisitive about what people need during conversations is key to building stronger relationships.

"If you take a moment to ask your colleague or even friend, 'What are you worried about? What's the biggest concern facing you right now?' you can get great data on how you can help them - in a way that taps into something urgent and top of mind for them," says Kate Mason, PhD, an executive communications coach and author of Powerfully Likeable: A Woman's Guide to Effective Communication. "They'll remember your thoughtfulness and the actions you took."

3. They balance the conversation

Highly likable people never make it all about themselves.

"Sometimes conversations can be 'lopsided' where it's more about the other person than about you," says Rob Volpe, a communication expert and author of Tell Me More About That: Solving the Empathy Crisis One Conversation at a Time. "While that can be okay, you aren't there to be their therapist. Sometimes the context and topic may make it off balance, but if it continues and you aren't feeling seen yourself, feel free to say something like 'I'd love to share my thoughts on this' or 'May I share something I'm dealing with at the moment?'"

4. They mirror their conversation partner

Taking cues from body language can foster deeper relationships.

"It's a subtle way to make someone comfortable because they recognize themself in your actions," says Jennifer Anderson, a communication expert who works with entrepreneurs. "Your energy should match the energy of your counterpart. Think relaxing-in-lounge-chair energy vs. about-to-deliver-a-presentation energy. Those are two very different conversations. If you paired them up, there's definitely about to be some awkwardness."

- YouTube www.youtube.com

5. They skip pre-planned questions

While coming to conversations prepared with questions may help you feel less anxious, highly likable people usually don't use them.

"Often people have questions in their back pocket, like about the weather or sports, but the most likeable people in the room are those who can be present in conversations and ask follow-ups based on what someone is talking about," Garbis says. "This builds a relationship by making conversations feel relational and not transactional."

6. They are self-aware

Highly likable people are masters of self-awareness, especially during conversations.

"Self-awareness of your judgment is key to building relationships," Volpe says. "We all carry biases which can block our view of the person standing in front of us. When you catch yourself being judgmental, have some grace with yourself and get curious about the other person as well as where your judgment is coming from. This clears one of the biggest obstacles to having empathy with others."

7. They respond with affirmation

Highly likable people make others feel seen and heard.

"No matter what is coming out of the person's mouth, make it clear that you're not judging or competing with them," Garbis notes. "If they say: 'I went skiing this weekend,' don't jump in and say that you also went skiing. Say something like, 'Wow, that sounds exciting, tell me more about that.' You can respond with validating statements like: 'That makes sense, or I can see why you're so good at that, or I can see why that matters to you.' This reduces defensiveness and nervousness, and it makes people feel safe to be themselves and creates relationships faster."

@justaskjefferson

it’s been great catching up! #communicationtips #communicationskills

8. They remain calm

Bringing a sense of calm rather than chaos to a conversation can put everyone at ease.

"Calm is the most powerful communication flex you can do," Mason says. "If you can stay calm, especially in a heated conversation, you actually end up looking trustworthy, reliable and unruffled - all very powerful things to be remembered for."

9. They remember names

Highly likable people personalize conversations by using the other person's name.

"Never ever tell people you are terrible at remembering names," Garbis explains. "This will tank the conversation because it signals you don't matter, nothing you say matters, and that you aren't worth remembering. It makes a person mentally check out of the conversation. Use good tricks like repeating a person's name at the beginning and again at the end. If you forgot by the end, say something like, 'It was so fun to hear about your skiing adventure. By the way, I'm Kerri, it was so nice to meet you, and can you remind me of your name? I don't want to forget it?' They'll be so grateful you repeated your name too!"

10. They use humor where they can

Finally, highly likable people make sure to infuse conversations with laughter.

"It's a great connector," Anderson notes. "Don't try to be a standup comic, just find the lighthearted observations and details that you can share in conversations. Humor is never a weapon; judgy and mean-spirited comments convey weakness, not confidence. You'll risk alienating your conversation partner if you come in with a full roast of your friends or coworkers. If all else fails, everyone loves a Dad Joke."

Celebrity

Actor reveals Alan Rickman's loving gesture when terminally ill children visited the Harry Potter set

10 years later and we're still learning more about this true Hollywood legend. 💜

commons.wikimedia.org

Alan Rickman in 2011/

It's impossible for many to believe that it has been just over ten years since beloved actor Alan Rickman passed away from pancreatic cancer. Known for his brilliant tapestry of work, from the infamous villain Hans Gruber in Die Hard to the deliciously menacing Professor Severus Snape in the Harry Potter series, he truly made the "bad guy" so fun to watch.

And of course, there was so much more to his repertoire than villainy. He could powerfully sing, as he portrayed in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. He showed up with conviction in the Jane Austen adaptation of Sense and Sensibility. He could also portray the lovesick but conflicted husband with perfection as seen in Richard Curtis's Love, Actually. He was classically trained and loved by fellow entertainers, friends, and family.

But he was most adored for his down-to-earth generosity of spirit. His widow, Rima Horton, has recently been inspiring others to get involved in the non-profit Pancreatic Cancer UK by urging them to spread the word about the disease. She notes that Rickman had "so much more to give" had his life not been tragically cut short.

Alan Rickman's widow has kind words for him in tribute. www.youtube.com, E! News

Harry Potter co-star Tom Felton (who is currently reprising his role of Draco Malfoy on the Broadway stage in Harry Potter and The Cursed Child) shared beautiful words about Rickman in a piece for The Guardian. "He was nothing but kind, genuine, seemingly unfazed by anything happening around us, and always had time for everyone. I learned just as much—if not more—from Alan off-camera as I did when we were filming."

Felton also notes that Rickman refused special treatment. "He could have had his food delivered to his trailer, like the rest of the cast (including me). Instead, he queued up for his own breakfast and lunch, head to toe in his Snape costume and wig, holding a plastic tray and waiting his turn in the usually long line behind a carpenter, set director, burly cameraman, and Gringotts goblin—an image I will never forget. I didn't realize it then, but I think now Alan's silent message was: 'We're all in this together.'"

There was an especially wonderful aspect of Rickman that Felton recalls. "He taught me a great deal about charity. He would often have half a dozen people visit the studio each day, and would claim they were his cousins or friends. Really, he was offering terminally ill children and their families a chance to see behind the curtains. He also taught me that children don't want to meet actors, but the characters they play."

Brian Cox, another actor who worked with Rickman in the 1980 mini TV series, Thérèse Raquin, shared with The Guardian how much he respected him as an artist. "His standards were very high. Alan might have appeared laid back, but he was endlessly driven, very firm, totally reliable. There was nothing flaky about him. No nonsense. No rubbish."

He added that his friendship was also extraordinary. "Everybody knew he was an extraordinary actor, but as we became friends, I realized what an extraordinary person he was too. I had so much respect for Alan. So many people relied on him. He was so kind and supportive to those who were struggling. He'd seek them out and sort them out, listen to the problems without presumption, and gently came up with solutions."

In Daniel Radcliffe's glowing tribute to Rickman shortly after his death, he praises him as an actor and a man. "Alan Rickman is undoubtedly one of the greatest actors I will ever work with. He is also, one of the loyalest (sic) and most supportive people I've ever met in the film industry. He was so encouraging of me both on set and in the years post-Potter. I'm pretty sure he came and saw everything I ever did on stage both in London and New York. He didn't have to do that."

Humor

A woman accidentally said, 'Love you!' to an important client. His response was perfect.

He even followed up with a heartwarming e-mail.

Photo credit: Canva

Sayijng "Love you!" not only to a perfect stranger but on a professional call is mortifying.

Some people have a hard time saying, "I love you," even when they feel it, but for others, telling their friends and family that they love them is just second nature. Every time your loved one leaves the house, you say, "Bye, love you!" Before hopping into bed at night, you say, "G'nite, love you!" Just before getting off a call with them, it's "Talk to you later, love you!"

That sweet, ingrained habit is all well and good until it spills over into your work life, especially when you're talking to an important client, where the boundaries of professional conduct are particularly important to uphold. (You can feel the cringe coming, can't you?)

A woman shared an oh-so-human story about absent-mindedly telling a client she loved him, and his thoughtful response to it got people cheering. "Accidentally said 'Love you!' at the end of a call with an important client yesterday," wrote a Reddit user. "I heard him giggle as I hung up, and I was mortified. Today, I saw he emailed me this:"


The email began, "Hey—Just wanted to say that I didn't mean to laugh at you when you accidentally signed off on our call with a 'love you.' I just found it funny because I've definitely done that before, and I know it happens."

Okay, phew, he understood that the laughing was mortifying and he wasn't bothered by the "love you." But then he added the absolute best thing he could have said about the situation:

"I'm glad you have enough love in your life that that response comes naturally. If anything, you should be proud of that. :)"

Then he mercifully resumed their professional conversation. "Have a great weekend! We'll follow up about my call with Chris on Wednesday, as discussed."

mbarrassing story, embarrassment, embarrassed, professional conduct, work call, love you, It's hard to come back from telling a client "Love you!"Photo credit: Canva

He didn't just ignore the elephant in the room and let it hang over her like an awkward cloud. He put her at ease, letting her know he's done it before and it happens and is no big deal. But then he took it a step further, adding a deeper human layer to the moment by acknowledging the fact that the words flowing so automatically and easily for her meant she was surrounded by love.

The client's emotional intelligence and thoughtful response warmed people's hearts.

"What a great and respectful response. He is completely right, it’s such a beautiful thing to have that much love in your life that it comes out naturally."

"You work with good people."

"Honestly, this made my day 😂 It's so wholesome how they responded. Shows that a little kindness (even accidental) always leaves a good impression!"

"Such a classy response. Made you feel at ease while staying professional and moving the conversation forward."

"Green flags from that client."

mbarrassing story, embarrassment, professional conduct, work call, love you Thankfully, a thoughtful response can ease embarrassment. Photo credit: Canva

People also shared their own similar experiences with blurting out accidental "love you"s and it was a veritable love-fest:

"I told my supervisor I loved her at the end of our weekly touch point call - she chuckled and said she loved me too. We shared a good laugh. I am happy to see empathy from a random human, it is much needed."

"I said 'love you' to my new boss at labcorp when she called me to tell me I passed my drug test. Same thing, hanging up, not thinking, she gave me my results and my start date to come in for orientation and I ended the call with 'bye love you!'"

"Back in the day I straight up called one of my bosses mom. It was so embarrassing I almost died."

"A surprising number of people have done this at least once. Happens when you’re distracted and tired. My ex husband (a prosecutor) accidentally ended a phone call with 'I love you' when talking to a rural county sheriff in the middle of the night."

"I had a coworker say 'love you,' just as we were about to hang up. There was an awkward pause, clearly neither of us had hung up, then he added, 'Don’t tell my wife.' We both laughed and finally disconnected."

"I did that with my ex husband last Thursday, we both burst out laughing lol. Happily we get along great and he and his fiancée are attending my wedding next week."

"Was on phone with my boss right after he had called his wife. He ended the call with "love you." Had so much fun telling him that while I cared for him, I didn't think it was love."

Embarrassing moments don't have to ruin your day—in fact, when handled like this client, they can turn into beautiful moments of human connection. This kind of relatability, empathy, and emotional intelligence makes us all feel better about our shared humanity, oopsies and all.

This article originally appeared last year.

